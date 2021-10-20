Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones are back down to $248

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Sony's flagship WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones were on sale for $248 back in June on Amazon Prime Day, a new low by $30. That deal returns for a limited to and other retailers like -- and you don't have to be a Prime Member to get the deal on Amazon this time. Their list price is $350.

Note that the WH-1000XM4) were released last summer and probably won't get an upgrade till next summer. Bose recently released its new $329 QuietComfort 45 headphones, which arguably have better noise canceling, so we expect to see discounts on this Sony moving into the holiday season. For more details, read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

