Best TV deals for Black Friday 2021 so far

Black Friday is more like a month than a single day and sales on the quintessential Black Friday item -- the TV -- are ramping up now. In 2021, supply-chain issues and component shortages will drive up prices of the cheapest TVs, so $100 doorbusters could be rare, but medium- and higher-end TVs are selling better than ever and will still see steep discounts.
Here are the best deals we've seen so far on TVs ahead of Black Friday. We're concentrating on those midrange and high-end models we like best and most are at all-time lows. We'll update this list with new deals as the big day approaches.
This midrange TV is pretty much the baseline for very good image quality. It's one of the least expensive TVs with full-array local dimming, which lets it serve up good-looking high dynamic range video, and also includes variable refresh rate for gaming.
The sale goes from Monday Nov. 1 through Sunday Nov. 7 at Best Buy. Here are the prices.
- Vizio M50Q7-J01, 50-inch: $500 at Best Buy (save $100)
- Vizio M55Q7-J01, 55-inch: $530 at Best Buy (save $50)
- Vizio M58Q7-J01, 58-inch: $550 at Best Buy (save $50)
- Vizio M65Q7-J01, 65-inch: $600 at Costco from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 (save $100)
- Vizio M70Q7-J03, 70-inch: $750 at Best Buy (save $350)
- Vizio M75Q7-J03, 75-inch: $1000 at Best Buy (save $200)
According to Vizio, every size in the MQ7 series will be on sale at Best Buy during those dates. The exception is the 65-inch model, which isn't currently available at Best Buy. Vizio says it will be available at Costco for $600 from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, however -- that's Friday through Tuesday.
Want a better TV? The TCL 6-Series Roku TV -- the best TV for the money overall that we've tested -- is on sale at multiple retailers. It features excellent picture quality thanks to mini-LED technology and full-array local dimming. Though this TV technically debuted in 2020, the 6-Series is still considered a current model for 2021.
- TCL 55R635, 55-inch: $699 (save $126)
- TCL 65R635, 65-inch: $999 (save $139)
- TCL 75R635, 75-inch: $1,298 (save $102)
LG's C1 OLED TV may only be a few months old, but it's already on sale with a steep discount. The C1 is currently CNET's pick for the best TV for the money, and while it's not cheap by any means, it's worth the money if you want the best picture. The C1 offers ridiculously deep black levels and punchy contrast that even high-end LCD and QLED TVs can't match, as well as cutting-edge gaming features such as G-Sync and FreeSync VRR, 4K/120Hz input and an all-new Game Optimizer mode with numerous extra settings. It's our favorite gaming TV to pair with an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 (or both).
- LG OLED48C1PUB, 48-inch: $1,097 (save $203)
- LG OLED55C1PUB, 55-inch: $1,297 (save $203)
- LG OLED65C1PUB, 65-inch: $1,797 (save $303)
- LG OLED77C1PUB, 77-inch: $2,997 (save $803)
- LG OLED83C1PUA, 83-inch: $4,997 (save $1,003)
Samsung's The Frame looks like no other TV. Its ultrathin screen can double as a place to display digital art and measures just 24.9mm thick, similar to a typical picture frame. By subscribing to Samsung's Art Store for $5 per month, you can access over 1,400 pieces of art to show on the screen. The Frame TV of varying sizes -- from 32 to 75 inches -- has large discounts at Amazon and elsewhere. Even with the sale prices you'll pay a steep premium for The Frame's unique look, but for design-conscious buyers it might be worth it.
- Samsung QN32LS03, 32-inch: $448 (save $152)
- Samsung QN43LS03, 43-inch: $798 (save $202)
- Samsung QN50LS03, 50-inch: $898 (save $402)
- Samsung QN55LS03, 55-inch: $998 (save $502)
- Samsung QN65LS03, 65-inch: $1,498 (save $502)
- Samsung QN75LS03, 75-inch: $2,198 (save $802)
