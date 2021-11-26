This Black Friday Philo deal is perfect for Hallmark movie fans

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you're looking for a new streaming TV service, Philo is offering a $5 deal for new subscribers through Dec. 1. To save $20 on your first month, visit and enter code BCFM. After the first month, the full $25 rate kicks in, but you can cancel anytime.

Philo offers a solid selection of channels -- it's a cable TV replacement, basically -- at a far lower price. The service also includes content from Hallmark, GAC Family, Lifetime, AMC and more to get you into the holiday spirit. Subscribers can watch Philo on their phone, PC, Roku or Apple TV. You can watch more than 60 channels across three simultaneous streams up to 1080p resolution. (Read CNET's full Philo review here, but keep in mind we haven't revisited it since 2019.)

