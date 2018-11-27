The 28 best Cyber Monday 2018 deals still available

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Cyber Monday deals are still around with plenty of discounts

Cyber Monday and Black Friday are now over, but many of the sales are not.

All of the major retailers are keeping several of their sales alive, and judging based on previous history, may keep them through December.

Check the gallery for the most current deals that are still on, and we'll keep updating as we find new deals and remove those that have ended.

Update: These deals are current as of Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 4:31 a.m. PT.

Note: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured here. 

You can see all our Cyber Monday posts here. Check out the deals you can get right now.

65-inch TCL 6 Series Roku TV, model 65R615: $900 (save $70)

This is most likely the best price you'll get for TCL's superb 65R615. This model is exclusive to Best Buy but basically identical to the one we named our favorite TV for the money in 2018. You simply can't get a picture this good for any less, and the awesome Roku TV operating system is sweet icing on the cake.

See it at Best Buy.

$1,225.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 with Echo Spot and Echo (2nd Gen) for $766 (save $169)

Following last week's numerous great deals on Samsung phones, Amazon delivers a blockbuster with this bundle. Essentially, you get a killer discount on an unlocked Galaxy S9 (64GB) phone -- plus a free Amazon Echo Spot and second-gen Echo -- all for $766. While the deal was previously $520, you are still saving $169 with the bundle. The 128GB model has since sold out, and more expensive is the 256GB version of the bundle is $1,083.

See it at Amazon.

$599.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

HP Pavilion laptop (14-inch screen, Core i5, 8GB of RAM): $460 (save $170)

Staples has a 14-inch HP Pavilion laptop equipped with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive for $460, up from the previous price of $370 but still lower than the $630 regular price. Sure, it doesn't have an SSD, but this is a great value.

See it at Staples. (In-store only)

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59 (save $10)

The JoyCon controllers that come with Nintendo's Switch are cool and innovative, but serious gamers may find them too small for extended sessions. Enter the superb Pro Controller, which makes the Switch play more like an Xbox. While it's not as great as the $19 discount it had previously, $10 off a great controller is still money saved.

See it at Target.

$296.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Dot (third-gen): $30 at Amazon ($20 off)

Add to Gift List

Amazon's newest Echo Dot now sells for $30. While it's not as low as the Black Friday and Cyber Monday $24 price, it is still selling at a $20 discount.

See it at Amazon. (While you can order at these prices, the Heather Gray model is listed as returning to stock on Dec. 5 while Sandstone and Charcoal models will be back on Dec. 8.)

$24.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Jabra Elite Active 65t: $160 at Amazon and Best Buy ($30 off)

Jabra's Elite Active 65t is the slightly sportier more rugged version of the Elite 65t, which gets discounted more frequently and is on sale now for $120. This is the first time we've seen this model on sale. It's our Editors' Choice in the true wireless headphone category.

See it Amazon.

See it at Best Buy.

$159.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Bose SoundSport Wireless: $100 at Target and Amazon

Bose's popular SoundSport Wireless sports earphones are $50 off at Amazon and Target. They list for $150, and we previously saw the deal at Walmart. We've seen stock come and go for this deal, so check back later in the day if it's out.

See it at Amazon. (Citron, Black and Aqua models are discounted, but not Power Red.)

See it at Walmart. (Not currently discounted as of Tuesday Nov. 27, but may change later.)

See it at Target. (Citron is currently available, Black and Aqua models are out of stock.)

$99.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Amazon Echo (second-gen): $69 at Amazon ($30 off)

Add to Gift List

You can save $30 on the Amazon Echo (second-gen). It lists for $100. You can also pick up the slightly more expensive Walnut Finish and Oak Finish limited edition Echo speakers for $90, a $30 savings from their $120 price.

See it at Amazon.

$69.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker: $69 at Amazon

Add to Gift List

Bose's SoundLink Micro is a pocket-sized speaker that sounds great for its tiny size. It lists for $100 but Amazon has it for $69 and Target for $70.

See it at Amazon.

$69.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Bose SoundSport Free: $169 at Walmart, Amazon and other retailers ($30 off)

Add to Gift List

Bose's totally wireless SoundSport Free headphones rarely go on sale. They're $30 off at several retailers.

See it at Target ($170).

See it at Walmart ($169).

See it at Amazon ($169).

See it at Best Buy ($170).

$169.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Apple iPad: $280 (32GB) at Costco ($40 off)

Though several retailers were offering the latest iPad 32GB version for $249 -- which is $80 off -- it's now out of stock pretty much everywhere.

