Apple's AirPods Pro just dropped to their lowest price ever

If you've ever wanted to buy AirPods Pro, right now is the best time to get them. Walmart is kicking of its Black Friday deals with an incredible deal on Apple's premium noise-cancelling earbuds: you can purchase (currently, they're ). This is the lowest price the AirPods Pro have ever been.

The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, for better listening, and various-sized silicone ear tips, for more comfort. And these happen to be the 2021 version of the headphones, which include the MagSafe Charging Case (offers wireless charging and delivers over 24 hours of battery life).

We anticipate these will sell out quickly, so check out the deal ASAP.

This new price is and . Amazon and other retailers may match the price -- we'll keep our eyes peeled and let you know, in case the AirPods Pro at Walmart sell out.

Are the AirPods Pro still worth buying two years after their release? Check out our review, and see how they compare to the new AirPods 3.

If that price is still too rich for your blood, note that Best Buy will have the new . That's $50 off the list price, and a new all-time low for that 2021 model as well.