Cyber Monday 2021: 167 best deals from Walmart, Best Buy and more

The weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be an odd time. Many people assume the big Black Friday deals are gone and the Cyber Monday ones haven't begun, but that's so far from the truth. There are so many deals still available at Black Friday prices, and a whole bunch of others with new Cyber Monday discounts that we didn't see on Black Friday.
Regardless of whether it's a new Cyber Monday deal or a lingering Black Friday deal, all that matters is that it's a deal and that you can save some cash on the purchase today.
17 curated Cyber Monday deals
We get it: You don't want to look through huge lists of deals to figure out what you want. No worries, CNET has you covered. Here are a bunch of our absolute favorite Cyber Monday deals that you won't want to miss out on.
- Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker: $60 (save $40)
- Hulu subscription: $12 for 12 months (save $72)
- PlayStation Plus (12 months): $40 (save $20)
- Apple TV 4K (2021): $160 (save $19)
- Beats Studio Buds: $100 (save $50, plus $10 credit with code BYZPPJADUODB)
- Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine and $30 digital content: $139 (save $161)
- Shark VacMop cordless two-in-one vacuum: $59 (save $40)
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)
- Kindle Paperwhite: $105 (save $35)
- GooLoo Portable Jump Start Kit: $49 (save $51)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next with Aeroccino: $165 (save $45)
- Up to 58% off Blink Outdoor Camera and Echo bundles
- Chromecast with Google TV: $39 (save $11)
- 23andMe DNA Kits: $69 (save $30)
- Apple Watch SE: From $239 (save $40)
- GoPro Hero10 Black with battery and dual battery charger: $450 (save $100)
- Up to 34% off Contigo Water Bottles
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
TCL's 6-series features a Mini-LED QLED 4K panel, comes in a variety of different sizes, and run's Google TV. David Katzmaier, in the CNET review of the 6-Series, says "Compared to the 2019 6-Series the 2020 version is better in pretty much every way." and the 6-Series was recently awarded an Editors' Choice award. If you are looking for an affordable TV that's truly great in almost every way, this is the one to buy.
LG's C1 OLED TV is currently CNET's pick for the best TV for high-end shoppers. It offers ridiculously deep black levels and punchy contrast that even the best LCD and QLED TVs can't match, as well as cutting-edge gaming features such as G-Sync and FreeSync VRR, 4K/120Hz input and an all-new Game Optimizer mode with numerous extra settings. It's also our favorite gaming TV to pair with an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 (or both).
More great Cyber Monday TV deals:
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 50-inch: $360 (save $150)
- Samsung 70-inch TU6985 4K TV: $600 (save $150)
- LG 43-inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV: $400 (save $80)
- Sony 65-inch Bravia XR Google TV: $1,200 (save $300)
- Amazon 4-Series 43-inch Fire TV edition: $270 (save $100)
- LG 65-inch C1 OLED: $1,497 (save $303)
- TCL 50-inch 5-Series Roku Smart TV: $450 (save $250)
- Samsung 50-inch AU8000 Series: $478 (save $52)
- Samsung 86-inch TU9010 Series: $1,700 (save $499)
- Samsung 65-inch Frame Series 4K: $1,498 (save $501)
- Insignia 32-inch Fire Smart TV: $140 (save $60)
- Samsung 60-inch 4K LED Smart TV: $508 (save $90)
- LG 55-inch C1 OLED Smart TV: $1,297 (save $703)
- Samsung QN65LS03, 65-inch: $1,498 (save $502)
Best Cyber Monday Streaming Stick Deals
The Roku LE is the cheapest streamer we've ever seen. It's a small dongle that connects to your TV and via an included HDMI cable, comes with a basic infrared remote and streams in HD (1080p) resolution. It's basically identical to the Roku Express except that it's white, not black.
The LE is cheap, but we think it's still worth paying a bit more for a 4K Roku with a better remote, which are on sale for as little as $29. On the other hand at this price it makes sense if all you want is basic streaming for the lowest price.
This is the newest Apple TV 4K with the all-new (and vastly improved) Siri remote to accompany it. This version is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip to help maximize speed and app experiences.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is new this year, and it sits just above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming.