Your best alternative is Costco for $280 (membership required) or Best Buy for $260 (contract required).

See it at Costco. ($280, membership required)

See it at Best Buy. ($260, Wi-Fi + cellular, with two-year contract)

See it at Target. (sold out)

See it at Amazon. (sold out)

See it at Walmart. (sold out)

$349.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Xbox One S with Minecraft or Battlefield V (save $45 to $50)

Add to Gift List

The original $200 Xbox One S console bundled with Minecraft deal appears to have ended, but Walmart is still offering a discount some retailers are still offering a discount on the combo. It's now $255 at the retailer, a $45 discount from its $300 original price.

See it at Walmart. (In-store only)

See it at Best Buy. (Sold out)

You can save $5 more if you want Battlefield V instead of Minecraft, which is selling at Walmart for $250. This deal throws in Battlefield: 1943 and Battlefield 1 Revolution for free, too:

See Battlefield V bundle at Walmart

$299.90 at Amazon Read Full Review

Xbox One X deals: Save $30 to $75

Add to Gift List

If you want true 4K power, step up to the Xbox One X. You can get it now, bundled with with Fallout 76 for $470 (a $30 savings) or with NBA 2K19 for $425 (a $75) savings: 

See Fallout 76 bundle at Walmart.

See NBA 2K19 bundle at Walmart.

And while it is no longer discounted Best Buy has the Xbox One X + Battlefield 5 for $500, but if you add an extra controller to it you can pick it up for $40 instead of $60. A $20 savings, which appears when you add both the console and the controller to your cart, isn't bad if you were planning to get a second controller anyway.

$399.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

PS Plus 12 Month membership: $40 at Amazon and PlayStation Store ($20 off)

This price is as low as you'll see on a 12-month PS Plus membership. It's usually $60 but typically goes on sale around this time of year.

See it at Amazon.

See it at PS Store.

Sony SRS-XB01 micro Bluetooth speaker: $25 at Walmart, Best Buy

Add to Gift List

See it at Best Buy.

See it at Walmart

$23.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Nvidia Shield TV with remote: $164 (save $15)

Add to Gift List

One of the most powerful streamers around, the Shield throws together Android TV and Google Assistant thanks to the voice remote. This version lacks a game controller, but you could always get one later (they cost $60). While it previously had a $40 discount, this $15 savings is good.

See it at Amazon.

See it at Walmart. (Deal appears to be over.)

$159.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Samsung 42mm Galaxy Watch: $249 to $279 at Amazon (save $71 to 81)

Target and Amazon have been running Black Friday sales on both the 42mm and 46mm Galaxy Watches. 

The 42mm model can be found on Amazon for $249 in Rose Gold and for $259 in Midnight Black. The 46mm is $279 in Silver. 

Note that this deal appears to be sold out at Target.com, but could come back later. 

See current deal at Amazon.

See current deal at Target. (Currently sold out).

Roku SE: $20 at Walmart

Add to Gift List

See it at Walmart. (In-store only)

$29.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

HP Pavilion gaming laptop with Nvidia GTX 1050Ti: $599 at Walmart ($230 off)

Here's a solid $200+ markdown: a 15.6-inch laptop from HP. You get a respectable collection of entry-level gaming components, including an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU. 

See it at Walmart. (Back in stock!)

Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle: $64 at Walmart (save $10)

If you want to get Google's voice control paired with a TV, this bundle is the cheapest way to do it. Also known as the "Google Smart TV Kit," it includes the newest Chromecast streaming dongle and a Home Mini speaker for a substantial savings. While it previously sold with a $29 discount, the current $10 savings is still useful.

See it at Walmart.

Fitbit Versa: $150 at Amazon (save $50)

We're fans of the Fitbit Versa. It's a little expensive at its list price of $200, but Amazon has it for $150 -- the same price that Walmart and Target had during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

See it Amazon.

See it at Walmart. (Deal currently over.)

See it at Target. (Deal currently over.)

$149.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Fitbit Ionic for $200 to $230 ($40 to $70 off) at Amazon and Best Buy

Add to Gift List

With a list price of $270, the Fitbit Ionic is down to $200 at Amazon and $230 at Best Buy. And if you would prefer to shop at Best Buy, you can likely ask for them to price match Amazon's price to knock off the extra $30.

See it Amazon.

See it at Best Buy.

