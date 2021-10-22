Walmart leaked its own early Black Friday sales. Here are the best deals we've found so far

Screenshot by CNET

Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting the first week of November, the retailer will have three shopping events with deals on toys, electronics, apparel, home goods and more both online and in stores. Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time, and we've spotted some of the bargains with lowest to date prices on devices, like the 2nd generation AirPods and more.

Here's how Walmart is scheduling its sales this year:

Right now: Some early deals are

Some early deals are Nov. 3 (online) and Nov. 5 (in stores): The first big batch of deals hit in early November (see below for details). Members of the retailer's subscription delivery service, Walmart Plus, will get early access to discounts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 3.

The first big batch of deals hit in early November (see below for details). Members of the retailer's subscription delivery service, Walmart Plus, will get early access to discounts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 3. Nov. 10 (online) and Nov. 12 (in stores): The second big sales event starts online on Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 12, with Walmart Plus members getting access to bargains from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 10.

The second big sales event starts online on Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 12, with Walmart Plus members getting access to bargains from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 10. TBD: The third phase of Walmart's November sales event has yet to be detailed.

Here are the best deals we've found, based on the newspaper-style circulars Walmart shared on its on site:

Walmart Deals starting Nov. 3

Screenshot by CNET

Walmart Deals starting Nov. 10