Best Target Black Friday deals: Oculus Quest 2, Apple Watch and more

Target's Black Friday discount bonanza lasts all week, and the retailer has offered up some tasty treats for 2021. Prices are slashed on everything from 4K TVs to kitchen gadgets, phones and smartwatches, including one of the all-time lowest prices on the Apple Watch SE. This sale expires Saturday, Nov. 27, but we have a sneaking suspicion (based on years of experience) that it'll be extended. Target hasn't confirmed its Cyber Monday deals, but they usually carry over the vast majority of the same Black Friday ones through the holiday weekend.

You can browse all of the hundreds of deals happening now at Target on its Black Friday homepage above, but with huge sales at other major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, who's got the time? Well, we do. We've plowed through page after page to bring you the absolute best deals Target is offering right now. Some of these items have limited availability, and will require you to pick it up in person, so it's important to note that Target will be closed all of Thanksgiving Day. Without further ado, these are the best deals happening at Target.

Best Black Friday deals at Target

Patrick Holland/CNET The Pixel 6 is the newest model in Google's line of phones, boasting a 6.4-inch smooth display, impressive 50mp camera and Google's first-ever Tensor processor.

KitchenAid This KitchenAid Professional Series stand mixer offers a lot of power and versatility in a compact package. It features 10 speed settings and a bowl-lift design that is perfect for larger batches and dense ingredients. It comes with a set of whisks, flat beaters and a dough hook, but there are over 10 additional attachments available to help you get even more out of this mixer without sacrificing more counter space.

Facebook Like other retailers, Target doesn't offer a direct discount on the Oculus Quest 2, but you will get a $50 gift card that can be used toward a future purchase. The Quest 2 rarely gets discounted, and while you are still technically paying full price for the unit itself, the gift card is something you won't want to miss out on.

Asus This 14-inch laptop has a full HD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and offers up to 12 hours of battery life per charge. It may not be suitable for gaming or video editing, but it's perfect for web browsing and casual media consumption.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Apple Watch SE is seeing its first price drops ever this Black Friday shopping season. The $220 price is for the 40mm model, but the 44mm model is $60 off as well (selling for $250). These watches come in lots of cool color combinations, but are selling out quickly (some colors are already gone), so we recommend moving fast on this deal. Note: The Apple Watch SE is also on sale at Best Buy for $1 cheaper. Read Vanessa Hand Orellana's glowing review of the smart watch here.

Amazon This 2021 model of the Fire HD 10 Plus is Amazon's most advanced tablet to date. It features 4GB of RAM (twice as much as the previous generation) and a stunning 1080p 10.1-inch display. And at 42% off, this is the absolute lowest price we've seen. It is also price matched at Best Buy and Amazon.

PowerXL Air fryers have been all the rage lately, and for good reason. They can cook up hot, delicious meals much faster than a traditional oven or deep fryer, and with a fraction of the mess. This high-capacity model from PowerXL even features two frying baskets so you can easily cook multiple items at the same time.

TCL This 55-inch TCL TV boasts an ultra-high-definition picture with high dynamic range and instant access to hundreds of streaming services right out of the box. The TV was featured as a part of Target's wave of early deals, and just dropped another $20.

Nintendo Both the Mario and Luigi sets will be on sale for $60, which is the best price we've seen to date. This kit lets you use your Switch to control a real-life Mario Kart race by setting up the course on your floor and watching it come to life on your screen in augmented reality.

SodaStream The SodaStream Terra was featured as part of Target's early deals, but as part of its main event it's dropped another $10, bringing it to its lowest price to date.

Hoover This upright vacuum is designed for both hardwood and carpet and features a 25-foot cord that can retract with the push of a button.

Great early deals still available

Like most major retailers, Target has been rolling out Black Friday deals all month long. While its big sale might have added lots of great new items, there's plenty of impressive discounts from its earlier waves that are still available.

Keurig This Keurig is for iced coffee lovers out there. If you like the versatility of having one machine do it all drink-wise, this is for you.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is an updated version of the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones that incorporate the Apple W1 chip for easier connectivity to Apple devices. Be aware, however, that this design dates back several years. Note: Amazon has price-matched this deal.

Oral B This electric toothbrush deal comes with a replacement head and travel case. It also features "smart modes" for brushing: Daily Clean, Whitening, Gum Care, Sensitive and Intense Interactive display for real-time coaching. You can track your brushing habits when you connect to the Oral-B app as well.

Google It's compatible with smart devices like TVs, thermostats and lights, meaning you can control your home using Google with only your voice. Built-in Google Assistant can also play your favorite music or answer questions about the weather and news. All you have to do is say, "Hey Google." Note: Best Buy has price-matched this deal.

TCL This 4K TV is a solid bet, making this a good deal for the quality.

More great early deals still available

Expired Deals