$199.95 at Walmart Read Full Review

BeatsX wireless earphones: $89 to $100 at Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon (save $20 to $60)

A cheaper version of those Bose neckband-style sports headphones with the advantage of a big "B" on the ear, these are comfortable, lightweight, water-resistant... and priced really well. The exact discount varies based on the color you want, which appear to have different retail prices as well. Walmart has it at $89 for most colors and $135 in Gray. Best Buy has new BeatX headphones for $100 with refurbished models going for $69. And Amazon has Black and Satin Silver colors for $100.

See it at Walmart. (In-store only.)

See it at Amazon.

See it at Best Buy.

Ring Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot (third-gen): $200 at Best Buy (save $50)

Normally $250 for both the Ring 2 and the new Echo Dot, this bundle lets you live the dream of voice-controlled door security -- perfect for when that Amazon guy comes knocking. It was previously $140 as a doorbuster, but now it's essentially a free Echo Dot with the purchase of the doorbell.

See it at Best Buy.

$139.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Fitbit Charge 3: $120 (save $30) at Walmart, Amazon

We like Fitbit's Charge 3 -- and like it a little better when it's $120 instead of $150.

See it at Walmart.

See it at Amazon.

$119.95 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Plus (second-gen) with smart bulb: $110 at Amazon ($40 off)

Amazon has dropped the price of the its second-gen Echo Plus by $40 -- it lists for $150 -- and is now throwing in a smart bulb for free.

See it at Amazon.

Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System ($282 at Amazon)

The Orbi Wi-Fi system delivers large Wi-Fi coverage without compromising speed. The price was previously down to $200, a fantastic $100 discount, but now that Cyber Monday is over it's available for $282. That's still a $17 price cut, useful if you are looking into upgrading your Wi-Fi network anyway.

See it at Amazon.

Samsung curved monitor: $168 ($61 off) at Walmart

We're no fans of Samsung's curved TVs, but monitors are another story, especially for gaming, where they can definitely increase your sense of immersion. Don't expect the kind of performance we loved in the CF791, but at this price it's not too much more to stay ahead of the curve. As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, Walmart is listing this as out of stock, but it could return.

See it at Walmart. (Currently out of stock.)

Sold out: Linksys Velop Mesh Router 3 Pack: $199 at Walmart (save $150)

From here on out we are listing the previous deals that were available through Cyber Monday. Should these deals return, we will update accordingly.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:

I've used this Linksys Velop Mesh Router system and it works well once you get it set up (I found set up to be a little tricky). Our reviewer thought it was expensive for it was, but $200 for pack of three is a pretty decent deal.

See it at Walmart.

$444.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Sold out: Nintendo Switch + $50 Gift Card: $300 at GameStop

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:

The earlier version of this bundle -- which also included a $35 eShop credit -- sold out earlier on Monday. But you can still grab the Switch with a $50 GameStop gift card. 

See Nintendo Switch (gray) at GameStop (online only)

See Nintendo Switch (red/blue) at GameStop 

Sold out: Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 Wi-Fi router: $99 at Walmart (save $100)

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:

The best solution for Wi-Fi trouble is a new router, and the powerful Nighthawk is one of the best, especially for larger homes where the fringes don't get bars. To get one for under $100 is a good deal.

See it at Walmart. (In-store only.)

Sold out: Amazon Echo Show (second-gen): $180 at Amazon ($50 off)

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:

The new improved Echo Show (second-gen) costs $180 ($50 off) this Black Friday. While they can still be ordered now, they won't be back in stock until Dec. 11 (sandstone color) and Dec. 8 (charcoal). Black is out of stock.

See it at Amazon.

$179.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Sold out: Amazon Fire HD 8: $50 at Amazon ($30 off)

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:

Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is a good deal at $80. For $50 it's an even better deal.

See it at Amazon.

$49.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Sold out: Google Home Hub: $99 at Walmart, Best Buy ($50 off)

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:

Several retailers have the Google Home Hub on sale for $99, $50 off its list price. This is Google's version of Amazon's Echo Show -- minus the camera.

See it at Walmart.

See it at Best Buy.

$99.00 at Walmart Read Full Review

Sold out: Roku Ultra 4K HDR streamer: $60 (save $40) at Best Buy

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:

Yes, it's $10 more than it was on Black Friday, but this is still a solid deal.

The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and, new for 2018, JBL headphones, a $30 value.

See it at Best Buy.

Sold out: JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker: $60 at Target

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:

JBL's compact Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker normally lists for $100 (though you can get it for around $85). Target has it for $60 on Cyber Monday.

See it at Target. (All colors back in stock!)

