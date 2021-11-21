If you aren't buying these 4 Black Friday deals, you're doing it all wrong

Deal Savings Price







Holiday Gift Guide 2021

With another wave of Black Friday deals kicking off today and more to come tomorrow, trying to figure out which deals you have to check out is not an easy task. There are thousands of live deals and thousands more on their way with each retailer doing things a little different to try and stand out. Odds are you don't have hours and hours on end to look around and try to narrow it down to just a handful of deals that you need to buy.

Don't worry, though. That's where our team comes in. We've been looking at Black Friday deals for years, we know the patterns, we know what's worth considering and what you need to skip out on. There is no shortage of great deals out there this year, but we have narrowed things down to just a few top deals that we think will appeal to everyone, and in all reality you should consider purchasing each and every one of these.

Whether you need the items for yourself or know someone who would love to receive one it as a gift, here are a few Black Friday deals that you need to purchase immediately so you don't risk missing out and doing Black Friday shopping wrong this year.

Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a new addition to Amazon's Fire TV lineup this year, and while it's priced $10 higher than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K we think that's easily justified by a few of the features. First up, Amazon says that this stick offers up to 40% faster performance, meaning your apps will load faster and the interface will be smoother in general. Additionally, the Max variant supports Wi-Fi 6, which is great if you have a compatible router now, but also makes your new purchase a bit more future proofed.

Odds are that you've heard how great air fryers can be or you've experienced the magic of one first-hand. This option from Bella has an 8-quart capacity, making it great for families and gatherings of friends since you can cook more in it at once. We've been using this model at my house for nearly two years now and have cooked everything from french fries to veggies to steaks and even a turkey breast for our Thanksgiving meal. This is a match of the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, so be sure to grab one now before it sells out.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Apple Watch SE has been a hot item this holiday season, and Best Buy is the first major retailer to have it on sale. The $219 price is for the 40mm mode, but the 44mm model is $60 off as well (selling for $249). These watches come in lots of cool color combinations, but are selling out quickly (some colors are already gone), so we recommend moving fast on this deal. You get six free months of Apple's Fitness Plus service included.

Shark Messes are inevitable, but that doesn't mean that cleaning them up has to be a pain for you. The Shark MopVac is designed to clean all your hard floor surfaces with ease. Whether you spill a cup of water or some crumbs from dinner end up all over the floor, just grab this and clean it all in seconds. The cordless vacuum has a strong suction and just pressing a button helps you clean up sticky messes. The pads are disposable so if you have a tough mess, just throw the pad away and replace it with a new one instead of worrying about having another thing to clean.

If you are looking for even more, our team has rounded up our favorite deals under $50, as well as a list of great discounts that bring prices to under $25.