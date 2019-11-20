Lincoln amps up Corsair crossover with plug-in hybrid drivetrain

The new Corsair Grand Touring model looks almost identical to more run-of-the-mill Corsairs and that is not a bad thing.
These plug-in-hybrid models are fitted with special grilles and unique, blue-colored Lincoln stars.
Even this vehicle's name badges get a hint of blue, signifying the plug-in powertrain that lies beneath.
Juice a Corsair Grand Touring up from a standard household outlet and it will take around 11 hours to fully charge.
Fortunately, if you hook it to a 240-volt socket, that recharge time drops to about three hours.
Unique, 20-inch wheels set Grand Touring models apart from standard Corsairs.
Thanks to a battery pack that's mounted under the floor, the Corsair Grand Touring can still haul plenty of cargo.
That grille really glitters.
The Corsair is a handsome compact luxury crossover.
Keep clicking to see more photos of this new plug-in hybrid from Lincoln.