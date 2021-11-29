Cyber Monday Deals 2021 41 Cyber Monday deals that end tonight Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO of Twitter The Book of Boba Fett US restricts travel over omicron PS5 restock tracker
Bose Cyber Monday deal: $80 off Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones

Bose is offering $80 of the blue and soapstone versions of its flagship noise-canceling headphones.

This blue version is on sale along with the soapstone color. 

We saw some nice deals on Bose headphones in the past couple of weeks, but interestingly, the flagship Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones didn't get discounted while the newer QuietComfort 45 received a $50 price chop to $279 (it's still on sale). However, on Cyber Monday you can get the soapstone and blue versions of the Noise Canceling 700 Headphones for $299 from Bose for a limited time. At $80 off their current list price of $379, they're not at their all-time low but it's the lowest price we've seen in the last several months. 

You can read my full review of the QuietComfort 45 to get a better idea of how the 700 compares to the newer model. In short, the 700 sounds a bit better but the QuietComfort 45 may be slightly more comfortable for some people. They're both excellent noise-canceling headphones. Read the full review of the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones.

If you want to save more money, Bose is also selling refurbished Noise Canceling 700 Headphones in all color options for $249. However, that deal appears to be out of stock for the moment (it may return). In our experience, you'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference between a Bose refurbished model and a brand new model.

