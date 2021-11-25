Incredible Black Friday deals are already live

Rob Rodriguez/CNET

Black Friday hasn't officially started yet (the big day is tomorrow) but some of the best deals are already there for the taking. From TVs to headphones, smart home gadgets and kitchen appliances, there are sales live at all major retailers.

CNET is here to help! We've pored over the newspaper ad scans, scoured retailer websites (Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy, just to name a few) and found the deals you won't want to miss. Let us break it all down for you.

These are the best Black Friday sales and deals live now:

Macy's Black Friday sale started Tuesday

Many Amazon device sales (Echo, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Ring security systems) started last Friday

Best Buy's sale started last Friday, including the lowest price ever on Apple Watch SE

Target's Black Friday sale started Sunday

Staples' Black Friday sale started Sunday

Walmart's Black Friday sale started Monday and includes possible access to PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles for Walmart Plus members. Initial PS5 and Xbox console availability is already sold out

More Amazon Black Friday sales start today.

Best Black Friday deals at Best Buy

It's a little late to the game, but Best Buy has finally revealed the . It's not quite as cut-and-dried as some other retailers' sales, which have clear start and end dates, but essentially Best Buy's sale has started already, and will be adding more items in the coming days. There have already been a number of drops, which included great deals such as the . Here's what you can expect from each wave of deals.

Deals live now:

The is now available for $300 ($114 cheaper than it is )

Receive a free $50 e-gift card with the purchase of a

$280 off

$100 off

Save $150 on the

Deal on Thursday, Nov. 25:

Save $50 on

Best Black Friday deals at Target

Target's Black Friday sale has already begun and runs through Saturday, Nov. 27. Target is offering big savings on everything from tech to toys to home goods. This also advertises the Nintendo Switch OLED, which has been notoriously difficult to snag since it was released this October, so keep an eye on the deal page and your local Target's stock if you've been hoping to get your hands on one. Here are some of the best Target deals currently happening.

(save $140 vs. regular price)



(save $210)

(save $59)

(save $45)

(save $40 vs. current price)

Best Black Friday deals at Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sales started Monday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET). Early access to some deals started four hours earlier for Walmart Plus members. Walmart is noting that it will be making the PS5 and Xbox Series X available online during Black Friday week, but details on times aren't yet available. Here are some of the deals we're most excited about.

(save $90 vs. , lowest price ever)



(save $40 vs. )

(save $230 vs. current price)



Best Black Friday deals at Amazon

In a recent press release, Amazon announced it will be running a 48-hour sale from Nov. 25 to 26, but the details about what will be included are pretty vague (par for the course for a retailer that often keeps things close to the vest). Some of the highlights include up to 40% off Instant brand kitchen appliances, up to 50% on select Fire HD tablets, and up to 30% on select TVs from Samsung, Sony and LG. (Also, a spoiler alert on Amazon devices: If you see other retailers like Target advertising sales on them, it's a safe bet Amazon will be selling them for the same price.) All that said, Amazon also has amazing deals running right now. Here are some of our favorites.

(save $25)

(save $150)

(save $65)



(save $150)

Best Black Friday headphone deals

You can always find headphones on sale during Black Friday events, but finding the right balance between a good deal and a good set of headphones can be a challenge. Here's the best sales on headphones and earbuds.

(save $90 vs. , lowest price ever)

(save $130)



(save $20 off current price)



(save $100)



(save $10 off current price)



Best Black Friday TV deals

Televisions frequently fill out Black Friday sale pages, but it's not always easy to tell which sales are actually worthwhile. Here are some of the best TV deals you'll see for Black Friday.

(save $350) (Update: limited availability)







(save $20 vs. current price)

(save $170)



(save $300) (Update: limited availability)

Best Black Friday laptop deals

And some of the best laptop deals this week.

(save $200)



(save $70)

(save $50)



(save $80)



Best Black Friday tablet deals

It's never hard to find a cheap tablet, but it can occasionally be challenging to find a good tablet at a reasonable price. Here are all of the worthwhile tablet deals now and around the corner.

(save $30)

(save $45)



(save $70)



(save $30 versus )

Best Black Friday kitchen deals

Kitchen tech can totally change the way you cook, and a great sale on kitchen tech makes that exploration even more enjoyable. Here are the best Black Friday kitchen deals included in this week's sales.

(save $40 vs. )

(save $50)

(save $118)

(save $10)



(save $35)

Best Black Friday fitness deals

With New Year's Day inching ever closer, those fitness resolutions can start to feel daunting. But not if you've got the right equipment. Here are the best Black Friday fitness deals we've found.