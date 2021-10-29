FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 Meta: Funniest jokes and memes EV tax credit increase to $12,500 20 spooky games on Apple Arcade Squid Game costume PS5 restock tracker
Best TV deals for Black Friday 2021 so far

Weeks before the biggest shopping day of the year, plenty of TVs are on sale already.

Black Friday is more like a month than a single day and sales on the quintessential Black Friday item -- the TV -- are ramping up now. In 2021, supply-chain issues and component shortages will drive up prices of the cheapest TVs, so $100 doorbusters could be rare, but medium- and higher-end TVs are selling better than ever and will still see steep discounts.

Here are the best deals we've seen so far on TVs ahead of Black Friday. We're concentrating on those midrange and high-end models we like best and most are at all-time lows. We'll update this list with new deals as the big day approaches.

Vizio MQ7 series: $500 and up at Best Buy, starting Nov. 1

Save $50 to $350
This midrange TV is pretty much the baseline for very good image quality. It's one of the least expensive TVs with full-array local dimming, which lets it serve up good-looking high dynamic range video, and also includes variable refresh rate for gaming.

The sale goes from Monday Nov. 1 through Sunday Nov. 7 at Best Buy. Here are the prices.

According to Vizio, every size in the MQ7 series will be on sale at Best Buy during those dates. The exception is the 65-inch model, which isn't currently available at Best Buy. Vizio says it will be available at Costco for $600 from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, however -- that's Friday through Tuesday.

Read our Vizio M7-Series Quantum review.

 

TCL 6-Series Roku TV series: $699 and up

Save $102 to $139
Want a better TV? The TCL 6-Series Roku TV -- the best TV for the money overall that we've tested -- is on sale at multiple retailers. It features excellent picture quality thanks to mini-LED technology and full-array local dimming. Though this TV technically debuted in 2020, the 6-Series is still considered a current model for 2021. 

Read our TCL 6-Series Roku TV review.

 

LG C1 OLED TV series: $1,097 and up

Save $203 to $1,003
LG's C1 OLED TV may only be a few months old, but it's already on sale with a steep discount. The C1 is currently CNET's pick for the best TV for the money, and while it's not cheap by any means, it's worth the money if you want the best picture. The C1 offers ridiculously deep black levels and punchy contrast that even high-end LCD and QLED TVs can't match, as well as cutting-edge gaming features such as G-Sync and FreeSync VRR, 4K/120Hz input and an all-new Game Optimizer mode with numerous extra settings. It's our favorite gaming TV to pair with an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 (or both).

Read our LG C1 OLED TV review.

 

Samsung The Frame wall-art TV: $448 and up

Save $202 to $802
Samsung's The Frame looks like no other TV. Its ultrathin screen can double as a place to display digital art and measures just 24.9mm thick, similar to a typical picture frame. By subscribing to Samsung's Art Store for $5 per month, you can access over 1,400 pieces of art to show on the screen. The Frame TV of varying sizes -- from 32 to 75 inches -- has large discounts at Amazon and elsewhere. Even with the sale prices you'll pay a steep premium for The Frame's unique look, but for design-conscious buyers it might be worth it.

Read more about Samsung The Frame TV.

 

