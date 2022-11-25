Live: 263+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 BF Cheat Sheet 5 BF Splurges Super Cheap Amazon Deals for BF Secret BF Deals via Alexa
Want to Shop More Sustainably on Black Friday? Try These 10 Eco-Friendly Brands

Try these brands for a greener holiday shopping experience.

Shelby Brown
Have you considered a more eco-friendly shopping experience for this Black Friday? Seeking out ethical shopping opportunities from the start can help the environment and boost small businesses.

Shopping ethically means buying things that are made from organic, sustainable materials, cruelty-free and by fair trade companies. It also means avoiding products that aren't ethical or sustainable -- such as those made by a company that has unsafe working conditions. By shopping ethically, you can choose to support eco-friendly companies that have adopted environmentally sustainable practices, have strong workers' rights and do not test products on animals, according to Ethical Consumer

Shopping ethically doesn't have to be an afterthought. If you know what you'd like to buy, you can search for eco-friendly brands first to see if you can find a similar product to what you would have gotten from a big box store or major online retailer. 

Here are 10 brands to check out to help you make more eco-friendly choices this holiday shopping season. The default shipping for many is in Europe, but if you're ordering from another country, you can specify that during checkout.
Maykher

Maykher

On Maykher, you can browse sustainable beauty supplies along with candles, seasonal greeting cards, jewelry, fashion accessories, purses, wallets and more. In addition to selling sustainable products, 10% of Maykher's annual profits go to educating young women and girls. 

See at Maykher
Po-Zu

Po-Zu

If you're in the market for shoes, Po-Zu is a good place to look for sustainable selections. The eco-friendly brand creates its products with renewable, responsibly harvested resources that don't contain pesticides, bleach or toxic dyes. It also offers vegan shoes

See at Po-Zu
Lamina Animal/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Lamina Animal

Don't forget your furry friends: Lamina Animal sells vegan, plastic-free accessories for your pet. All the products are handmade in the UK using ethically sourced, sustainable materials

See at Lamina Animal
My Bamboo/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Home of Juniper (La Juniper)

Home of Juniper, or La Juniper, offers sustainable home goods, furnishings, fashion accessories, seasonal decorations and more if you're in Europe. Home of Juniper doesn't currently ship to the US but said it is planning to in the future. 

See at Home of Juniper
Bumblebee Conservation Trust/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Bumblebee Conservation Trust

Bumblebee Conservation Trust has valuable information about bees and gardening, the site also offers bee-themed merchandise like shirts, hoodies and other accessories, a percentage of the profits from which go toward bee conservation. The site also sells books, pins, postcards, posters, gift memberships and more. 

See at Bumblebee Conservation Trust
Crafted Books by Sue Day

Crafted Books by Sue Day

Crafted Books by Sue Day on Etsy has a large selection of handmade Cork Wrap journals, mini notebooks and photo albums. The books are eco-friendly and filled with recycled paper. Day, the shop's owner, says she puts a contemporary twist on traditional bookbinding techniques.

See at Etsy
Pompom/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

PomPom

PomPom is a site dedicated to plastic-free products for kids. The site offers plastic-free items including toothbrushes, slippers, fun rugs and other decor, bath toys, towels, outdoor toys and more. 

See at PomPom
Garcon Wines/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Garçon Wines

Garçon Wines applies eco-friendly elements to sustainable packaging and the flat design of the bottles -- which are made from pre-existing, recycled materials with a lower carbon footprint. Plus, the flat bottles save space since they can be packed or stored like books. 

See at Garcon Wines
WakeCup/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

WakeCup

Even though purchasing reusable drink containers can cut down on waste, some of them are still made of plastic. WakeCup offers sustainable coffee cups, travel mugs, water bottles, tea infusers, shopping bags, lunch sets, straws and similar items in its shop

See at WakeCup
Positive Earth Unique Furniture/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Positive Earth Unique Furniture

We might not think about our furniture when it comes to sustainability, since we're likely to keep those pieces for a long time. But the origins of your tables and chairs matter too. Positive Earth Unique Furniture sells handmade pieces that come from reclaimed timber like pallets and scaffolding boards, and many other eco-friendly materials that would otherwise be thrown away. You can check out what the shop has to offer on its Etsy page

See at Etsy

