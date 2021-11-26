The best Black Friday deals: 131 Black Friday sales you can't miss

Black Friday 2021 is finally here. It feels like it's been a long time coming, but we've made it through all the early deals and the madness that's been taking place all month while leading up to this. Our team of experts has been looking through ads, deals and more looking to find all of the best Black Friday deals to bring to you. Every major retailer, including Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Amazon and even hardware stores like Lowe's and Home Depot are joining in on all the action.
With how many "discounts" are available out there right now, it's quite a daunting task to sort through all of them and weed out the bad ones, but we've done it here. Regardless of what you are searching to buy today, we have a full list her of all the absolute best Black Friday deals you can buy right now on laptops, 4K TVs, phones, home appliances and more.
Black Friday Sales Quick Links
- Amazon: Save on laptops, Echo and more
- Walmart: Potential PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X restock?
- Best Buy: Big screen 4K TVs, cameras, small appliances and more
- Dell: Monitors, accessories, gaming laptops
- Mint Mobile: Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Months FREE
- Target: Beauty, kitchen, home and more
- Kohl's: Big savings + free Kohl's cash
- Macy's: Clothing, jewelry, home goods
- HP: Gaming desktops, laptops and more
- Verizon: Up to $1,200 off with trade-in
- Home Depot: Christmas trees, tools, grills and more
- Lowes: Major appliances, storage, lighting
- Nordstrom Rack: Shoes, clothing and more clearance
- Costco: Member-only savings
- Nike: Shoes, apparel and more
- Nectar Mattress: $100 Off + $399 in Accessories
13 curated Black Friday deals
If you're just looking for the list of only a few of the top-tier best Black Friday deals, this is the place for you. It's just a sample of what's available, but it includes a wide variety of deals and should have something in it that everyone will enjoy.
- Hulu 12-month Subscription: $12 for 12 months (save $72)
- Apple AirPods 2: $99 (save $60)
- Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine + $30 Digital Content: $139 (save $161)
- Shark VacMop Cordless 2-in-1 vacuum: $59 (save $40)
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)
- Ninja 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer (8-Quart): $130 (save $50)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next with Aerocinno: $165 (save $45)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: $13 (save $17)
- The Big One Microfiber Pillow: From $3 (save $7)
- Chromecast with Google TV: $29 (save $11)
- Apple Watch SE: From $220 (save $59)
- PlayStation Plus (12 Months): $40 (save $20)
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: $60 (save $40)
Best Black Friday TV Deals
LG's C1 OLED TV is currently CNET's pick for the best TV for high-end shoppers. It offers ridiculously deep black levels and punchy contrast that even the best LCD and QLED TVs can't match, as well as cutting-edge gaming features such as G-Sync and FreeSync VRR, 4K/120Hz input and an all-new Game Optimizer mode with numerous extra settings. It's also our favorite gaming TV to pair with an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 (or both).
More great Black Friday TV deals:
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 50-inch: $360 (save $150)
- 40-inch TCL Android TV: $180 (save $50)
- LG 43-inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV: $400 (save $80)
- Amazon 4-Series 43-inch Fire TV Edition: $270 (save $100)
- LG 65-inch C1 OLED: $1,497 (save $303)
- TCL 50-inch 5-Series Roku Smart TV: $450 (save $250)
- Samsung 50-inch AU8000 Series: $478 (save $52)
- Samsung 86-inch TU9010 Series: $1,698 (save $501)
- Samsung 65-inch Frame Series 4K: $1,498 (save $501)
- Sony 65-inch A80J: $1,798 (save $400)
- Insignia 32-inch Fire Smart TV: $140 (save $60)
- Hisense 65-inch 4K LED Roku TV: $448 (save $50)
- Samsung 60-inch 4K LED Smart TV: $528 (save $70)
- LG 55-inch C1 OLED Smart TV: $1,297 (save $703)
- RCA 58-inch 4K Smart TV: $328 (save $121)
- Samsung QN65LS03, 65-inch: $1,498 (save $502)
Best Black Friday Streaming Stick Deals
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is new this year, and it sits just above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming.
More great Black Friday streaming hardware deals:
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)
- Roku LE: $15 (save $15)
- Fire TV Cube: $80 (save $30)
- Chromecast with Google TV: $39 (save $11)
- Nvidia Shield TV 4K: $129 (save $21)
Best Black Friday Headphone Deals
Amazon has the AirPods 2 marked down to just $99, but the extra discount shows when you add them to your cart. This is $60 less than Apple has them available for right now, and is one of the lowest prices we have seen for the AirPods (aside from a brief drop to $90 during an early Walmart Black Friday deal). The AirPods Pro deal has ended at most retailers, so be sure to grab this before the same thing happens.
