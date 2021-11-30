Cyber Monday TV deals still available: It's not too late to save on the best TVs

Deal Savings Price

















Cyber Monday has come and gone and with it some of the best prices on TVs this year. But of you missed a deal, don't worry. Many of the best TVs we've reviewed are still available at the same prices, or just slightly higher, as they were during recent sales. Below you'll find those models, including the TCL 6-Series starting at $700 and our favorite high-end TV of the year, the LG C1 OLED, still available at its best price of 2021. Both models earned CNET's Editors Choice award.

Read more: Best Cyber Monday deals still available: Cyber Week savings at Walmart, Amazon and more

Here are our favorite deals that remain.

David Katzmaier/CNET The TCL 6-Series Roku TV is the best TV for the money overall that we've tested, with excellent picture quality thanks to mini-LED backlight technology, QLED color and full-array local dimming. Though this TV technically debuted in 2020, the 6-Series is still a current model for 2021. All three sizes are still discounted at or near their all-time lows except for the 65-inch model, which is which is $100 more than its Black Friday low (albeit still a good deal). TCL 55R635, 55-inch: $700 (save $100)

TCL 65R635, 65-inch: $1,000 (save $500)

TCL 75R635, 75-inch: $1,300 (save $500) Read our TCL 6-Series Roku TV review.

Samsung We haven't reviewed this TV, but based on its specifications it probably won't deliver nearly as good a picture as the TCL 6-Series Roku TV, or even a higher-end Samsung like the QN60A. On the other hand, if you want a big screen from the most popular TV brand in the world, this is as good a price as we've seen.

Hisense Hisense might be best known for dirt-cheap TVs, but the U8G is something different. This higher-end model delivers the kind of brightness and HDR impact found on really expensive TVs like the Samsung QN90A, but for hundreds less. We prefer the TCL 6-Series overall, but this discount on the 55-inch Hisense U8G is good too. (Note this was $50 less for Black Friday and has crept up.) Read our Hisense U8G series review.

Drew Evans/CNET Samsung's The Frame looks like no other TV. Its ultrathin screen can double as a place to display digital art and measures just 24.9mm thick, similar to a typical picture frame. By subscribing to Samsung's Art Store for $5 per month, you can access over 1,400 pieces of art to show on the screen. The Frame TV comes in a wide range of sizes -- from 32 to 75 inches -- and each model has large discounts at Amazon and elsewhere. Even with the sale prices you'll pay a steep premium for The Frame's unique look, but for design-conscious buyers it might be worth it. Samsung QN43LS03, 43-inch: $798 (save $202)

Samsung QN50LS03, 50-inch: $898 (save $402)

Samsung QN65LS03, 65-inch: $1,797 (save $202)



Samsung QN75LS03, 75-inch: $2,198 (save $802) In addition to the sized above, there's a 32-inch size available for the regular price of $528. And the 65-inch size, while still discounted, is now $300 more than it was during Cyber Monday. We haven't reviewed The Frame but we expect picture quality to be similar to the Samsung QN60A series. Read more about Samsung The Frame TV.

Vizio OLED is one of our favorite display technologies -- it offers the best contrast of any TV we've ever seen, although it does cost a lot more than LCD. This is a great price on an OLED, however. You can pick up the 55-inch LG C1 for $1,300, but today you can save another $300 by choosing the 55-inch Vizio OLED instead. We haven't reviewed the Vizio OLED TVs yet but we're expecting them to be highly competitive, especially against similarly priced high-end LCDs. Vizio OLED55: $1,000 (save $300)

Vizio OLED65: $1,500 (save $300)

Insignia We haven't reviewed this TV, but based on its specifications and our review of the similar Toshiba C350, we don't expect image quality to match more expensive models. That said, it's one of the cheapest 55-inch TVs around. It comes preloaded with the Amazon Fire TV streaming system and includes an Alexa-enabled voice remote.

Amazon We haven't reviewed this particular Fire TV either, but as with the Insignia above you should expect pretty basic picture quality. The appeal of the Omni -- and the reason it costs more than the Insignia above, for example -- is the fact that you can issue Alexa voice commands into thin air and the TV will respond. That's because it has built-in mics, so it's basically an Echo speaker with a big screen. In addition to other standard Fire TV smart features, the Omni will soon work with Apple AirPlay. For Black Friday, Amazon knocked $150 off the price of the 50- and 55-inch sizes. Now for Cyber Monday, the 43-, 65- and 75-inch sizes are also discounted. Read more about the Amazon Fire TV Omni series.

David Katzmaier/CNET Speaking of high-end TVs, Samsung's QN90A TV is another one of our favorites that just got a Black Friday price cut. This TV uses QLED TV tech augmented by mini-LED for a brighter image than any OLED TV. The spectacular contrast of OLED still won out in my side-by-side tests, so I still recommend the LG C1 overall, but the QN90A comes closer than ever. And in the 85-inch size, this Samsung costs a lot less than the 83-inch C1. Read our Samsung QN90A QLED TV review.