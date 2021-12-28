Get those gift cards ready: These amazing headphones are still selling at their Black Friday prices

Now that Christmas has officially passed us by, and the dust of the holiday shopping frenzy has finally started to settle, retailers have begun to wrap up their final sales for the year. While deals are expiring by the day, there are still a few great picks to be found out there. Right now, Amazon still has some pairs of premium headphones and earbuds available at the same rock-bottom prices that we saw during Black Friday. All of these headphones have been featured on our lists of favorites for the year, so being able to grab them at a discount is steal.
Named one of our top pairs of this year, the Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds offer almost unrivaled noise cancellation, especially at this more affordable price. They even offer a "Quiet" and an "Aware" mode in case you actually want to hear your surroundings better. On a single charge, they boast up to 6 hours of continuous listening, and up to 18 hours total when you account for the charging case. While these 'buds offer crystal-clear hi-fi sound, they are also a bit bulky, prioritizing quality over versatility.
Read our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review.
Named one of our top noise-canceling headphones of the year, the Bose QuietComfort 45 offer some seriously impressive specs, including top-of-the-line noise canceling capabilities, dual pairing and lightning-fast USB-C charging. And at $50 off (matching their all-time lowest price), this is a deal you won't want to miss. Read our Bose QuietComfort 45 review.
When it comes to true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM4 were at the top of the list of our favorite pairs of the year. Equipped with Sony's cutting-edge V1 processor and dual noise sensing microphones, they boast exceptional noise-cancelling capabilities and crystal clear high-res audio quality. And the intuitive "speak-to-chat" feature will automatically pause your music and suspend noise-cancelling as soon as you start to talk for hands-free switching when you're on the go. They boast up to 8 hours of listening time (with noise-cancelling active) and an IPX4 water resistance rating.