More great Cyber Monday streaming hardware deals:
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)
- Roku Ultra LT: $35 (save $34)
- TiVo Stream 4: $30 (save $10)
- Fire TV Cube: $80 (save $30)
- Chromecast with Google TV: $39 (save $11)
- Nvidia Shield TV 4K: $129 (save $21)
Best Cyber Monday Headphone Deals
With the arrival of Beats new Fit Pro earbuds, I assumed we'd see some nice discounts on the earlier and less feature-rich Beats Studio Buds, which list for $150, or only $50 less than the new $200 Beats Fit Pro. I predicted we might see their price dip to $100 and sure enough, that's what their price is now (and a new low).
The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but never materialized -- as AirPods anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their integrated wing tips.
Amazon is one-upping its competitors by also offering a $10 Amazon gift card at checkout with the code BYZPPJADUODB.
More Cyber Monday headphone deals:
- AirPods 2: $109 (save $50)
- Powerbeats Pro: $150 (save $100)
- Beats Flex wireless earbuds: $39 (save $31)
- Sony WH-1000XM4: $248 (save $100)
- Bose QuietComfort 45: $279 (save $50)
- Jabra Elite Active 75t: $100 (save $80)
- Echo Buds (2nd Gen): $70 (save $50)
- Beats Solo Pro (matte): $180 (save $120)
- Bose QuietComfort earbuds: $199 (save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $150 (save $50)
- AirPods Max (space gray): $429 (save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $79 (save $71)
- JBL Live 660NC noise-canceling headphones: $100 (save $100)
Best Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals
Unlike many other robot vacuums, this option from Neato has a D shape instead of being fully round, which allows it to get closer to walls and into corners better. It has a laser smart mapping system that you can use to block off areas that you don't want it to vacuum. You can schedule it for times that work best for you, or use the free app to control it and start it at any time. It offers up to 120 minutes of cleaning time per charge, and it will automatically recharge itself to complete the floor if it runs out of power.
More great Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals:
- iRobot Roomba 694: $179 (save $95)
- Bissell SpinWave: $249 (save $151)
- iRobot Roomba i3+: $399 (save $201)
- Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum: $360 (save $240)
- Eufy Robovac G30: $170 (save $140)
- iLife V3s Pro: $112 (save $48)
Best Cyber Monday Home & Kitchen Deals
Making a delicious cup of coffee at home just got a whole lot more affordable with these great Nespresso deals. You can make coffee, iced coffee, espresso and much more with just the tap of a button. The roast is consistent every time and the Nespresso does all the work for you, there's no settings to change or anything based on the pod you use.
This 10-piece set comes with everything you need to get started in a new kitchen and makes for a perfect upgrade for anyone with a mismatched set of pots and pans. It's an aluminum nonstick cookware set that is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (212 C). Be sure to use code ENJOY15 for the full savings, and remember that you'll also score $30 in Kohl's Cash for a future purchase.
More great Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals:
- SodaStream Terra: $60 (save $40)
- Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker, 5.5-cup, premium white: $179 (save $77)
- Breville BDC450BSS Precision Brewer thermal coffee maker: $300 (save $120)
- Nutribullet Select Blender with Versatile controls: $55 (save $45)
- Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender: $400 (save $49)
- PowerXL Vortex air fryer (7-quart): $90 (save $60)
- PowerXL Grill air fryer combo (silver): $100 (save $90)
- Nespresso Vertuo Chrome by Breville: $158 (save $52)
- Zimtown 2800W Max electric meat grinder: $50 (save $50)
- Gourmia 3-pint ice cream maker with timer: $45 (save $16)
- Bella Pro 6 Slice Toaster: $50 (save $50)
Best Cyber Monday Laptop and PC Deals
Storage is important, especially if you use a computer for work, school and gaming. Fortunately, the 512GB version of the MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip is currently discounted for $1,099 over at Amazon. While the listing says you can save $150, the discount won't appear until you check out.
The Surface Go 2 is designed to be an ultra-portable laptop. It offers a long-lasting battery, 10.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and will be available to upgrade to Windows 11 when it's available for this model. At this price, it does not come with the keyboard attachment, though that can be purchased separately.
