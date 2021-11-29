Cyber Monday Deals 2021 41 Cyber Monday deals that end tonight Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO of Twitter The Book of Boba Fett US restricts travel over omicron PS5 restock tracker
Cyber Monday deal: This portable 1080p projector is my favorite outdoor accessory

The Xgimi Halo 1080p portable projector is one of my favorite ways to watch Disney Plus in the backyard.

Having a projector with a battery gives you a lot of choices.

I've been reviewing projectors for a while now, and most of them aren't what you would call truly portable. Sure there are projectors that are small and lightweight, but they still require an outlet to work. This limits what you can do with them, especially if you want to watch a movie outside.

The Xgimi Halo is a smart, 1080p projector with a built-in battery so you can position it wherever you need to. For us that's in the middle of our yard, facing the side of the house so we can have a 150-inch screen to watch Disney Plus. That's right. Because the Halo also has built-in Android TV, you can also watch all your favorite TV shows and movies through the Android apps. The Halo also comes with Harman Kardon speakers that are plenty loud enough. Even at the beach, the speakers were good enough for us to listen to music videos on YouTube.

Now the battery only lasts for two hours, which is about as long as a typical kids movie. If you're looking to watch an epic like Dune you may want to invest in a Jackery Explorer 300 -- also on sale for Cyber Monday -- because it'll keep your Halo charged for the entire night without any trouble.

The Halo is currently $120 off at Amazon, making it just $680, a great deal for a projector as versatile as this.

$680 at Amazon (save $120)