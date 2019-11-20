The Audi RS Q8 is as mean as it is green

Here it is, the 2020 Audi RS Q8.
This is the most powerful version of the Audi Q8 SUV.
The RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8.
That V8 is good for 592 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.
Audi says the RS Q8 can accelerate to 60 mph in under 4 seconds.
You can option the RS Q8 with huge, 23-inch wheels.
Carbon fiber trim and a mesh grille are... a look.
Extra vents and extra width set the RS Q8 apart from its standard counterpart.
The RS Q8 will hit Audi showrooms sometime in 2020.
