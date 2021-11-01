NASCAR Playoffs 2021: How to watch Meta: Funniest jokes and memes EV tax credit increase to $12,500 20 spooky games on Apple Arcade Squid Game costume PS5 restock tracker
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Get $102 off Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones

The highly rated Sony WH-1000XM4 are back down to $248 for a limited time -- that matches its lowest price to date.

sony-wh-1000xm4-5Enlarge Image

The WH-1000XM4 is available in three color options.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Sony's flagship WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are once again on sale for $248, matching their low price for the year. That deal returns to Amazon and other retailers like Best Buy. Their list price is $350, but this is the second time in the last two weeks that the headphones have hit this price and I expect the WH-1000XM4 will regularly be on sale this holiday buying season.

See at Amazon

Note that the WH-1000XM4) were released last summer and probably won't get an upgrade till next summer. Bose recently released its new $329 QuietComfort 45 headphones, which arguably have better noise canceling, so we expect to see discounts on this Sony moving into the holiday season. For more details, read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Read moreBest noise-canceling headphones for 2021

Now playing: Watch this: Sony WH-1000XM4: The best noise-canceling headphone gets...
6:42