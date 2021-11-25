Black Friday deal: The best starter 3D printer is only $340 today

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Black Friday is always a great time to pick up an excellent 3D printing deal, but it's often the lower-end printers that are discounted. That's fine, but it means your first experience of 3D printing might be one of frustration. The Anycubic Vyper has many advanced features not found in the low-end printers that make it a much better choice for your first machine. With auto bed-leveling and a live adjustable Z-axis, you can pull the Vyper out of the box, put it together, and immediately start printing great-looking prints.



I've been using the Vyper to help me print toys for a toy drive, and it has been on the go for the last 21 days straight. At no point has it failed; in fact, the filament run-out sensor has kept me from losing prints when the filament needed replacing. It has been an absolute workhorse.

The Vyper is just one of many Anycubic sales this Black Friday, and while a lot of them are good machines, none of them offer the immediate satisfaction that the Vyper does. Pulling your printer out of the box and printing on it straight away will get you hooked for life, just like it did to me.



Read more: Anycubic Vyper Review