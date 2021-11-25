Live: The Best Black Friday deals NASA's DART mission launches Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Hawkeye review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review Black Friday's best deals overall
Get your Hallmark movie fix with this Black Friday Philo deal

New Philo subscribers will pay only $5 for the first month.

Check out TV streaming subscription Philo's savings for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

 Sarah Tew/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

If you're looking for a new streaming TV service, Philo is offering a $5 deal for new subscribers starting today. To save $20 on your first month, visit philo.com and enter code BCFM. After the first month, the full $25 rate kicks in, but you can cancel anytime. The offer ends on Dec. 1. 

Philo offers users a solid selection of channels -- it's a cable TV replacement, basically -- at a far lower price. In addition, the service includes content from Hallmark, GAC Family, Lifetime, AMC and more to get you into the holiday spirit. Subscribers can watch Philo content on their phone, PC, Roku or Apple TV. Users can watch more than 60 channels across three simultaneous streams up to 1080p resolution. (Read CNET's full Philo review here, but keep in mind we haven't revisited it since 2019.) 

