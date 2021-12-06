8 Amazon deals still at Black Friday prices

Deal Savings Price











We've seen a lot of great deals come and go already this holiday shopping season, and some of the best offers are still going strong. As part of an early Black Friday deal, Amazon slashed prices on its own devices, with discounts on everything from TVs and streaming devices to smart home decor and security cameras. Here are some of our favorite Amazon devices that you can still pick up at rock-bottom prices.

Amazon The third-gen Echo Dot has spent the better part of the last year selling for around $50 and more recently dropped down to around $30 on its own. Right now, you can bundle the smart speaker with a color smart bulb for just $20, which is the same price Amazon is offering just the Echo Dot. These bundles tend to sell out fast, so be sure to grab one now.

Amazon This bundle includes the all-new Echo Show 5 and the new Blink Mini indoor camera at a massive savings. For Black Friday, Amazon has the Echo Show 5 on sale for $45, which means you can add an indoor security camera for just $5 extra. What's great is that you can view that camera from the Echo Show 5 (and your phone), making it a perfect combo.

Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is new this year, and it sits just above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming.

Amazon Amazon's Fire tablets have traditionally been viewed as media consumption devices, but the Fire HD 10 productivity bundle is aiming to change that. It includes the Fire HD 10 tablet (32GB), a Bluetooth keyboard and a 12-month Microsoft Office 365 subscription, and right now it's over 30% off.

amazon This year Amazon began making its own television sets that run the Fire TV OS, and the Insignia and Toshiba models do the same. The Omni Series offers hands-free TV with Alexa and Dolby Vision, whereas the 4-Series has a few less features but comes in a bit cheaper. There are multiple sizes available for each model.

Amazon With Echo Dot, you can easily control your lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more. This compact fourth-gen smart speaker makes a great budget gift at just $30, which is $20 off its regular price. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (2020) review. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (2020) review.

James Martin/CNET Amazon has taken the smart apparel trend a step further with these Echo Frames smart glasses. Alexa-enabled and featuring open-ear speakers, you can use them to make calls, check the weather, set your schedule, listen to audiobooks and more, all with just the sound of your voice. And for those who actually require glasses, they are designed to be fitted with prescription lenses.