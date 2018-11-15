Black Friday 2018: The best Xbox One console, game deals

Black Friday is a great time to shop for video games, and these Xbox One deals should help you stock up for the holidays. Some of these deals are live now, while others will launch closer to Black Friday itself.
If the Xbox One S is what you're after, this deal can save you a bundle and includes a $20 Target gift card to boot.
The latest Battlefield game brings the series back to its WW2 roots, but this bundle also includes the WW1-based Battlefield One and a port of the Xbox 360's Battlefield 1943 in one discounted package.
Xbox One X, extra controller and Battlefield V: $430
If you want the higher powered Xbox One X, there's no better deal than the Black Friday bundle at Best Buy. You get the console, an extra controller (for a total of two) and Battlefield V (game launches Nov 15).
Forza Horizon 4 takes the realistic driving mechanics of Forza Motorsport but ditches the intimidating nature of professional racing and ruthless competition. Instead, it uses vibrant locations and positive vibes to amplify and celebrate the joys of driving.
Though Activision nixed the single player campaign this year in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the multiplayer combines new and old maps to great success and the new Blackout game mode is one of the best battle royale experiences around.
In Far Cry 5 you'll engage in different styles of offensive first person shooter conflict; attempt to tame the wild, natural environment to your advantage; and slowly build a guerilla resistance in the background.
F1 2018 returns to the starting grid with a huge number of different game modes. Take control of your favorite driver in a single Grand Prix weekend, or lead them to the title in one of numerous championship events across varying disciplines. If racing against other players is more your thing, F1 2018 includes both ranked and unranked multiplayer lobbies.
Rocket League is a multiplayer game that's in a genre all its own. It's basically soccer, but the ball is huge and you "kick" the ball with your insanely fast car. It's played in an enclosed arena with matches of three-on-three down to one-on-one with gravity defying plays that are ultimately extremely satisfying when you slam it through the goal.
There are plenty of violent first-person shooters around in which issues of morality can be raised, but few are paired with the stunning Hollywood production values of GTA V. In the game, the city of Los Santos and it's surrounding regions offer a vast open world where you'll follow an incredible story line with top notch voice acting and best in genre gameplay.
With Destiny 2: Forsaken, Bungie's popular action RPG has come into its own, with tons of areas to explore, new challenges and more unique weapons and armor than you can shake an arc sword at. Excellent multiplayer modes as well as an epic single-player or cooperative campaign await.
WWE 2K19 brings pro wrestling to your living room. In this installment, its most notable additions appear outside of the ring; developers Yukes and Visual Concepts introduce a deluge of new content and game modes to satiate an aspect of the series that has been sorely lacking in recent years. If you like pro wrestling, this is your game.