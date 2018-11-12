Top 10 Black Friday smart home deals: Our favorite bargains of 2018

Just remember: Most of these deals won't be live until Thanksgiving (Nov. 21) or Black Friday (Nov. 22). Also, please know that CNET may get a share of the revenue when you buy one of the products listed in this gallery.
10. Google Home Mini and a C by GE Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $25 ($30 off)
The Google Home Mini smart speaker will be available everywhere for $25 on Black Friday, but the best deal we've spotted comes from Lowe's, where that same price will net you the Home Mini bundled with a free Bluetooth smart bulb from GE.
Thanks to a recent update, that bulb will pair automatically with the Google Assistant as soon as you screw it in and turn it on, which makes this a great gift for smart home newbies.
Apple devices don't go on sale very often, so this sizable discount on the Siri-powered Apple HomePod is pretty noteworthy. Consider also that the HomePod can serve as a dedicated HomeKit hub, so if you're interested in Siri-compatible smart-home gadgets and would like to be able to access and control them from beyond your home's Wi-Fi network, then this discounted smart speaker might be a smart buy.
Look for the deal at Best Buy starting Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m.
The headline on my colleague Megan Wollerton's review of the Nest Hello reads, "The smartest video doorbell around" -- and she should know, having reviewed several of them. This deal saves you $70 and brings the price down to $179, which is about as low as we've ever seen it. Look for it online from Dell the day before Thanksgiving, or in-store at Lowe's and at Kohl's starting Thanksgiving Day.
Bonus: Kohl's is offering $15 of in-store credit for each $50 you spend, so if you buy it there, you'll get an extra $45 to shop with.
Barely a month old, the Google Home Hub basically staples a 7-inch touchscreen to the Google Home Mini, which lets you ask the Google Assistant to pull up a weather forecast, a recipe, a YouTube video, or one of a whole host of other screen-enabled use cases. We were fans of the design when we reviewed it, especially the Ambient Light feature that automatically dims the screen based on how bright or dark the room is. Also note that, unlike a lot of smart displays, this one doesn't have a camera at all, which might be addition by subtraction for privacy-minded users who want to use the thing at their bedside.
We're seeing this Home Hub deal at just about every outlet that sells it. You'll find it first on Jet.com at 10 p.m. EST on the day before Thanksgiving. After that, you'll be able to find it on Thanksgiving Day at Walmart, at Best Buy, at Kohl's and at Lowe's. Then, on Black Friday, it goes on sale at Target.
6. Philips Hue 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Wireless Remote for $120 ($70 off)
It wasn't long ago that a first-gen Philips Hue Starter Kit with three color-changing bulbs and the essential Hue Bridge that controls everything would cost you $200. Now, for Black Friday, Best Buy is offering the improved second-gen starter kit with brighter bulbs and a Hue Bridge that works with Apple HomeKit, plus a free wireless remote for just $120. That's $30 less than you'd normally spend on just the trio of bulbs.
Numerous outlets are offering $70 off of the third-gen Nest Learning Thermostat for Black Friday, but as far as I know, only Dell is offering that same $70 discount on the Nest Thermostat E, which offers all of the same smarts in a white, plastic-bodied design that costs less to begin with.
The online deal starts Nov. 21, and it brings the asking price for a top-of-the-line smart thermostat down to just $99, which is the lowest price I've ever seen for a Nest, period. That's why this deal cracks our top 5.
The new-and-improved Echo Dot smart speaker offers an improved design and much better sound than before, and it still retails for just $50. That makes it one of the best smart home starting points money can buy -- and starting on Thanksgiving, you'll be able to get it for even less.
Specifically, Amazon is offering the new Echo Dot for $24, which is more than half off. That's a great little discount on a great little smart speaker -- and if you'd rather shop in-store, you'll find the same deal at Target, at Best Buy and at Kohl's.
2018 saw the debut of multiple Google Assistant-powered smart displays not made by Google. Our favorite of the bunch? The attractive Lenovo Smart Display. With a well-designed user interface on its 8-inch touchscreen and decent-sounding speakers, plus a knack for walking you through a recipe, we think it's a perfect fit for the kitchen. Best Buy will offer it for half off on Black Friday -- just $99. That's an outstanding deal for a new, well-reviewed piece of smart-home tech.
2. SimpliSafe Home Security Starter Kit with free SimpliCam for $170 ($200 off)
Been thinking about getting a smart security system for your home or apartment? Black Friday might be the day you've been waiting for, as our top pick for smart security gets a nice discount at Best Buy.
Here's the deal: save $100 on any current-gen starter kit and get a free SimpliCam smart security camera to boot. That's a total savings of $200 -- more than what you'll pay if you buy the baseline "Protect" kit, which includes the base station, a wireless keypad, a motion sensor, and four open/closed sensors for doors and windows. You can add extra devices like a keytag remote or a glass-break sensor a la carte, and subscriptions to SimpliSafe's 24/7 monitoring start at $15 per month.
1. Ring Video Doorbell 2 and an Amazon Echo Dot for $140 ($110 off)
Head to Best Buy after you feast on Thanksgiving, and you'll find the Ring Video Doorbell 2 marked down to $140, complete with a free third-gen Amazon Echo Dot for good measure. Both are well-reviewed products that have held up well to our tests at the CNET Smart Home, and together, the two would typically cost you $250. Is this the best smart-home deal of Black Friday? I think it might be one of the best smart-home deals of the year.