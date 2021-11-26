The best Black Friday deals: 131 Black Friday sales you can't miss

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday 2021 is finally here. It feels like it's been a long time coming, but we've made it through all the early deals and the madness that's been taking place all month while leading up to this. Our team of experts has been looking through ads, deals and more looking to find all of the best Black Friday deals to bring to you. Every major retailer, including Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Amazon and even hardware stores like Lowe's and Home Depot are joining in on all the action.

With how many "discounts" are available out there right now, it's quite a daunting task to sort through all of them and weed out the bad ones, but we've done it here. Regardless of what you are searching to buy today, we have a full list her of all the absolute best Black Friday deals you can buy right now on laptops, 4K TVs, phones, home appliances and more.

Black Friday Sales Quick Links

Amazon :

: Walmart:

Best Buy:

Dell:

Mint Mobile:

Target:

Kohl's:

Macy's:

HP:

Verizon:

Home Depot:

Lowes:

Nordstrom Rack:

Costco:

Nike:

Nectar Mattress:

13 curated Black Friday deals

If you're just looking for the list of only a few of the top-tier best Black Friday deals, this is the place for you. It's just a sample of what's available, but it includes a wide variety of deals and should have something in it that everyone will enjoy.

(save $72)

(save $60)

(save $161)

(save $40)

(save $25)

(save $50)

(save $45)

(save $17)

(save $7)

: $29 (save $11)

(save $59)

(save $20)

(save $40)

Best Black Friday TV Deals

More great Black Friday TV deals:

(save $150)



(save $50)

(save $80)

(save $100)

(save $303)

(save $250)

(save $52)

(save $501)

(save $501)

(save $400)

(save $60)

(save $50)

(save $70)

(save $703)

(save $121)

(save $502)

Best Black Friday Streaming Stick Deals

Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is new this year, and it sits just above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming.

More great Black Friday streaming hardware deals:

(save $25)



(save $30)

(save $25)

(save $30)

(save $11)

(save $21)

Best Black Friday Headphone Deals

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon has the AirPods 2 marked down to just $99, but the extra discount shows when you add them to your cart. This is $60 less than Apple has them available for right now, and is one of the lowest prices we have seen for the AirPods (aside from a brief drop to $90 during an early Walmart Black Friday deal). The AirPods Pro deal has ended at most retailers, so be sure to grab this before the same thing happens.

More Black Friday Headphone deals:

+ $10 credit with code BYZPPJADUODB (save $50)

(save $50) (save $170)

(save $100)

(save $31)

(save $100)

(save $50)

(save $80)

(save $50)

(save $80)

(save $50)

(save $110)

(save $71)



(save $100)

Best Black Friday Home & Kitchen Deals

Calphalon This 10-piece set comes with everything you need to get started in a new kitchen and makes for a perfect upgrade for anyone with a mismatched set of pots and pans. It's an aluminum nonstick cookware set that is oven-safe up to 450 degrees. Be sure to use code ENJOY15 for the full savings, and remember that you'll also score $30 in Kohl's Cash for a future purchase.

More great Black Friday home and kitchen deals:

(save $130)

(save $77)

(save $120)

(save $80)

(save $45)

(save $210)

(save $49)

(save $50)

(save $60)

(save $70)

(save $90)

(save $52)

(save $50)

(save $16)

(save $60)

(save $100)

Best Black Friday Laptop and PC Deals

Dan Ackerman/CNET The Surface Go 2 is designed to be an ultra-portable laptop. It offers a long-lasting battery, 10.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and will be available to upgrade to Windows 11 when it's available for this model. At this price, it does not come with the keyboard attachment, though that can be purchased separately.

More great Black Friday laptop and desktop deals:

(save $181)

(save $90)

(save $200)

(save $500)

(save $250)

(save $149)

More Black Friday computer accessory deals:

(save $7)

(save $40)

(save $16)



(save $40)

(save $112)

(save $107)

(save $130)

(save $84)

(save $26)

(save $90)

(save $60)



Best Black Friday Phone Deals

Battery life has become a bit better on modern phones, but this option from Motorola beats the competition pretty easily. It's said to feature 3-day battery life while still offering great specs like a 48MP camera for capturing all your big memories. It comes in two different colors and you can grab it with 32GB of storage or upgrade to 64GB for a bit more.

More great Black Friday phone deals:

(save $300)

(save $150)

(save $269)

(save $100)

(save $100)



(save $49)



(save $40)



(save $300)

(save $20)



More Black Friday phone accessory deals:

(save $24)

(save $15)

(save $13)

(save $40)

(save $10



(Save $19)

Best Black Friday Smart Home Deals

Amazon This bundle includes the all-new Echo Show 5 and the new Blink Mini indoor camera at a massive savings. For Black Friday, Amazon has the Echo Show 5 on sale for $45, which means that you can add an indoor security camera for just $5 extra. What's great is that you can view that camera from the Echo Show 5 (and your phone), making it a perfect combo.

More great Black Friday Smart Home deals: