Audible Black Friday sale: Get Audible Premium Plus for only $8 a month for four months

Shorter days and cooler nights as autumn begins transitioning to winter make it the perfect season to cozy up to a warm fire with a nice book. But what if you're not big on reading in the traditional sense and would rather close your eyes and listen to the book instead? Now you can with the Audible end-of-year sale. New listeners to the Audible audiobook service can get their first four months of Audible Premium Plus for only $7.95 a month. That's $28 in savings versus the usual monthly price of $14.95.

After that promo period, the service renews at its normal $14.95 monthly rate, but you can cancel it anytime. Former subscribers to Audible don't qualify for this deal, which is good until Dec. 31, 2021.

Premium Plus is the plan that Audible is well known for. Each month during your subscription, you'll get a credit to redeem toward any audiobook in its catalog, and once redeemed the book is yours to listen and re-listen to even after you've canceled your membership. You'll also enjoy all the same content available to Audible Plus members, plus discounts at the Audible store. Since the launch of their Audible Plus plan last year, the Amazon-owned platform has bolstered their digital library with a healthy amount of podcasts, guided wellness content and Audible Originals.

So is it worth it? Well, at $8 a month you'll get one free audiobook per month plus access to thousands of podcasts and other content through Audible. Premium Plus members also enjoy a pretty generous return policy: If you happen to purchase a book that you don't enjoy, Audible will refund your credit. And the kicker is that liberal cancellation policy -- terminate the subscription at any time should you change your mind.

This story was posted earlier and has been slight edited for better context.

