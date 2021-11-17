13 Black Friday deals we can't wait to buy

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday deals have been flowing for weeks, but thanks to the latest Black Friday ad scans we know more deals are coming. We've already seen some pretty great deals and discounts this year, like the $89 AirPods, 4K TVs for $229, cheap Fitbits and much more.

With how many deals we've seen, and how many more we expect to see, it's possible that you are feeling some deal fatigue. Don't worry, though. We've parsed through all of the sales circulars to bring you only the most exciting Black Friday deals that are still left to come. Some of these are live right now, and others will be live starting as early as Nov. 21, when the official Black Friday deals begin to start at Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and others.

Sarah Tew/CNET While we may not see a bunch of cheap TVs this Black Friday, we are seeing a lot of great streaming stick deals. Roku's Streaming Stick 4K gives you nearly instant access to your favorite streaming apps, voice control and much more. At this discounted price, you may want to pick up a couple so you have one to use on each TV at home.

David Carnoy/CNET These are the replacement of the popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II that ranked among the best noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones for years. With the QuietComfort 45 you have longer battery life, USB-C charging and more.

Mint Mobile No one wants to spend a lot for mobile service, right? This deal from Mint Mobile scores you three months of free service when you buy three months, meaning you can get six whole months of service with 4GB of data each month for just $45. There are other plans with more data, should you need it, so be sure to check them all out and make the switch today. Mint works on T-Mobile's GSM network, so almost all unlocked phones should work with it.

Garmin There are a lot of smartwatches and fitness trackers on the market, but most of them make you decide which part of the experience is more important. Garmin does a nice job of balancing the two by providing accurate fitness tracking with key smartwatch features, including music integration with Spotify and other services.

Lexy Savvides/CNET This will be the cheapest price we've ever seen on the AirPods Pro, and after watching how quickly the $89 AirPods sold out earlier this month, we don't anticipate the deal will stick around for too long. Hopefully other retailers will jump in and match Walmart's pricing here.

Apple If you're looking for the most affordable Apple Watch that's actually worth buying this holiday season, it's the Apple Watch SE. Sure, you can grab the Series 3 for less, but it's really old and honestly not worth it at this point. Staples will have both the 40 and 44mm options in stock, and we anticipate other retailers joining in on this discount (but not Apple directly).

Sony Finding a discount on a PlayStation 5 won't happen this Black Friday, but you may be able to finally find one that you can buy at list price. Walmart has announced it will have PS5s in stock starting on Nov. 22, but you'll need to be a Walmart Plus member to make the purchase.

Walmart We won't see as many really cheap TV deals this year as we have in previous years for a few reasons, but we are starting to see some really large TVs at truly affordable prices. The Onn smart TV runs Roku's OS, giving you quick access to your favorite streaming services, has a 4K LED panel and much more. We haven't reviewed this particular model, but Roku is our favorite TV operating system, making this a great price for a huge TV.

Mark Licea/CNET It wasn't that long ago that the Ring Fit Adventure was as hard to get as the PS5 is right now, so to see a Black Friday sale on it is quite impressive. This tracks as the lowest price we've seen it go for, so whether you need one for yourself or to give as a gift, you won't want to miss out on this discount.

Google Finding a Pixel 6 right now is not an easy task, so to imagine one being on sale for Black Friday seems a bit surreal. Target is offering $50 off the unlocked Pixel 6 during Black Friday, but we'd imagine that inventory will be pretty low for this, so you'll need to act quick once you see it on sale.

Razer This kit includes Razer's Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2 L, Death Adder Essential and Black Shark V2 X, which are a mouse, keyboard, headset and mousepad. If you're looking to set up a new gaming rig or need to upgrade your current one, this bundle is one you definitely should consider.

iRobot Robot vacuums are one of my favorite smart home additions, but more often than not I forget to empty the bin and then it doesn't run the following morning. This one has a self emptying container so that won't happen (until you forget to empty the big bin), along with all of the other great features that we've come to expect from the best robot vacuums.