Incredible Black Friday deals are already live

Black Friday hasn't officially started yet (the big day is tomorrow) but some of the best deals are already there for the taking. From TVs to headphones, smart home gadgets and kitchen appliances, there are sales live at all major retailers.
CNET is here to help! We've pored over the newspaper ad scans, scoured retailer websites (Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy, just to name a few) and found the deals you won't want to miss. Let us break it all down for you.
These are the best Black Friday sales and deals live now:
- Macy's Black Friday sale started Tuesday
- Many Amazon device sales (Echo, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Ring security systems) started last Friday
- Best Buy's sale started last Friday, including the lowest price ever on Apple Watch SE
- Target's Black Friday sale started Sunday
- Staples' Black Friday sale started Sunday
- Walmart's Black Friday sale started Monday and includes possible access to PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles for Walmart Plus members. Initial PS5 and Xbox console availability is already sold out
- More Amazon Black Friday sales start today.
Best Black Friday deals at Best Buy
It's a little late to the game, but Best Buy has finally revealed the details of its sales happening the week of Black Friday. It's not quite as cut-and-dried as some other retailers' sales, which have clear start and end dates, but essentially Best Buy's sale has started already, and will be adding more items in the coming days. There have already been a number of drops, which included great deals such as the first sale of the season on the Apple Watch SE. Here's what you can expect from each wave of deals.
Deals live now:
- The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Deluxe 8 bundle is now available for $300 ($114 cheaper than it is going for on Amazon)
- Receive a free $50 e-gift card with the purchase of a Quest 2 VR headset
- $280 off KitchenAid Pro 5-quart stand mixers
- $100 off Dyson Cyclone V10 cordless vacuum
- Save $150 on the MacBook Air (select models)
Deal on Thursday, Nov. 25:
- Save $50 on Beats Studio wireless earbuds
Best Black Friday deals at Target
Target's Black Friday sale has already begun and runs through Saturday, Nov. 27. Target is offering big savings on everything from tech to toys to home goods. This sneak peek circular also advertises the Nintendo Switch OLED, which has been notoriously difficult to snag since it was released this October, so keep an eye on the deal page and your local Target's stock if you've been hoping to get your hands on one. Here are some of the best Target deals currently happening.
- TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Roku smart TV: $380 (save $140 vs. regular price)
- KitchenAid 5-quart professional stand mixer: $220 (save $210)
- Apple Watch SE: $220 (save $59)
- Amazon Fire 8 HD tablet: $45 (save $45)
- Power XL 10-quart dual basket air fryer: $100 (save $40 vs. current price)
Best Black Friday deals at Walmart
Walmart's Black Friday sales started Monday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET). Early access to some deals started four hours earlier for Walmart Plus members. Walmart is noting that it will be making the PS5 and Xbox Series X available online during Black Friday week, but details on times aren't yet available. Here are some of the deals we're most excited about.
- Apple AirPods Pro: $159 (save $90 vs. Apple Store, lowest price ever)
- Instant Pot 8-quart multicooker: $59 (save $40 vs. Amazon price)
- iRobot Roomba i1 Plus self-emptying robot vacuum: $349 (save $230 vs. current price)
Best Black Friday deals at Amazon
In a recent press release, Amazon announced it will be running a 48-hour sale from Nov. 25 to 26, but the details about what will be included are pretty vague (par for the course for a retailer that often keeps things close to the vest). Some of the highlights include up to 40% off Instant brand kitchen appliances, up to 50% on select Fire HD tablets, and up to 30% on select TVs from Samsung, Sony and LG. (Also, a spoiler alert on Amazon devices: If you see other retailers like Target advertising sales on them, it's a safe bet Amazon will be selling them for the same price.) All that said, Amazon also has amazing deals running right now. Here are some of our favorites.
- Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: $25 (save $25)
- Amazon 55-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV: $410 (save $150)
- JBL Live 460NC wireless headphones: $65 (save $65)
- Samsung 43-inch 4K smart monitor: $450 (save $150)
Best Black Friday headphone deals
You can always find headphones on sale during Black Friday events, but finding the right balance between a good deal and a good set of headphones can be a challenge. Here's the best sales on headphones and earbuds.
- Apple AirPods Pro: $159 (save $90 vs. Apple Store, lowest price ever)
- Beats Solo Pro: $170 (save $130)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II: $180 (save $20 off current price)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones: $250 (save $100)
- JBL Tune 225 true wireless earbuds: $50 (save $10 off current price)
Best Black Friday TV deals
Televisions frequently fill out Black Friday sale pages, but it's not always easy to tell which sales are actually worthwhile. Here are some of the best TV deals you'll see for Black Friday.
- Element 65-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV: $300 (save $350) (Update: limited availability)
- Onn 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV: $578
- TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Roku smart TV: $380 (save $20 vs. current price)
- RCA 43-inch HD Roku smart TV: $230 (save $170)
- LG 55-inch OLED 4K smart TV: $1,100 (save $300) (Update: limited availability)
Best Black Friday laptop deals
And some of the best laptop deals this week.
- HP 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop: $295 (save $200)
- Gateway Pentium laptop: $179 (save $70)
- Gateway 2-in-1 Celeron laptop: $149 (save $50)
- Asus 14-inch Full HD laptop: $160 (save $80)
Best Black Friday tablet deals
It's never hard to find a cheap tablet, but it can occasionally be challenging to find a good tablet at a reasonable price. Here are all of the worthwhile tablet deals now and around the corner.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $120 (save $30)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $45 (save $45)
- Amazon Fire 8 Kids: $70 (save $70)
- Apple iPad Pro (2nd gen): $900
- Apple iPad Mini (gold): $620 (save $30 versus Apple Store)
Best Black Friday kitchen deals
Kitchen tech can totally change the way you cook, and a great sale on kitchen tech makes that exploration even more enjoyable. Here are the best Black Friday kitchen deals included in this week's sales.
- Instant Pot 8-quart multicooker: $59 (save $40 vs. Amazon price)
- Nutribullet Juicer Pro: $100 (save $50)
- Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer: $170 (save $118)
- Oster DiamondForce nonstick electric rice cooker: $15 (save $10)
- Gourmia toaster oven and air fryer: $65 (save $35)
Best Black Friday fitness deals
With New Year's Day inching ever closer, those fitness resolutions can start to feel daunting. But not if you've got the right equipment. Here are the best Black Friday fitness deals we've found.
- $350 off Peloton Bike Plus packages
- Up to $500 off Nordic Track indoor equipment (more details here)
- Fitbit Charge 4: $69 (save $20 vs. current price, $60 total)
- Fitbit Inspire 2: $60 (save $40)
- Tru Grit Flat Utility Power Bench: $100 (save $100)