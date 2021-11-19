CDC panel recommends COVID boosters for all adults House passes Build Back Better bill Apple's work on a self-driving car Crypto group loses Constitution auction PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
The Roku Streambar for $80 is one amazing Black Friday soundbar deal

Roku's go-to speaker just dropped to a new all-time low price.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

If you're on the lookout for a soundbar that's also a streamer and want to spend less than $100, there is currently only one option -- the Roku Streambar. Thankfully, this soundbar is also a great one -- and with new Black Friday pricing, it's now cheaper than ever. The Streambar debuted in October 2020 and has spent the intervening time yo-yoing between $130 and $99. But for Black Friday 2021, the price has dipped to an all-time low of $80.

As a speaker it's an instant upgrade on your TV with excellent dialogue, and you can add extra speakers like a subwoofer later if you want to. The Streambar is also an outstanding streaming device with nearly every channel available for your HDMI-equipped TV -- from Netflix to Disney Plus to Peacock to HBO Max to Apple TV Plus, and everything in between -- at full 4K resolution with HDR support. If your TV isn't 4K, it doesn't matter -- in fact, this will be an even better deal, as your older TV almost certainly doesn't have as many updated streaming apps as this Roku. 