Cyber Monday deal: This portable 1080p projector is my favorite outdoor accessory

James Bricknell / CNET

I've been reviewing projectors for a while now, and most of them aren't what you would call truly portable. Sure there are projectors that are small and lightweight, but they still require an outlet to work. This limits what you can do with them, especially if you want to watch a movie outside.



The Xgimi Halo is a smart, 1080p projector with a built-in battery so you can position it wherever you need to. For us that's in the middle of our yard, facing the side of the house so we can have a 150-inch screen to watch Disney Plus. That's right. Because the Halo also has built-in Android TV, you can also watch all your favorite TV shows and movies through the Android apps. The Halo also comes with Harman Kardon speakers that are plenty loud enough. Even at the beach, the speakers were good enough for us to listen to music videos on YouTube.



Now the battery only lasts for two hours, which is about as long as a typical kids movie. If you're looking to watch an epic like Dune you may want to invest in a -- also on sale for Cyber Monday -- because it'll keep your Halo charged for the entire night without any trouble.

The Halo is currently $120 off at Amazon, making it just $680, a great deal for a projector as versatile as this.