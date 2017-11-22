HolidayBuyer's Guide
Tech Today

Black Friday buying tips for those who don't want to leave the house

Today's Black Friday tips focus on what kind of products to buy and why you don't always need to be in-store to get them.
This is cnet and here are the black Friday tips you need to know about. Black Friday is upon us, so what should you be looking out for? A lot of the best deals are still reserved for those who brave the crowds at the massive brick and mortar stores. But if you don't feel like dealing with the hordes of people looking for a deal odds are you can something almost as good online. Not every product is worth picking up on Black Friday but we do think it's the best time to buy a new game console or TV. Deals for Xbox Ones and PlayStation 4s will be plentiful. Be sure the one you get on those at least one game and with it.It feels like a fair deal on Amazon until you will be able to get products that are made by Amazon for much cheaper than what they normally go for. Keep in mind these kind of sale days These are when Amazon sells a lot of its own products. So items like Kindles and Echos should be the first thing you check out. You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Store.

