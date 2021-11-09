Staples Black Friday deals revealed: Save $50 on Apple Watch SE starting Nov. 21

Staples/Screenshot by CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Staples has detailed its big Black Friday deals, which will run from November 21 through 27. The press release and include some tantalizing deals, though some will only be available in stores. The best one we're seeing so far: Staples will knock $50 off the price of the 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch SE. Hopefully that's one we'll see other retailers price match.

Here are the other top Staples deals that have been announced thus far. Again, these price cuts don't start until Nov. 21.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Ignore the ancient Apple Watch Series 3, no matter how low the prices go. For $50 off, the newer, better Apple Watch SE is far and away the better choice. This price cut only appears to apply to the space gray model, but in both the 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Staples This gaming chair is built for hours of play. It features lumbar support, seat height adjustment, tilt tension and lock, flip-up adjustable arms, and a built-in headrest so that you can customize your support to your comfort. Staples says this is a $50 savings, but it's already down to $160.

Cricut This classic cutting machine cuts more than 100 materials from cardstock to vinyl and everything in between. Save $58 from Nov. 21 to 27. Note that Amazon is already matching this price.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro from Apple will be on sale for $179 Nov. 21 through 27 at Staples, but this deal is only available in stores. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Lori Grunin/CNET The latest 11-inch version of the iPad Pro comes with a $100 savings at Staples Nov. 21 to 27.

HP The curved monitor features 1920 x 1080 screen resolution as well as DisplayPort and HDMI with HDCP support. You can save $100 on it from Nov. 21 to 27.