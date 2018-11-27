The 28 best Cyber Monday 2018 deals still available

This is most likely the best price you'll get for TCL's superb 65R615. This model is exclusive to Best Buy but basically identical to the one we named our favorite TV for the money in 2018. You simply can't get a picture this good for any less, and the awesome Roku TV operating system is sweet icing on the cake.
Following last week's numerous great deals on Samsung phones, Amazon delivers a blockbuster with this bundle. Essentially, you get a killer discount on an unlocked Galaxy S9 (64GB) phone -- plus a free Amazon Echo Spot and second-gen Echo -- all for $766. While the deal was previously $520, you are still saving $169 with the bundle. The 128GB model has since sold out, and more expensive is the 256GB version of the bundle is $1,083.
HP Pavilion laptop (14-inch screen, Core i5, 8GB of RAM): $460 (save $170)
Staples has a 14-inch HP Pavilion laptop equipped with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive for $460, up from the previous price of $370 but still lower than the $630 regular price. Sure, it doesn't have an SSD, but this is a great value.
The JoyCon controllers that come with Nintendo's Switch are cool and innovative, but serious gamers may find them too small for extended sessions. Enter the superb Pro Controller, which makes the Switch play more like an Xbox. While it's not as great as the $19 discount it had previously, $10 off a great controller is still money saved.
Jabra's Elite Active 65t is the slightly sportier more rugged version of the Elite 65t, which gets discounted more frequently and is on sale now for $120. This is the first time we've seen this model on sale. It's our Editors' Choice in the true wireless headphone category.
Bose's popular SoundSport Wireless sports earphones are $50 off at Amazon and Target. They list for $150, and we previously saw the deal at Walmart. We've seen stock come and go for this deal, so check back later in the day if it's out.
You can save $30 on the Amazon Echo (second-gen). It lists for $100. You can also pick up the slightly more expensive Walnut Finish and Oak Finish limited edition Echo speakers for $90, a $30 savings from their $120 price.
The original $200 Xbox One S console bundled with Minecraft deal appears to have ended, but Walmart is still offering a discount some retailers are still offering a discount on the combo. It's now $255 at the retailer, a $45 discount from its $300 original price.
You can get Sony's new micro Bluetooth speaker for a just $25 at Walmart and Best Buy. That's an excellent $10 discount on a decent little Bluetooth speaker that lists for $35. It's not as good as the previous $17 price available on Cyber Monday, but it's still something.
One of the most powerful streamers around, the Shield throws together Android TV and Google Assistant thanks to the voice remote. This version lacks a game controller, but you could always get one later (they cost $60). While it previously had a $40 discount, this $15 savings is good.
Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle: $64 at Walmart (save $10)
If you want to get Google's voice control paired with a TV, this bundle is the cheapest way to do it. Also known as the "Google Smart TV Kit," it includes the newest Chromecast streaming dongle and a Home Mini speaker for a substantial savings. While it previously sold with a $29 discount, the current $10 savings is still useful.
We're fans of the Fitbit Versa. It's a little expensive at its list price of $200, but Amazon has it for $150 -- the same price that Walmart and Target had during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.
With a list price of $270, the Fitbit Ionic is down to $200 at Amazon and $230 at Best Buy. And if you would prefer to shop at Best Buy, you can likely ask for them to price match Amazon's price to knock off the extra $30.
BeatsX wireless earphones: $89 to $100 at Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon (save $20 to $60)
A cheaper version of those Bose neckband-style sports headphones with the advantage of a big "B" on the ear, these are comfortable, lightweight, water-resistant... and priced really well. The exact discount varies based on the color you want, which appear to have different retail prices as well. Walmart has it at $89 for most colors and $135 in Gray. Best Buy has new BeatX headphones for $100 with refurbished models going for $69. And Amazon has Black and Satin Silver colors for $100.
Normally $250 for both the Ring 2 and the new Echo Dot, this bundle lets you live the dream of voice-controlled door security -- perfect for when that Amazon guy comes knocking. It was previously $140 as a doorbuster, but now it's essentially a free Echo Dot with the purchase of the doorbell.
Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System ($282 at Amazon)
The Orbi Wi-Fi system delivers large Wi-Fi coverage without compromising speed. The price was previously down to $200, a fantastic $100 discount, but now that Cyber Monday is over it's available for $282. That's still a $17 price cut, useful if you are looking into upgrading your Wi-Fi network anyway.
We're no fans of Samsung's curved TVs, but monitors are another story, especially for gaming, where they can definitely increase your sense of immersion. Don't expect the kind of performance we loved in the CF791, but at this price it's not too much more to stay ahead of the curve. As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, Walmart is listing this as out of stock, but it could return.
From here on out we are listing the previous deals that were available through Cyber Monday. Should these deals return, we will update accordingly.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:
I've used this Linksys Velop Mesh Router system and it works well once you get it set up (I found set up to be a little tricky). Our reviewer thought it was expensive for it was, but $200 for pack of three is a pretty decent deal.
Sold out: Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 Wi-Fi router: $99 at Walmart (save $100)
As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:
The best solution for Wi-Fi trouble is a new router, and the powerful Nighthawk is one of the best, especially for larger homes where the fringes don't get bars. To get one for under $100 is a good deal.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:
The new improved Echo Show (second-gen) costs $180 ($50 off) this Black Friday. While they can still be ordered now, they won't be back in stock until Dec. 11 (sandstone color) and Dec. 8 (charcoal). Black is out of stock.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:
You can get cheaper Bluetooth speakers, but we loved the UE Wonderboom -- which is totally waterproof and sounds great -- when it cost $100. And you can get it now at Target for half of that -- due to an extra 15 percent discount on Cyber Monday.
Sold out: 70-inch Vizio E70-F3: $750 at Best Buy (save $150)
As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:
We called the E-Series the cheapest home-theater-worthy TV, in large part because it's the least expensive with full-array local dimming -- a feature that goes further than any other for improving LCD picture quality. This huge Vizio is truly home-theater-sized, and this is a great price.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, the $5 Amazon Smart Plug deal appears to have ended. Original deal listed below:
Picking up a new Echo Dot or any other Echo gadget? You can tack an Amazon Smart Plug onto your order for just $5. Plug it in and plug something like a lamp or a space heater into it, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn it on and off via your new Echo gadget. And if you'd rather shop at Best Buy, it looks like it'll be offering the same deal.
Update Tuesday Nov. 27 at 2:49 a.m. PT: This deal has ended, but you can get the Jabra Elite 65t at a $12 discount on Amazon, making it $158 instead of its $170 asking price. It's not as great as the previous deal, but it's something. Previous deal's information follows:
Amazon and Best Buy have the Jabra Elite 65t for $120 on sale for $120, a savings of $50. Jabra also has the same deal when you apply promotional code BF2018 during checkout, but the earphones are listed as on back order.
Jabra also has the older Elite Sport ($150), Elite 45e ($60), Move Wireless ($50), Talk 45 ($40) and Talk 55 ($50). There are some additional deals on Jabra's deal listings page here.
Sold out: Google Home Mini: $25 at Walmart and Best Buy
As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, the Google Home Mini is back to its original $50 price on both of these stores. Previous deal listed below:
Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price (half off) it's easy to put one in a secondary room.