More Black Friday Headphone deals:
- Beats Studio Buds: $100 + $10 credit with code BYZPPJADUODB (save $50)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $179 (save $170)
- Powerbeats Pro: $150 (save $100)
- Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: $39 (save $31)
- Sony WH-1000XM4: $248 (save $100)
- Bose QuietComfort 45: $279 (save $50)
- Jabra Elite Active 75t: $100 (save $80)
- Echo Buds (2nd Gen): $70 (save $50)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $199 (save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $150 (save $50)
- AirPods Max: $440 (save $110)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $79 (save $71)
- JBL Live 660NC noise-canceling headphones: $100 (save $100)
Best Black Friday Home & Kitchen Deals
This 10-piece set comes with everything you need to get started in a new kitchen and makes for a perfect upgrade for anyone with a mismatched set of pots and pans. It's an aluminum nonstick cookware set that is oven-safe up to 450 degrees. Be sure to use code ENJOY15 for the full savings, and remember that you'll also score $30 in Kohl's Cash for a future purchase.
More great Black Friday home and kitchen deals:
- Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: $250 (save $130)
- Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker, 5.5-Cup, Premium White: $179 (save $77)
- Breville BDC450BSS Precision Brewer Thermal, Coffee Maker: $300 (save $120)
- Insignia 8qt Digital Multi Cooker: $40 (save $80)
- Nutribullet Select Blender with Versatile controls: $55 (save $45)
- KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer - KV25G0X: $220 (save $210)
- Vitamix 5200 Blender, Professional-Grade: $400 (save $49)
- Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL: $100 (save $50)
- Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven with Convection: $170 (save $60)
- PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer (7-Quart): $80 (save $70)
- PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo - Silver: $100 (save $90)
- Nespresso - Vertuo Chrome by Breville: $157 (save $52)
- Zimtown 2800W Max Electric Meat Grinder: $50 (save $50)
- Gourmia 3-Pint Ice Cream Maker with Timer: $45 (save $16)
- Whirlpool 3.1 cu ft Mini Refrigerator: $160 (save $60)
- Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum: $100 (save $100)
Best Black Friday Laptop and PC Deals
The Surface Go 2 is designed to be an ultra-portable laptop. It offers a long-lasting battery, 10.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and will be available to upgrade to Windows 11 when it's available for this model. At this price, it does not come with the keyboard attachment, though that can be purchased separately.
More great Black Friday laptop and desktop deals:
- MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop: $1,219 (save $181)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $200 (save $90)
- Dell Inspiron 3891 Compact Tower: $550 (save $200)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: $1,000 (save $500)
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1: $750 (save $250)
- Mac Mini M1: $750 (save $149)
More Black Friday computer accessory deals:
- Logitech M510 Wireless Mouse: $18 (save $7)
- Blue Yeti USB Mic: $90 (save $40)
- Corsair K55 RGB Mechanical Keyboard: $54 (save $16)
- Up to 46% off Samsung monitors
- Logitech StreamCam: $130 (save $40)
- Amazon Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi: $167 (save $112)
- AMD Ryzen 7 Processor: $342 (save $107)
- Sceptre 43.8-inch LED Monitor: $400 (save $130)
- Intel Core i9 Processor: $256 (save $84)
- Crucial Ballistix RGB Desktop RAM: $63 (save $26)
- Google Nest Wifi: $209 (save $90)
- Neatgear 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router: $70 (save $60)
- Up to 30% off Netgear, Asus, Arris and more
Best Black Friday Phone Deals
Battery life has become a bit better on modern phones, but this option from Motorola beats the competition pretty easily. It's said to feature 3-day battery life while still offering great specs like a 48MP camera for capturing all your big memories. It comes in two different colors and you can grab it with 32GB of storage or upgrade to 64GB for a bit more.
More great Black Friday phone deals:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,500 (save $300)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $850 (save $150)
- OnePlus 9 Pro: $780 (save $269)
- Google Pixel 6: $499 (save $100)
- OnePlus 8T: $499 (save $100)
- Google Pixel 5a: $399 (save $49)
- OnePlus Nord N200: $200 (save $40)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: $900 (save $300)
- Blu V50: $100 (save $20)
- Up to $600 off unlocked Motorola phones
More Black Friday phone accessory deals:
- Anker Nano II USB-C GaN Charger: $31 (save $24)
- Anker USB-C 10,000mAh portable battery pack: $20 (save $15)
- Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable: $20 (save $13)
- Anker 4-in-1 charging station: $70 (save $40)
- Moment MagSafe Tripod mount: $30 (save $10
- Nomad cases, chargers, Apple Watch bands & more: Up to 80% off
- Otterbox Commuter Series for iPhone 12: $21 (Save $19)
Best Black Friday Smart Home Deals
This bundle includes the all-new Echo Show 5 and the new Blink Mini indoor camera at a massive savings. For Black Friday, Amazon has the Echo Show 5 on sale for $45, which means that you can add an indoor security camera for just $5 extra. What's great is that you can view that camera from the Echo Show 5 (and your phone), making it a perfect combo.
More great Black Friday Smart Home deals:
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Sengled Smart Bulb: $35 (save $40)
- Nest Mini + Smart Plug: $25 (save $35)
- Eufy Security Video Doorbell: $140 (save $60)
- Philips Hue 3-Pack Color A19 Bulbs: $100 (save $35)
- Nest Doorbell: $130 (save $50)
- Nest Hub Smart Display: $50 (save $50)
- Amazon Smart Plug: $15 (save $10)
- Blink Video Doorbell: $35 (save $15)