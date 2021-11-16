Black Friday 2021: The absolute best deals coming soon to Walmart, Target, Amazon and more

Rob Rodriguez/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Welcome to that weird time before Black Friday where you know what deals are coming, but you can't buy them yet. Yes, most of the biggest retailers have fully detailed some of their best sales -- often through newspaper ad scans -- including the exact prices on exact products and the exact start times of their sales. But most of those sales don't officially start for a few more days: Sunday, Nov. 21 for Target and Staples; Monday, Nov. 22 for Walmart; Tuesday, Nov. 23 for Macy's; and Thursday, Nov. 25 -- Thanksgiving Day -- for Amazon.

Since we've already rounded up the the best Black Friday deals available now, we decided to also pull together together the best upcoming deals in one handy sheet. Again, the majority of these deals aren't available for several more days, but by seeing some of the best options that are coming soon, you can plan you're shopping and gift-buying accordingly. So start making that list and checking it twice.

Best Black Friday deals at Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sales are scheduled to start Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Early access to some deals will start 4 hours earlier for Walmart Plus members. Walmart is noting that it will be making the PS5 and Xbox Series X available online during Black Friday week, but details on times aren't yet available.

(save $90 vs. , lowest price ever)



(save $40 vs. )

(save $181 vs. )



($60 off current price; this is the lowest price to date on this product, but it's so old that we recommend you spend up for an Apple Watch SE, which is also on sale this season.)

(save $230 vs. current price)



Read more: Walmart Black Friday 2021: The best deals happening now and starting next week

Best Black Friday deals at Target

Target's Black Friday sale kicks off this Sunday, Nov. 21 and runs through next Saturday, Nov. 27. This wave of deals promises big savings on everything from tech to toys to home goods. This also advertises the Nintendo Switch OLED, which have been notorious difficult to snag since they released this October, so keep an eye on their deal page and your local Target's stock if you've been hoping to get you're hands on one. Some of these items are already on sale, but even greater discounts will be included with the new wave of deals.

(save $20 vs. current price)



(save $210)

(save $59)

(save $45)

(save $40 vs. current price)

Read More: Target Black Friday sales: Great deals available now, with even more on the way

Best Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Unlike some of the other big retailers, Best Buy has not released any info about a larger wave of deals that will launch in the days immediately leading up to Black Friday. Instead, it seems like the early Black Friday sales that are ongoing now will simply roll into next week. Which is great as there are plenty of really solid deals already happening.

(save $130)

(save $270)



(save $50)



(save $150)



Read more: The best Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Best Black Friday deals at Amazon

Like most of its competitors, Amazon is gearing up for a bigger sale for Black Friday next week, but is keeping its cards close to the vest. In a press release yesterday, the online retailer announced it will be running a 48-hour sale from Nov. 25 to 26, but the details about what will be included are pretty vague. Some of the highlights include up to 40% off Instant brand kitchen appliances, up to up to 50% on select Fire HD tablets, and up to 30% on select TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG. (Also, a spoiler alert on Amazon devices: If you see other retailers like Target advertising sales on them, it's a safe bet Amazon will be selling them for the same price.) If you don't feel like gambling on what deals could be coming up, however, Amazon still has plenty of early Black Friday deals available now.

(save $25)

(save $125)



(save $150)

(save $65)



(save $150)

Read more: Best TV deals for Black Friday 2021: $150 off TCL Roku TVs, upcoming 65-inch TV for $300 and more

Best Black Friday headphone deals

You can always find headphones on sale during Black Friday events, but finding the right balance between a good deal and a good set of headphones can be a challenge. Here's the best sales on headphones and earbuds kicking off next week.

(save $90 vs. , lowest price ever)

(save $50)



(save $20 off current price)



(save $100)



(save $10 off current price)



Read more: Best early Black Friday 2021 headphones deals available right now: Sony, Bose, Jabra and more

Best Black Friday TV deals

Televisions frequently fill out Black Friday sale pages, but it's not always easy to tell which sales are actually worthwhile. Here are some some of the best TV deals you'll see for Black Friday next week.

(save $350)



(save $181 vs. )



(save $20 vs. current price)

(save $170)



(save $300)

Read more: Best TV deals for Black Friday 2021 so far

Best Black Friday laptop deals

The Best Laptop deals beginning next week

(save $200)



(save $70)



(save $170)



(save $50)



(save $80)



Read more: Best Black Friday laptop deals

Best Black Friday tablet deals

It's never hard to find a cheap tablet, but it can occasionally be challenging to find a good tablet at a reasonable price. Here are all of the worthwhile tablet deals around the corner.

(save $30)

(save $45)



(save $70)

(save $150) (save $50 versus )

Best Black Friday kitchen deals

Kitchen tech can totally change the way you cook, and a great sale on kitchen tech makes that exploration even more enjoyable. Here are the best Black Friday kitchen deals included in next week's sales.

(save $40 vs. )

(save $50)

(save $50 vs current price, $128 total)

(save $15)



(save $35)

Read more: Best Black Friday 2021 kitchen deals

Best Black Friday fitness deals

With New Year's Day inching ever closer, those fitness resolutions can start to feel daunting. But not if you've got the right equipment. Here are the best upcoming Black Friday fitness deals we've found.