Best Black Friday phone deals: Save $50 on Google Pixel 5A, $100 on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get a great deal on a new smartphone. Devices from Google, Samsung, and Motorola are already on sale ahead of the shopping holiday weekend. One of the best early Black Friday phone deals can be found at the Google Play Store, which is taking $50 off the Pixel 5a. That brings the price down to just $400, making it an even stronger recommendation for Android fans seeking an affordable device. (Some of those same deals are available via other retailers, too.)

Whether you're looking for a reliable yet inexpensive device or a high-end foldable phone, there are already several deals worth your time and consideration. We'll be updating this story with new deals as Black Friday approaches.

Check out our favorite Black Friday phone deals below.

Sarah Tew/CNET Google's Pixel 5A 5G already stood out for its sharp screen, smooth performance and affordable price. But at a $50 discount, it's an even more tempting option for those in need of a new Android phone. As the budget-friendly sibling to the Pixel 6, the Pixel 5A comes with a 6.34-inch OLED screen, a dual-lens camera and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor. While it lacks some of the Pixel 6's more advanced camera features, it still comes with useful photography tools from previous Pixels like Night Sight.

Sarah Tew/CNET Foldable phones are still quite expensive compared to standard smartphones, making discounts especially important. This Black Friday, Samsung is taking $100 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which we've called the first foldable phone you'll actually want to buy. That brings the starting price down to $900 instead of $1,000, but Samsung is also throwing in a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds. The offer expires on Dec. 5 and applies to the unlocked version as well as carrier-specific versions from Verizon, T-Mobile, US Cellular and AT&T.

Patrick Holland/CNET If you've always wanted a phone with a gigantic screen, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might be the right choice for you -- especially since you can get it at a $250 discount. While the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is essentially a modern version of the flip phone, the Z Fold 3 unfolds to become a 7.6-inch tablet. It's still expensive at its discounted price of $1,549, but the price cut brings it much closer to the cost of a standard premium phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 3's improved design and larger cover screen make it Samsung's best large-format foldable yet, but keep in mind it still isn't for everyone. This offer also expires on Dec. 5 and applies to the unlocked version as well as carrier-specific versions from Verizon, T-Mobile, US Cellular and AT&T.

Motorola Shopping on a tighter budget? You'll want to check out the Moto G Power, which is available on Amazon for a $70 discount that brings the price down to just $179.99. That's the lowest price we've seen on Amazon for this phone in new condition. The Moto G Power lacks 5G support and only comes with 64GB of storage, but packs a lot of value in other areas for the price. It lasts for three days on a single charge, comes with a 48-megapixel main camera and includes a 6.6-inch screen. Just note that Moto has already announced the 2022 version of this phone as well.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET The OnePlus 9 Pro shines for its gorgeous design, sharp screen, speedy charging and loads of processing power. While $800 is more expensive than other devices on this list, it's still a decent price cut from the OnePlus 9 Pro's average selling price of about $1,000 on Amazon. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 50-watt wireless charging and a triple-lens camera. While our reviewer Andrew Hoyle was underwhelmed by the camera, the OnePlus 9 Pro is still a great choice for those who prioritize performance and display quality in a phone.