Get $102 off Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones

Sony's flagship WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are once again on sale for $248, matching their low price for the year. That deal returns to and other retailers like . Their list price is $350, but this is the second time in the last two weeks that the headphones have hit this price and I expect the WH-1000XM4 will regularly be on sale this holiday buying season.

Note that the WH-1000XM4) were released last summer and probably won't get an upgrade till next summer. Bose recently released its new $329 QuietComfort 45 headphones, which arguably have better noise canceling, so we expect to see discounts on this Sony moving into the holiday season. For more details, read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

