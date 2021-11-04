Black Friday deals for 2021: Best deals at Amazon, Walmart and more so far

Deal Savings Price











Black Friday is just over three weeks away, but the big sales have already started at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy. Every major retailer has started publishing lists of what you can expect to see on sale once the virtual and physical doors open. In many cases their goods are already labeled Black Friday offers. As the seasonal chaos grows, we'll keep scouring the internet in search of the best Black Friday deals so you don't have to. Expect this page to be updated frequently, as we'll keep adding to it as more offers appear.

Black Friday sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more

On the calendar, Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 26 -- the day after Thanksgiving. But "Black Friday sales" are already alive and well. To help navigate the pandemonium, here is a handy guide of what you can expect on sale when and where:

Amazon: .

. Best Buy: The big box retailer has an early Black Friday sale running now. Full details here.

The big box retailer has an early Black Friday sale running now. Walmart: The started Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET (3 hours earlier for Walmart Plus members). Full details here.



The started Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET (3 hours earlier for Walmart Plus members). Target: The first wave of Target's deals (last Sunday) were pretty lame, but the retailer opened a as of today. Full details here.

Best Black Friday deals at Walmart

Screenshot by CNET Made primarily for browsing the web, the Samsung Chromebook 4's straightforward design gives you only the essential programs you actually need. Boasting a 12.5 hour battery life and military-grade durability, this lightweight laptop is ideal for workers and students on-the-go.

More great deals at Walmart:

Best Black Friday headphone deals

You can always find headphones on sale during Black Friday events, but finding the right balance between a good deal and a good set of headphones can be a challenge. Here's what we have found so far.

David Carnoy/CNET These Sony headphones offer better noise cancellation and better overall sound quality than the AirPods Pro. And they're currently selling for their lowest price to date. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

More great headphone deals:

Read more: Best early Black Friday 2021 headphones deals available right now: Sony, Bose, Jabra and more

Best Black Friday TV deals

Televisions frequently fill out Black Friday sale pages, but it's not always easy to tell which sales are actually worthwhile. Here are some deals on good TVs worth adding to your shopping cart.

David Katzmaier/CNET For a long time, Vizio has been a preferred brand for affordable televisions. With the M-Series boasting quantum 4K UHD and HDR10 Plus, you'd be hard-pressed to find a TV with better picture quality in this price range. Read our Vizio M7-Series review.

More great TV deals:

Read more: Best TV deals for Black Friday 2021 so far

Best Black Friday laptop deals

Stephen Shankland/CNET The latest in Apple's line of lightweight laptops, the updated 2020 Macbook Air features an M1 processor and a dazzling 13.3" retina display. At only 2.8 pounds, this ultra-thin laptop delivers powerful performance in a sleek, compact package. Read Dan Ackerman's review here.

More great laptop deals:

Best Black Friday tablet deals

It's never hard to find a cheap tablet, but it can occasionally be challenging to find a good tablet at a reasonable price. Here are all of the worthwhile tablet deals we've found for early Black Friday.

More great tablet deals:

Best Black Friday kitchen deals

Kitchen tech can totally change the way you cook, and a great sale on kitchen tech makes that exploration even more enjoyable. Here are the best Black Friday kitchen deals we've found.

KitchenAid Featuring a bowl-lift design, the Pro Series stand mixer is ideal for dense doughs and for handling high-volume batches. And with 10 optional power attachments, from pasta makers to food grinders, this stand mixer can easily become the centerpiece of your kitchen.

More great kitchen and home deals:

Best Black Friday fitness deals

With New Year's inching ever closer, those fitness resolutions can start to feel daunting. But not if you've got the right equipment. Here are the best Black Friday fitness deals we've found.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Get a jump on those New Year's resolutions with 33% off the Fitbit Sense. With a heart-rate monitor, sleep cycle tracker, and temperature sensor, this smart watch can help ensure you're in tip-top shape to hit all your fitness goals. Read Lexy Savvides' and Scott Stein's review here.

More great fitness deals:

Best Black Friday deals under $50

Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick can transform any television with an HDMI input into a smart TV with a simple plug-in. Instantly, you'll have access to all the shows and movies you love in crisp 4K (on supporting televisions). It's remote even comes with a voice control feature to make browsing a breeze. Read David Katzmaier's review here.

More great Black Friday deals