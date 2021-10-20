CNET Deal Days are here Facebook reportedly plans to rename itself Pixel 6 event recap Apple event recap Maid to dethrone The Queen's Gambit Marvel's Eternals: Surprise cameo
Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones are back down to $248

You can once again get $102 off the highly rated Sony WH-1000XM4 -- that matches its lowest price to date.

The WH-1000XM4 is available in three color options.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Sony's flagship WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones were on sale for $248 back in June on Amazon Prime Day, a new low by $30. That deal returns for a limited to Amazon and other retailers like Best Buy -- and you don't have to be a Prime Member to get the deal on Amazon this time. Their list price is $350.

Note that the WH-1000XM4) were released last summer and probably won't get an upgrade till next summer. Bose recently released its new $329 QuietComfort 45 headphones, which arguably have better noise canceling, so we expect to see discounts on this Sony moving into the holiday season. For more details, read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

