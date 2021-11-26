This is the Black Friday TV deal you were waiting for

David Katzmaier/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

What's the best TV deal out there this Black Friday? There are plenty of "doorbusters" from no-name or third-tier brands, but the one I'd steer you to is the 65-inch TCL 6-series TV. CNET's TV guru, David Katzmaier, named it an Editors' Choice a year ago, and despite its age (it's still the current model), it remains at the top of our list of Best TVs as the "best TV for the money."

In fact, the only problem was that TCL TV prices had crept up over the years. And with component shortages and supply chain issues, we thought we wouldn't see a lot of great TV bargains this year. Well, color us pleasantly surprised: After dropping to $898 earlier this month, the 65-inch TCL 6-Series is now $800 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen to date.

You can read David's glowing review, but suffice it to say, this model has all the good stuff you want in a modern TV, including 4K Dolby Vision HDR and the Roku smart TV operating system, so nearly all your favorite streaming apps are built-in.

I'll just add that I've owned the older (and thus not quite as good) version of this TV since 2019, and it's performed flawlessly since. Next to my phone and laptop, it's probably my most-used electronic device.

Yes, you could pay up for an OLED TV with "better" picture quality, or you could get an even bigger TV for less money. But at $800, this 65-inch TCL hits the sweet spot. Get it before it goes out of stock.