Best Cyber Monday deals still available: Cyber Week savings at Walmart, Amazon and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Whether you forgot to get a gift for someone on Black Friday or Cyber Monday or simply just can't pass up a great deal when you see one, we got you covered. Though Cyber Monday is officially over, that doesn't mean all the bargains and offers have disappeared.

Check out the list below of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales with some cool items that have stuck around for you at discounted prices. We'll be updating this regularly, so be sure to check back a few times to see what else we've found.

Best Cyber Monday deals you can still buy today

Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon rarely continues discounts on its own hardware after big shopping events, but even after Cyber Monday this year you can still save 50% on the Fire TV Stick 4K. This is one of Amazon's most popular Fire TV Sticks in the lineup, and for good reason. At just $25 you get 4K streaming, quick access to your favorite apps, an Alexa voice remote with TV controls and more. If you need to upgrade your older device or just want something new, check it out. We expect this sale to sell out or end at any moment.

Apple AirPods Pro: $159 (save $90)

The AirPods Pro discount that we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday was the biggest one ever, making them cheaper than we've seen before. Since the deal was so good, they went in and out of stock at most retailers. On Sunday we saw them going for $50 more than this low price at some retailers.

As it stands right now, Walmart is the only place that has this fantastic $159 price for the newest AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case. You'll want to act quick so you don't miss out.

Mint Mobile Six Months Service: $45 (save $45)

Sarah Tew/CNET

These days you can't really live without a cell phone, but that doesn't mean you have to pay a lot for the monthly service. Instead of paying hundreds of dollars each month to Verizon, T-Mobile and others, why not give Mint Mobile a shot for a fraction of the cost? Right now, if you buy three months of service (which starts at just $45 for all three months), you get another three months for free.

This means you're getting six months of service at 4GB of high-speed data each month for just $45 total, or $7.50 per month. It's a great deal, so don't let it pass you by.

Anker Soundcore 3: $35 (save $15)

Anker

Anker makes some really great Bluetooth audio products, including portable speakers that are built to last. This one, which offers up to 24 hours of playback per charge, is IPX7 waterproof and charges via USB-C. It's loud enough to entertain guests out by the pool, at the beach or even having a picnic in a field.

We reviewed the Soundcore 2, which is the previous version of this speaker. Though it wasn't the best sounding Bluetooth speaker on the market, its portability and price made it a solid recommendation for most people.

Insignia 70-inch F30 4K Fire TV: $550 (save $200)

Insignia

This is one of the few remaining TV deals that gives you a large display for a relatively cheap price. Insignia is a Best Buy brand, and this TV runs the Fire TV operating system, not Roku. It has a 4K LED panel, 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI ports and more. With Fire TV built in, you can get your favorite streaming apps right away using the included remote. If you want something large that's affordable, this is the way to go.

More Cyber Monday deals that are still available