Black Friday 2021 sales under $50: You won't break the bank for these great deals

Deal Savings Price















Show more (5 items)

Rob Rodriguez/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

There are so many Black Friday deals available right now that it's nearly impossible to keep track of them. You could literally spend days looking through all the Black Friday ads, trying to figure out what's available now and what's left to come next week, but that wouldn't be a good use of your time.

Instead, our team of deal-hunting experts has rounded up a list of the best Black Friday deals that are $50 or less for you to shop through right now. That's right, all of these deals are available now, and they are at the price that you'll find next week for Black Friday. There's no need to wait, unless you prefer the risk of them selling out before you're able to get one for yourself.

Be sure to also check out our list of Black Friday deals under $25 for some more great suggestions on what to buy right now.

Amazon This bundle includes the all-new Echo Show 5 and the new Blink Mini indoor camera at a massive savings. For Black Friday, Amazon has the Echo Show 5 on sale for $45, which means that you can add an indoor security camera for just $5 extra. What's great is that you can view that camera from the Echo Show 5 (and your phone), making it a perfect combo.

Amazon This 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription will be delivered to you in the form of a digital code so you can get going within just a few minutes of receipt. It's $20 less right now, which brings the monthly cost down from $5 to just $3.33. You can stack these for multiple years of access, so grab a few of them right now before the price goes back up.

Google's 2nd-gen Nest Hub smart display offers a 7-inch display that you can watch videos on, read recipes, host video chats and so much more. You can ask Google Assistant to help with math problems, conversions, to tell you the weather each day, and even to help with controlling your smart home gear. At this price, you may want to just grab two of them since you're going to want them around the house.

Logitech This gaming mouse is 50% off and offers some pretty great features to help you level up with ease. It works on both Mac and PC, has 11 customizable buttons, an adjustable weight system, 25,600 max dpi and more. This is within a few bucks of its all-time low price, so don't miss out.

Amazon last refreshed the Fire HD 8 tablet in 2020 by doubling the onboard storage, enhancing the processor inside and adding USB-C charging instead of Micro-USB. It comes in four different colors and if you want to upgrade to the 64GB model you can for an extra $30.

WD You can never have too much storage, seriously. This 1TB drive is down to an all-time low price and is a great way to back up your files, store your favorite pictures and much more.

Nomad Nomad is known for making some high-quality mobile accessories that not only look great, but work awesomely as well. The Base Station Mini is a small wireless charger that has a magnet built-in for perfect alignment every time. This limited-time sale offers 30% off.

Amazon The Halo View fitness tracker is actually still in its preorder stage, but that didn't stop Amazon from discounting it. Shipments begin Dec. 8. It's available in three colors and two sizes, and the Halo View can count your steps, give you on-demand blood oxygen levels, monitor your sleep and more. It comes with one year of Halo membership, but after that it will set you back $4 per month.

Blue Whether you're looking to improve the audio quality of your work calls or want to try your hand at streaming, Blue's microphones are some of the best options. The Snowball is one of the more basic USB microphones out there, but it offers great audio quality and is super-simple to get set up. It comes in both black and white.