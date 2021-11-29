Bose Cyber Monday deal: $80 off Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones

Enlarge Image Bose

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

We saw some nice deals on Bose headphones in the past couple of weeks, but interestingly, the flagship Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones didn't get discounted while the newer QuietComfort 45 received a (it's still on sale). However, on Cyber Monday you can get the soapstone and blue versions of the Noise Canceling 700 Headphones for a limited time. At $80 off their current list price of $379, they're not at their all-time low but it's the lowest price we've seen in the last several months.

You can read my full review of the QuietComfort 45 to get a better idea of how the 700 compares to the newer model. In short, the 700 sounds a bit better but the QuietComfort 45 may be slightly more comfortable for some people. They're both excellent noise-canceling headphones. Read the full review of the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones.

If you want to save more money, Bose is also selling Noise Canceling 700 Headphones in all color options for . However, that deal appears to be out of stock for the moment (it may return). In our experience, you'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference between a Bose refurbished model and a brand new model.

Read: Best noise-canceling headphones for 2021