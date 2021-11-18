Twitter-based S&P 500 stock index Spotify lyrics Comedy Wildlife Photography Award winners Tiger King 2 review PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Black Friday pricing comes early: TCL 65-inch 6-Series TV on sale for $898

CNET's favorite TV for the money is also available at the 75-inch size for $1,300.

The leaves are falling and so are the prices on some of our favorite TVs. Today, the TCL 6-Series Roku TV -- ranked as the best TV for the money overall -- is getting a price drop at Amazon to the lowest level of the year so far. It features excellent picture quality thanks to mini-LED technology and full-array local dimming. The TCL 6-Series is perfect for gamers since it sports a THX mode that combines high contrast with low input lag for smooth gameplay. Though this TV technically debuted in 2020, the 6-Series is still considered a current model for 2021. 

01-tcl-6-series-2020-65r635
David Katzmeier/CNET

The 6-Series also comes with Roku, CNET's favorite TV operating system. One of the main reasons I like Roku is because it features a content-agnostic platform that doesn't push any one media streaming service provider, like Amazon Prime Video or Apple, over another. It also offers the most streaming app options, the simplest streaming platform interface and the best search. Note that TCL also released a version of the 6-Series with Google TV.

The TV had some issues with low-light dimming in testing, but overall, this TCL set combines great picture quality with Roku for a package that offers tremendous value. It's also one of the best TVs to give for the holidays for any TV lover. 

TCL 6-series Roku TV (65-inch)

Most people with larger family rooms will be happy with the 65-inch (model 65R635) TCL 6-Series. 

$898 at Amazon

TCL 6-series Roku TV (75-inch)

This 75-inch (model 75R635) version of the 6-Series is perfect for large spaces.

$1,298 at Amazon

Note that the 6-Series is also available in a 55-inch size that was previously on sale for $700, but it's currently back up to $775.

Now playing: Watch this: TCL 6-Series: Best TV for the money in 2020
4:21