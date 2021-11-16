Black Friday 2021: Early holiday savings on TVs, laptops, Airpods and more

Deal Savings Price





































Black Friday hasn't officially started yet, but there are already plenty of unmissable deals available. Retailers like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and more have been blasting consumers with early Black Friday sales since mid-October.

Our team of experts has been busy sorting through thousands of offers, discounts and price drops for you. Several retailers released official Black Friday ads, so we've been comparing current pricing to the upcoming deals. We're constantly updating this guide with the best Black Friday deals and prices available right now, so be sure to check back often so you don't miss any. This story was last updated on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Black Friday sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more

On the calendar, Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 26 -- the day after Thanksgiving -- but Black Friday sales are alive and well. To help navigate the pandemonium, here's a handy guide of what you can expect on sale when and where:

Amazon just released a sneak peak of its main Black Friday event, which will run from Nov. 25 through 26.

Best Buy: The big-box retailer has early Black Friday sales running now

Walmart: Walmart has had deals running all November, and it's already released a full slate of deals that start on Nov. 22



Target: Deals have been running all November, and now the retailer has listed its full deals slate for Black Friday week. Bigger, better offers start this Sunday, Nov. 21.

Best Black Friday deals at Walmart

Unlike some other Microsoft Surface models, the Surface Go laptop does not double as a tablet. The keyboard is attached, but at only 2.45 pounds it is still plenty portable. It also features a touchscreen, 13 hours of battery life and fingerprint power button to help keep your laptop secure. This deal is matched at Best Buy.

Angela Lang/CNET Walmart officially confirmed that the Versa 2 at $119 is part of its biggest discounts via its official Black Friday ad. While not one of the newest Fitbit devices on the market, it still has all the great health and fitness tracking you expect, and some pretty great smartwatch features as well.

Walmart This Assistant-enabled Smart Display comes in two different colors (grey and blue) and this Black Friday deal scores you a free smart bulb with your purchase. You can use the display to control smart home devices, check the weather, as a digital photo frame and so much more.

More great deals at Walmart:

Best Black Friday deals at Target

Keurig This Keurig is for iced coffee lovers out there. If you like the versatility of having one machine do it all drink-wise, this is for you.

Quip A Bluetooth-enabled smart toothbrush may sound a bit too futuristic for you, but it's actually a very practical thing. Quip's starter kit comes with everything you need to get going right out of the box. You get three months of usage per AAA battery and just for using it regularly you can earn rewards, like free refills, other Quip products, and even gift cards.

WinFuture While not technically AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro offer many of the same features that the AirPods do but with a different design. Many people like these for working out, running, and other physical activities because of the over-ear hook that's built-in.

Best Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Lenovo Lenovo's 11-inch Chromebook 3 is perfect for web browsing, social media engaging, and content consuming. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage, offers quick access to all of Google's services and more.

Bella This powerful, midsize air fryer is perfect for quick and easy weeknight dinners. It can cook food in roughly half the time and with less than half the mess.

Netgear Devices that support Wi-Fi 6 are finally becoming more popular, and the price of Wi-Fi 6 routers are dropping as well. The Netgear Nighthawk AX5200 offers speeds of up to 5.2Gbps for ultra-fast connections and can easily handle up to 25 connected devices at the same time. If you want to improve your home internet connection, this is a great place to start.

Best Black Friday deals at Amazon

Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's newest streaming hardware, and right now it's already 36% off. You can save an additional 20% if you have an older Fire TV Stick that you want to trade in toward this one.

Amazon The high-end of Amazon's Fire TVs, the Omni series features a built-in microphone for hands-free control through Alexa. Released earlier this year, this is the first time these advanced smart TVs have gone on sale.

Best Black Friday headphone deals

You can always find headphones on sale during Black Friday events, but finding the right balance between a good deal and a good set of headphones can be a challenge. Here's what we've found so far.

Bose The newest addition to the QuietComfort line, the QC45, are now on sale for the lowest price yet. These headphones haven't been out for long, but are already rated among the best headphones you can get by many people.

David Carnoy/CNET These Sony headphones offer better noise cancellation and better overall sound quality than the AirPods Pro. And they're currently selling for their lowest price to date. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

Best Black Friday TV deals

Televisions frequently fill out Black Friday sale pages, but it's not always easy to tell which sales are actually worthwhile. Here are some deals on good TVs worth adding to your shopping cart.

Amazon With Fire TV built right in on this 55-inch 4K TV, streaming your favorite content just got even easier. The Alexa Voice Remote makes navigating the interface a breeze, and the 4K display will have all of your content looking its absolute best.

Best Black Friday laptop deals

Stephen Shankland/CNET The latest in Apple's line of lightweight laptops, the updated 2020 MacBook Air features an M1 processor and a dazzling 13.3-inch Retina display. At only 2.8 pounds, this ultrathin laptop delivers powerful performance in a sleek, compact package. These are obviously pretty popular, and while they can sell out frequently, it looks like Amazon is restocking them in smaller batches. So don't fret if you missed your chance to snag one, there's a good chance it will be back in a few hours. Read our MacBook Air review.

Best Black Friday tablet deals

It's never hard to find a cheap tablet, but it can occasionally be challenging to find a good tablet at a reasonable price. Here are all of the worthwhile tablet deals we've found for early Black Friday.

Best Black Friday kitchen deals

Kitchen tech can totally change the way you cook, and a great sale on kitchen tech makes that exploration even more enjoyable. Here are the best Black Friday kitchen deals we've found.

Ninja This 8-quart deluxe pressure cooker features a stainless steel finish and an enhanced user interface from older models. With new technology, this Pressure Cooker takes frozen chicken and turns it crispy in as little as 20 minutes. Able to steam, broil, or "TenderCrisp" up to eight chicken breasts at once, this is a great addition to your kitchen if you regularly need to feed a lot of people. And it's also dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze.

Best Black Friday fitness deals

With New Year's Day inching ever closer, those fitness resolutions can start to feel daunting. But not if you've got the right equipment. Here are the best Black Friday fitness deals we've found.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Get a jump on those New Year's resolutions with 33% off the Fitbit Sense. With a heart-rate monitor, sleep-cycle tracker and temperature sensor, this smartwatch can help ensure you're in tip-top shape to hit all your fitness goals. Read our Fitbit Sense review.

Garmin Garmin's Instinct Solar has a built-in solar panel to keep your watch charging while you're out being active, which means less time you have to keep it attached to the wall so you can use it. The watch does heart rate monitoring, has a GPS, Pulse Ox, sleep tracking and much more.

Best Black Friday deals under $50

Sarah Tew/CNET The Amazon Fire TV Stick can transform any television with an HDMI input into a smart TV with a simple plug-in. Instantly, you'll have access to all the shows and movies you love in crisp 4K (on supporting televisions). Its remote even comes with a voice control feature to make browsing a breeze. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

