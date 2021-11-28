Cyber Monday 2021: 167 best deals from Walmart, Best Buy and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be an odd time. Many people assume the big Black Friday deals are gone and the Cyber Monday ones haven't begun, but that's so far from the truth. There are so many deals still available at Black Friday prices, and a whole bunch of others with new Cyber Monday discounts that we didn't see on Black Friday.

Regardless of whether it's a new Cyber Monday deal or a lingering Black Friday deal, all that matters is that it's a deal and that you can save some cash on the purchase today.

17 curated Cyber Monday deals

We get it: You don't want to look through huge lists of deals to figure out what you want. No worries, CNET has you covered. Here are a bunch of our absolute favorite Cyber Monday deals that you won't want to miss out on.

Best Cyber Monday TV Deals

David Katzmaier/CNET TCL's 6-series features a Mini-LED QLED 4K panel, comes in a variety of different sizes, and run's Google TV. David Katzmaier, in the CNET review of the 6-Series, says "Compared to the 2019 6-Series the 2020 version is better in pretty much every way." and the 6-Series was recently awarded an Editors' Choice award. If you are looking for an affordable TV that's truly great in almost every way, this is the one to buy.

More great Cyber Monday TV deals:

Best Cyber Monday Streaming Stick Deals

Roku The Roku LE is the cheapest streamer we've ever seen. It's a small dongle that connects to your TV and via an included HDMI cable, comes with a basic infrared remote and streams in HD (1080p) resolution. It's basically identical to the Roku Express except that it's white, not black. The LE is cheap, but we think it's still worth paying a bit more for a 4K Roku with a better remote, which are on sale for as little as $29. On the other hand at this price it makes sense if all you want is basic streaming for the lowest price.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the newest Apple TV 4K with the all-new (and vastly improved) Siri remote to accompany it. This version is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip to help maximize speed and app experiences.

Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is new this year, and it sits just above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming.

More great Cyber Monday streaming hardware deals:

Best Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

David Carnoy/CNET With the arrival of Beats new Fit Pro earbuds, I assumed we'd see some nice discounts on the earlier and less feature-rich Beats Studio Buds, which list for $150, or only $50 less than the new $200 Beats Fit Pro. I predicted we might see their price dip to $100 and sure enough, that's what their price is now (and a new low). The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but never materialized -- as AirPods anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their integrated wing tips. Amazon is one-upping its competitors by also offering a $10 Amazon gift card at checkout with the code BYZPPJADUODB. Read our Beats Studio Buds review.

More Cyber Monday headphone deals:

Best Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals

Chris Monroe/CNET Unlike many other robot vacuums, this option from Neato has a D shape instead of being fully round, which allows it to get closer to walls and into corners better. It has a laser smart mapping system that you can use to block off areas that you don't want it to vacuum. You can schedule it for times that work best for you, or use the free app to control it and start it at any time. It offers up to 120 minutes of cleaning time per charge, and it will automatically recharge itself to complete the floor if it runs out of power.

More great Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals:

Best Cyber Monday Home & Kitchen Deals

Nespresso Making a delicious cup of coffee at home just got a whole lot more affordable with these great Nespresso deals. You can make coffee, iced coffee, espresso and much more with just the tap of a button. The roast is consistent every time and the Nespresso does all the work for you, there's no settings to change or anything based on the pod you use.

Calphalon This 10-piece set comes with everything you need to get started in a new kitchen and makes for a perfect upgrade for anyone with a mismatched set of pots and pans. It's an aluminum nonstick cookware set that is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (212 C). Be sure to use code ENJOY15 for the full savings, and remember that you'll also score $30 in Kohl's Cash for a future purchase.

More great Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals:

Best Cyber Monday Laptop and PC Deals

Apple Storage is important, especially if you use a computer for work, school and gaming. Fortunately, the 512GB version of the MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip is currently discounted for $1,099 over at Amazon. While the listing says you can save $150, the discount won't appear until you check out.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The Surface Go 2 is designed to be an ultra-portable laptop. It offers a long-lasting battery, 10.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and will be available to upgrade to Windows 11 when it's available for this model. At this price, it does not come with the keyboard attachment, though that can be purchased separately.

More great Cyber Monday laptop and desktop deals:

: Up to $500 off on Windows laptops

More great Cyber Monday Chromebook deals:

Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals

Battery life has become a bit better on modern phones, but this option from Motorola beats the competition pretty easily. It's said to feature three-day battery life while still offering great specs including a 48-megapixel camera for capturing all your big memories. It comes in two different colors and you can grab it with 32GB of storage or upgrade to 64GB for a bit more.

More great Cyber Monday phone deals:

More Cyber Monday phone accessory deals:

Best Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals

Amazon This bundle includes the all-new Echo Show 5 and the new Blink Mini indoor camera at a massive savings. For Cyber Monday, Amazon has the Echo Show 5 on sale for $45, which means that you can add an indoor security camera for just $5 extra. What's great is that you can view that camera from the Echo Show 5 (and your phone), making it a perfect combo.

More great Cyber Monday smart home deals:

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Apple Watch SE is seeing its first price-drops ever this Black Friday shopping season. The $220 price is for the 40mm mode, but the 44mm model is $60 off as well (selling for $250). These watches come in lots of cool color combinations, but are selling out quickly (some colors are already gone), so we recommend moving fast on this deal. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

More great Cyber Monday wearable deals:

More Apple Watch accessories: