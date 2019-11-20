Lincoln amps up Corsair crossover with plug-in hybrid drivetrain

  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

The new Corsair Grand Touring model looks almost identical to more run-of-the-mill Corsairs and that is not a bad thing.  

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
1
of 95

These plug-in-hybrid models are fitted with special grilles and unique, blue-colored Lincoln stars.  

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
2
of 95

Even this vehicle's name badges get a hint of blue, signifying the plug-in powertrain that lies beneath.  

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
3
of 95

Juice a Corsair Grand Touring up from a standard household outlet and it will take around 11 hours to fully charge.  

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
4
of 95

Fortunately, if you hook it to a 240-volt socket, that recharge time drops to about three hours.  

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
5
of 95

Unique, 20-inch wheels set Grand Touring models apart from standard Corsairs.  

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
6
of 95

Thanks to a battery pack that's mounted under the floor, the Corsair Grand Touring can still haul plenty of cargo.  

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
7
of 95

That grille really glitters.  

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
8
of 95

The Corsair is a handsome compact luxury crossover.  

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
9
of 95

Keep clicking to see more photos of this new plug-in hybrid from Lincoln.  

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
10
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
11
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
12
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
13
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
14
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
15
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
16
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
17
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
18
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
19
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
20
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
21
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
22
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
23
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
24
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
25
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
26
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
27
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
28
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
29
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
30
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
31
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
32
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
33
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
34
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
35
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
36
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
37
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
38
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
39
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
40
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
41
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
42
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
43
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
44
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
45
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
46
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
47
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
48
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
49
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
50
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
51
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
52
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
53
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
54
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
55
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
56
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
57
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
58
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
59
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
60
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
61
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
62
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
63
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
64
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
65
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
66
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
67
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
68
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
69
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
70
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
71
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
72
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
73
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
74
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
75
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
76
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
77
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
78
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
79
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
80
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
81
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
82
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
83
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
84
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
85
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
86
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
87
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
88
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
89
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
90
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
91
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
92
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
93
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
94
of 95
Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
95
of 95
Now Reading

Lincoln amps up Corsair crossover with plug-in hybrid drivetrain

Up Next

Meet the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's new, all-electric SUV

Latest Stories

Acura unveils hand-built PMC Edition MDX at the LA Auto Show

Acura unveils hand-built PMC Edition MDX at the LA Auto Show

by
2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe brings 600 hp to the LA Auto Show

2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe brings 600 hp to the LA Auto Show

by
Hyundai shows off the next-level Veloster in the RM19 in Los Angeles

Hyundai shows off the next-level Veloster in the RM19 in Los Angeles

1:40
Volkswagen's US CEO believes an SUV rebellion is coming

Volkswagen's US CEO believes an SUV rebellion is coming

by
Hyundai's Vision T concept looks towards the next Tucson at the LA Auto Show

Hyundai's Vision T concept looks towards the next Tucson at the LA Auto Show

1:16