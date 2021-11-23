11 Black Friday deals that cost $10 or less so you can buy them all guilt-free

Deal Savings Price

















Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday deals are everywhere, but most tend to be expensive. What if you're looking for something properly cheap: For the office Secret Santa, or maybe just stocking fillers for your kids. Here we've collected a heap of great deals under $10. Yes, under $10.

Our team can help. We've been rounding up deals to help make your shopping experience even easier this year. Be sure to check them all out, as well as all of Black Friday's best deals for $10 or less.

Lego This Lego Minecraft kit has 92 pieces, including an Alex, a Drowned and two pufferfish. The set is designed for ages 7 and up and is great for anyone who likes Lego or Minecraft this holiday season.

Kasa This smart bulb from Kasa can be controlled using the free Kasa Home app on your phone or by using your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. It's a color bulb so you can set it to a bunch of different options, and even automate it to turn it on or off at certain times of the day without you doing anything.

Walmart We all know someone who doesn't handle losing very well, and this is the Monopoly version designed specifically for them. This edition takes losing and turns it into a celebration instead, making it a totally different playing experience than you're used to.

Lionsgate This set includes all four Hunger Games movies, including The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2. This means each movie is just $2.50, which is a steal.

Whether you're looking for a new Queen or King pillow, you'll want to check this deal out. Every Black Friday, Kohls has The Big One pillows on sale and this year they start at just $3 for the standard queen pillow. Whether you need just one pillow or want to replace all the pillows in your house, now is the time to do it.

Amazon You can never have too many Lightning cables around your home or office. Ever need a cable to charge your phone or iPad only to find that they've all mysteriously gone missing? For just a few bucks you can put an end to that problem. The silver version is currently priced the cheapest.

Amazon This travel-sized white noise machine is also an essential oil diffuser, making it perfect for kids and adults. It offers up 10 different sound options, has an auto-off timer and is powered by a USB-C cable. This is perfect for holiday travels and home use alike. You will need to be an Amazon Prime member for the discount on this item.

Razer When was the last time you replaced your mouse pad? While they may not "break," it's a good idea to upgrade them every now and again. This one offers a large low-sensitivity space that's needed to maximize your gaming performance. It has a nonslip rubber base to help keep it in place, even when things get heated in your match.

Amazon If you know someone looking to get into Dungeons & Dragons, or you are looking for yourself, this boxed set comes with all the stuff you need to learn how to play this classic tabletop roleplaying game. It's best suited for two to six players.

Target The Wilson Icon is a 29.5-inch basketball, which is the official (and ideal) size for boys over the age of 14. It has total grip technology, extended durability and works well for both indoor and outdoor play.