$99.95 at Dell Home Read Full Review

Sold out: Polaroid 32-inch TV: $72 at Target

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:

We haven't seen or tried this Polaroid 32-inch 720p LED TV, but at $72 after Target's Cyber Monday 15 percent off, it's a relatively low-risk purchase. Normally it sells for $130.

See it at Target.

Sold out: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $35 at Amazon and Target (save $15)

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Previous deal follows:

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K is already a good deal at $50, but now it's $15 off. Actually -- with the 15 percent Cyber Monday discount -- Target's price goes down to $32 and change, for today only.

See it at Amazon.

See it at Target.

$34.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Sold out: UE Wonderboom: $45 at Target ($25 off)

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:

You can get cheaper Bluetooth speakers, but we loved the UE Wonderboom -- which is totally waterproof and sounds great -- when it cost $100. And you can get it now at Target for half of that -- due to an extra 15 percent discount on Cyber Monday. 

See it at Target. (Some colors are out of stock.)

$49.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Sold out: 70-inch Vizio E70-F3: $750 at Best Buy (save $150)

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:

We called the E-Series the cheapest home-theater-worthy TV, in large part because it's the least expensive with full-array local dimming -- a feature that goes further than any other for improving LCD picture quality. This huge Vizio is truly home-theater-sized, and this is a great price. 

See it at Best Buy. (In-store only)

Sold out: Amazon Fire TV Cube: $60 ($60 off)

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this discount appears to have ended. Original deal follows:

Normally $120, Amazon's Fire TV Cube is $60. It's been on sale before for $60, but we haven't seen it lower than that.

See it at Amazon.

$119.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Sold out: PlayStation VR bundles: $100 off at Best Buy

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, this discount appears to have ended. Original deal follows:

Best Buy has discounted some PlayStation VR bundles by $100. Some cost $200, but don't include Move controllers.

See it at Best Buy. (In-store only)

$184.78 at Amazon Read Full Review

Sold out: Echo Spot: $90 at Amazon ($40 off)

As of Tuesday Nov. 27, this deal appears to have ended. Original deal follows:

We didn't love the Echo Spot, but it's more appealing for $40 off or $90 -- if you're OK with a camera in the room.

See it at Amazon.

$89.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Sold out: Amazon Smart Plug for $5 with purchase of any Echo device (save $20)

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, the $5 Amazon Smart Plug deal appears to have ended. Original deal listed below:

Picking up a new Echo Dot or any other Echo gadget? You can tack an Amazon Smart Plug onto your order for just $5. Plug it in and plug something like a lamp or a space heater into it, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn it on and off via your new Echo gadget. And if you'd rather shop at Best Buy, it looks like it'll be offering the same deal.

See it at Amazon.

$24.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Sold out: Amazon Fire HD 10: $100 at Amazon ($50 off)

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, the deal on this tablet has ended. Original deal follows:

Amazon's largest tablet, the Fire HD 10, which comes with 32GB of storage (as well as a slot to add memory cards), is now on sale at Amazon. That's $50 off. You won't see it for cheaper than that.

See it at Amazon.

$99.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Sold out: Jabra Elite 65t: $120 at Jabra (save $50)

Update Tuesday Nov. 27 at 2:49 a.m. PT: This deal has ended, but you can get the Jabra Elite 65t at a $12 discount on Amazon, making it $158 instead of its $170 asking price. It's not as great as the previous deal, but it's something. Previous deal's information follows:

Amazon and Best Buy have the Jabra Elite 65t for $120 on sale for $120, a savings of $50. Jabra also has the same deal when you apply promotional code BF2018 during checkout, but the earphones are listed as on back order.

Jabra also has the older Elite Sport ($150), Elite 45e ($60), Move Wireless ($50), Talk 45 ($40) and Talk 55 ($50). There are some additional deals on Jabra's deal listings page here.

See it on Amazon.

See it at Best Buy.

See it at Jabra (on back order). 

$119.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Sold out: Google Home Mini: $25 at Walmart and Best Buy

As of Tuesday, Nov. 27, the Google Home Mini is back to its original $50 price on both of these stores. Previous deal listed below:

Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price (half off) it's easy to put one in a secondary room.

See at Walmart. (Aqua and coral versions available in-store only.)

See it at Best Buy.

Sold out: Bose QuietComfort 25 for $110 (save $190)

The Bose QuietComfort 25 is the king of noise-canceling headphones. Block ambient noise from the outside world -- now, at a staggering discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.

See it at Amazon.

$109.99 at Amazon Read Full Review