More great Cyber Monday laptop and desktop deals:
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: $1,000 (save $500)
- MSI Stealth 15M: $1,259 (save $141)
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1: $750 (save $250)
- Mac Mini M1: $750 (save $149)
- Best Buy offer: Up to $500 off on Windows laptops
More great Cyber Monday Chromebook deals:
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $205 (save $85)
- Asus Chromebook CX1: $225 (save $55)
- Asus Chromebook CX3: $265 (save $65)
- Asus Chromebook 11.6-inch: $109 (save $110)
- Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch Chromebook: $599 (save $400)
More Cyber Monday computer accessory deals:
- Blue Yeti USB Mic: $90 (save $40)
- Razer Huntsman Mini 60% mechanical keyboard: $80 (save $40)
- Corsair K55 RGB mechanical keyboard: $50 (save $20)
- Up to 46% off Samsung monitors
- Logitech StreamCam: $130 (save $40)
- Logitech MK540 Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $31 (save $14)
- Amazon Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi: $167 (save $112)
- Netgear Wi-Fi 6 mesh range extender: $90 (save $40)
- AMD Ryzen 7 processor: $341 (save $108)
- Apple USB SuperDrive: $72 (save $7)
- Logitech G Pro optical mouse: $100 (save $30)
- Google Nest Wifi: $209 (save $90)
- Netgear 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 router: $70 (save $60)
- Harber London accessories: 25% off on purchase of two
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme Pro USB 3.2 flash drive: $85 (save $45)
Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals
Battery life has become a bit better on modern phones, but this option from Motorola beats the competition pretty easily. It's said to feature three-day battery life while still offering great specs including a 48-megapixel camera for capturing all your big memories. It comes in two different colors and you can grab it with 32GB of storage or upgrade to 64GB for a bit more.
More great Cyber Monday phone deals:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,500 (save $300)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $850 (save $150)
- OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB: $900 (save $170)
- Google Pixel 6: $499 (save $100)
- OnePlus 8T: $500 (save $100)
- Google Pixel 5A: $399 (save $49)
- OnePlus Nord N200: $200 (save $40)
- Up to $600 off unlocked Motorola phones
- Google Pixel 3 XL: $200 (save $20)
More Cyber Monday phone accessory deals:
- Nomad Base Station: $91 (save $39)
- SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Card: $16 (save $9)
- Moment MagSafe Tripod mount: $30 (save $10)
- Nomad cases, chargers, Apple Watch bands and more: Up to 80% off
- Otterbox Commuter Series for iPhone 12: $21 (save $19)
- TwelveSouth cases and accessories up to 75% off
- Samsung 256GB EVO Select MicroSD Card: $25 (save $15)
Best Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals
This bundle includes the all-new Echo Show 5 and the new Blink Mini indoor camera at a massive savings. For Cyber Monday, Amazon has the Echo Show 5 on sale for $45, which means that you can add an indoor security camera for just $5 extra. What's great is that you can view that camera from the Echo Show 5 (and your phone), making it a perfect combo.
More great Cyber Monday smart home deals:
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Sengled smart bulb: $20 (save $35)
- HomePod Mini and Nanoleaf LED strip: $150 (save $25)
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat: $199 (save $50)
- Nest Mini (2nd Gen) and smart plug: $25 (save $35)
- Philips Hue three-pack of color A19 bulbs: $100 (save $35)
- Nest Hub smart display: $50 (save $50)
- Ecobee Lite smart thermostat: $149 (save $30)
- Nanoleaf Triangles Starter Kit: $170 (save $30)
- Blink video doorbell: $35 (save $15)
- Ring Alarm (2nd Gen): $150 (save $1000)
Best Cyber Monday Wearable Deals
The Apple Watch SE is seeing its first price-drops ever this Black Friday shopping season. The $220 price is for the 40mm mode, but the 44mm model is $60 off as well (selling for $250). These watches come in lots of cool color combinations, but are selling out quickly (some colors are already gone), so we recommend moving fast on this deal.
More great Cyber Monday wearable deals:
- Garmin Venu 2: $350 (save $50)
- Fitbit Versa 3: $180 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $300 (save $50)
- Garmin Forerunner 245: $200 (save $100)
- Ticwatch E3: $140 (save $60)
- Amazon Halo View: $50 (save $30)
- Fitbit Luxe: $100 (save $50)
- Garmin Forerunner 45: $130 (save $70)
- Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch: $179 (save $116)
More Apple Watch accessories:
- Nomad leather bands: 30% off
- Nomad sport bands: 30% off
- Harber London straps: 25% off on purchase of two
- TwelveSouth ActionBand: $25 (save $5)