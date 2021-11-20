Target Black Friday: The best savings you can get right now and a look at what's next

Deal Savings Price





















Show more (8 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Get ready, get set ... and go! The holiday shopping season is here, and Target has officially unveiled its Black Friday ad, giving us a peek at all the discounts that will be available starting this Sunday, Nov. 21. But the retailer also knows that a lot us don't want to wait until Black Friday to start shopping, especially with concerns over product shortages and shipping delays. So Target has already been dropping early Black Friday deals. Right now, you can find amazing savings on TVs, headphones, Pixel 6 phones, hoverboards and even smart devices. Then, starting tomorrow, we'll see discounts on Oculus Quest 2, laptops, Nintendo's Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and so much more. Target has its work cut out for it, though, because rivals such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have early Black Friday sales, too.

So what happens if you buy something today, only to find the price has been cut another 20% a few days later? Target has you covered: The retailer will price-match its own deals. If an item's price drops lower later in the holiday season, Target will let customers price-match through Dec. 24. The retailer will also match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchasing. (As always, check for the exclusions and caveats at the link above.)

Two important things to keep in mind:

Some of these deals will require you to pick them up at your local Target.

Amazon is matching prices on many, but not all, of these deals right now.

We will keep updating this page with all the latest deals from Target as they are released. This article was most recently updated Saturday, Nov. 20. Without further ado, let's check out the best Target deals we're seeing right now.

Target This 8-quart deluxe pressure cooker features a stainless steel finish and an enhanced user interface from older models. With new technology, this Pressure Cooker takes frozen chicken and turns it crispy in as little as 20 minutes. Able to steam, broil, or "TenderCrisp" up to eight chicken breasts at once, this is a great addition to your kitchen if you regularly need to feed a lot of people. And it's also dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze.

Google Compatible with smart devices like TVs, thermostats and lights, you can control your home using Google with only your voice. Built-in Google Assistant can also play your favorite music or answer questions about the weather and news. All you have to do is say, "Hey Google." Note: Best Buy has price-matched this deal.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is an updated version of the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones that incorporate the Apple W1 chip for easier connectivity to Apple devices. Note, however, that this design dates back several years. Note: Amazon has price-matched this deal.

Hover-1 Sturdy and well reviewed, the Astro hoverboard is a fun, budget-friendly option for the holidays.

TCL This 4K TV is a solid bet, making this a good deal for the quality.

Keurig This Keurig is for iced coffee lovers out there. If you like the versatility of having one machine do it all drink-wise, this is for you.

Oral B This electric toothbrush deal comes with a replacement head and travel case. It also features "smart modes" for brushing: Daily Clean, Whitening, Gum Care, Sensitive and Intense Interactive display for real-time coaching. You can track your brushing habits when you connect to the Oral-B app as well.

Patrick Holland/CNET The Pixel 6 is the newest model in Google's line of phones and starting next week it will be on sale for $50 off

More great Target deals available now

(save $100 vs. previous Target price)

(save $100 vs. previous Target price)

(save $60 vs. previous Target price; )

Upcoming Target Black Friday deals

Target has finally unveiled its full Black Friday ad, and there are a lot of great deals that will be starting on Nov. 21. While you won't be able to purchase these items at the discounted prices right now, it's good to know what will be on sale so you can plan accordingly. Here are some of our favorite upcoming Target Black Friday deals.

Facebook Like other retailers, Target won't be offering a direct discount on the Oculus Quest 2, but you will get a free $50 gift card that can be used towards a future purchase. The Quest 2 rarely gets discounted, and while you are still technically paying full price for the unit itself, the gift card is something you won't want to miss out on.

Asus This 14-inch laptop has a full HD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and offers up to 12 hours of battery life per charge. It may not be suitable for gaming or video editing, but it's perfect for web browsing and casual media consumption.

SodaStream Right now you can pick up the SodaStream Terra for $70, but if you want to wait a few more days you can get it for an extra $10 off. If you're worried about it selling out, it's worth paying the extra $10 to get one now, which still saves you $30 from the regular price.

Hoover This upright vacuum is designed for both hardwood and carpet and features a 25-foot cord that can retract with the push of a button.

Nintendo Both the Mario and Luigi sets will be on sale for $60, which is the best price we've seen to date. This kit lets you use your Switch to control a real-life Mario Kart race by setting up the course on your floor and watching it come to life on your screen in augmented reality.

Expired Deals