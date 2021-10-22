Walmart leaked its own early Black Friday sales. Here are the best deals we've found so far

Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting the first week of November, the retailer will have three shopping events with deals on toys, electronics, apparel, home goods and more both online and in stores. Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time, and we've spotted some of the bargains with lowest to date prices on devices, like the 2nd generation AirPods and more.
Here's how Walmart is scheduling its sales this year:
- Right now: Some early deals are already available
- Nov. 3 (online) and Nov. 5 (in stores): The first big batch of deals hit in early November (see below for details). Members of the retailer's subscription delivery service, Walmart Plus, will get early access to discounts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 3.
- Nov. 10 (online) and Nov. 12 (in stores): The second big sales event starts online on Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 12, with Walmart Plus members getting access to bargains from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 10.
- TBD: The third phase of Walmart's November sales event has yet to be detailed.
Here are the best deals we've found, based on the newspaper-style circulars Walmart shared on its on site:
Walmart Deals starting Nov. 3
- TCL 55S21 55-inch Roku TV: $228 (save $260 versus current Amazon price on similar model)
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $87 (save $42 versus current Walmart price, $182 verse current Amazon price, lowest price to date)
- Keurig K Compact: $35 (save $32 versus current Walmart price, $45 versus current Amazon price on similar model)
- HP x360 Chromebook: $179 (save $120 versus current Walmart price, $58 verse Amazon price on similar model)
- Toshiba 1TB portable HDD: $39 (save $13 versus current Walmart price, $4 verse current Amazon price)
- Roku Premiere 4K: $19.88 (save $20.12 versus current Walmart price, $10.12 versus current Amazon price, lowest price to date)
- Samsung 65'' class 4K smart TV: $568 (save $80 versus current Walmart price), $130 versus current Amazon price.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $59 (save $40 versus current Walmart price, $40 versus current Amazon price, lowest price to date)
- Eufy Robovac 25C: $99 (save $75 versus current Walmart price, $24 versus current Amazon price, lowest price to date)
- Tineco cordless vac: $125 (save $75 versus current Walmart price, $105 versus current Amazon price of similar model)
- See all of Walmart's advertised Nov. 3 deals
Walmart Deals starting Nov. 10
- AirPods (2nd-gen): $89 ($30 versus current Walmart price, $30 versus current Amazon price, lowest price to date)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: $139 (save $80 versus current Walmart price, $40 versus current Amazon price, lowest price to date)
- HP Intel Core i3 Laptop: $279 (save $121 versus current Walmart price)
- Samsung 55'' Class 4K Smart TV (model #UN55TU7000BXZA): $478 (save $20 versus current Walmart price, $22 versus current Amazon price on similar model)
- Samsung 60'' Class 4K Smart TV (model #UN60TU7000FXZA): $548 (save $50 versus current Walmart price)