Nintendo Cyber Monday deals: $300 Switch Mario Kart bundle, $40 Legend of Zelda

Black Friday has officially moved into weekend mode ahead of Cyber Monday with some tempting deals from Nintendo. While there aren't any big discounts on Nintendo's new Switch OLED this holiday season due to shipping issues and chip manufacturing delays, we've found other deals on the Nintendo Switch and games.

Nintendo isn't letting shoppers down this Black Friday weekend -- there's still an array of holiday deals for the 2021 season. The Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the big gift option. Nintendo originally teased $20 discounts on a variety of "select games," but we've since seen some bigger and better Switch game bargains.

Nintendo For 2021, Nintendo has revived an old favorite: The Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to Switch Online, now for $439. Once the three months are over, the Switch Online membership will automatically renew. You can renew the membership for $4 a month on a month-to-month basis. Prepaying will get you the subscription at $8 for three months or a full year for $20. This isn't the new Switch OLED with a larger screen, but considering the game and Switch Online are being thrown in for free, it's not half bad.

Black Friday Switch game deals

Many of the discounts below are the lowest prices we've seen on these titles to date.

$40 Switch games now available

Walmart and Target also have a selection of Switch games on for their Cyber Monday events.

