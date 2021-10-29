Best TV deals for Black Friday 2021 so far

David Katzmaier/CNET

This midrange TV is pretty much the baseline for very good image quality. It's one of the least expensive TVs with full-array local dimming, which lets it serve up good-looking high dynamic range video, and also includes variable refresh rate for gaming.

The sale goes from Monday Nov. 1 through Sunday Nov. 7 at Best Buy. Here are the prices.

According to Vizio, every size in the MQ7 series will be on sale at Best Buy during those dates. The exception is the 65-inch model, which isn't currently available at Best Buy. Vizio says it will be available at Costco for $600 from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, however -- that's Friday through Tuesday.

Read our Vizio M7-Series Quantum review.