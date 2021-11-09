More PS5 restocks move behind paywalls Squid Game season 2 confirmed Xbox Series X restocks PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals Black Friday ad scans
Staples Black Friday deals revealed: Save $50 on Apple Watch SE starting Nov. 21

Staples offers a sneak peek at its deals on laptops, monitors, Apple products and more ahead of Black Friday.

staples black friday
Staples/Screenshot by CNET
Staples has detailed its big Black Friday deals, which will run from November 21 through 27. The press release and sneak peek ad scan include some tantalizing deals, though some will only be available in stores. The best one we're seeing so far: Staples will knock $50 off the price of the 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch SE. Hopefully that's one we'll see other retailers price match. 

Here are the other top Staples deals that have been announced thus far. Again, these price cuts don't start until Nov. 21

Apple Watch SE (space gray): Starting at $230

Ignore the ancient Apple Watch Series 3, no matter how low the prices go. For $50 off, the newer, better Apple Watch SE is far and away the better choice. This price cut only appears to apply to the space gray model, but in both the 40mm and 44mm sizes. 

Emerge Vortex gaming chair: $150

This gaming chair is built for hours of play. It features lumbar support, seat height adjustment, tilt tension and lock, flip-up adjustable arms, and a built-in headrest so that you can customize your support to your comfort. Staples says this is a $50 savings, but it's already down to $160. 

Cricut Explore Air 2: $169

This classic cutting machine cuts more than 100 materials from cardstock to vinyl and everything in between. Save $58 from Nov. 21 to 27. Note that Amazon is already matching this price

Apple AirPods Pro: $179 (in-store only)

The AirPods Pro from Apple will be on sale for $179 Nov. 21 through 27 at Staples, but this deal is only available in stores. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (128GB): $699

The latest 11-inch version of the iPad Pro comes with a $100 savings at Staples Nov. 21 to 27. 

HP 27-inch curved LED monitor: $190

The curved monitor features 1920 x 1080 screen resolution as well as DisplayPort and HDMI with HDCP support. You can save $100 on it from Nov. 21 to 27.

Lenovo IdeaPad laptop: $650

It's unclear which model Staples will be discounting, but if it's this Core i7 model, it's a solid deal. 

