  • 2020 Audi RS Q8
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8
  • 2020 Audi RS Q8

Here it is, the 2020 Audi RS Q8.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
1
of 17

This is the most powerful version of the Audi Q8 SUV.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
2
of 17

The RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
3
of 17

That V8 is good for 592 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
4
of 17

Audi says the RS Q8 can accelerate to 60 mph in under 4 seconds.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
5
of 17

You can option the RS Q8 with huge, 23-inch wheels.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
6
of 17

Carbon fiber trim and a mesh grille are... a look.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
7
of 17

Extra vents and extra width set the RS Q8 apart from its standard counterpart. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
8
of 17

The RS Q8 will hit Audi showrooms sometime in 2020.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
9
of 17

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Audi RS Q8.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
10
of 17
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
11
of 17
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
12
of 17
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
13
of 17
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
14
of 17
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
15
of 17
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
16
of 17
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
17
of 17
Now Reading

The Audi RS Q8 is as mean as it is green

Up Next

Meet the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's new, all-electric SUV

Latest Stories

Nearly 700,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango recalled for stalling concerns

Nearly 700,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango recalled for stalling concerns

by
Best tech gifts for the driver

Best tech gifts for the driver

by
Book by Cadillac subscription service rebooted, returns next year in California

Book by Cadillac subscription service rebooted, returns next year in California

by
Uber will reportedly let riders have journeys audio-recorded for safety

Uber will reportedly let riders have journeys audio-recorded for safety

by
2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is opulence on a grand scale

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is opulence on a grand scale

by