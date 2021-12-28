Get those gift cards ready: These amazing headphones are still selling at their Black Friday prices

Deal Savings Price





Now that Christmas has officially passed us by, and the dust of the holiday shopping frenzy has finally started to settle, retailers have begun to wrap up their final sales for the year. While deals are expiring by the day, there are still a few great picks to be found out there. Right now, Amazon still has some pairs of premium headphones and earbuds available at the same rock-bottom prices that we saw during Black Friday. All of these headphones have been featured on our lists of favorites for the year, so being able to grab them at a discount is steal.

David Carnoy/CNET Named one of our top noise-canceling headphones of the year, the Bose QuietComfort 45 offer some seriously impressive specs, including top-of-the-line noise canceling capabilities, dual pairing and lightning-fast USB-C charging. And at $50 off (matching their all-time lowest price), this is a deal you won't want to miss. Read our Bose QuietComfort 45 review.