Best Black Friday deals 2018

Black Friday is coming

Black Friday is Nov. 23 this year, but major retailers have revealed their big Thanksgiving holiday sales earlier than ever. From "leaked" newspaper circulars to splashy web reveals, we've already started to see some of the biggest stores' Black Friday sale prices hit the internet.

As usual, it's hard to discern which Black Friday deals really are deals. But fear not, we've got a host of CNET editors busy culling the list and highlighting what we think are the best deals out there this holiday season.

We'll be updating this roundup as we see more deals and push the most current deals -- the sales you can access right now -- to the front of the gallery.

Check back for more top deals in the coming days! 

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured here.

TCL 55-inch 4K HDR smart Roku TV: $350 at Amazon and Target

TCL 55-inch 4K HDR smart Roku TV (model 55S405) is one of the best TV values out there with impressive picture quality and Roku streaming built-in. This is a 2017 model that usually lists for $450. The 2018 version costs $430. 

Availability: Now.

See it at Amazon.

See it at Target.

Samsung 42mm Galaxy Watch: $260 at Target (or $280 right now)

Target and Amazon are currently running a sale on both the 42mm ($280) and 46mm ($300) Galaxy Watches right now. But the deal will get a little sweeter on the 42mm model come Black Friday. It'll be $250. 

Availability: In-store only, sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

See current deal at Amazon.  

See current deal at Target.

Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV: $400 at dell.com

Normally $480, the Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model UN55NU6900) will be available for $400 at dell.com starting on Nov. 16.

Availability: November 16

See it at dell.com.

LG 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV: $600 + 100 Dell gift card at dell.com

Normally about $800, $the LG 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model 65UK6090PUA) will be $600 at dell.com starting on Nov. 16, plus you'll get a $100 Dell gift card.

Availability: November 16

See it at dell.com.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $60 ($60 off)

Normally $120, Amazon's Fire TV Cube will be $60 starting on Nov. 16. It's been on sale before for $60, but we haven't seen it lower than that.

Availability: Nov. 16

See it Amazon.

Amazon Fire HD: $100 at Amazon ($50 off)

Add to Gift List

Amazon's largest tablet, the Fire HD 10, which comes with 32GB of storage (as well as a slot to add memory cards), will be $100 starting on Nov. 16. That's $50 off. You won't see it for cheaper than that.

Availability: Nov. 16

See it Amazon.

Element 55-inch 4K smart TV: $200 at Target

This budget Element 55-inch 4K TV normally sells for $380. But Target will have it for the rock-bottom price of $200 for Black Friday.

Availability: In-store only, sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

Polaroid 32-inch TV: $80 at Target

We haven't seen or tried this Polaroid 32-inch 720p LED TV, but at $80, it's a relatively low-risk purchase. Normally it sells for $130. 

Availability: In-store only, sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

Vizio 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV (P-Series): $1,400 at Costco

Costco will have Vizio's excellent 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model PQ65-F1) on sale for $1,400 starting on Nov. 16. It's normally $2,000.

Availability: Sale starts online and in-store Nov. 16 and goes through Nov. 26.

See it at costo.com.

Bose Soundsport Wireless: $100 at Target

Bose's popular SoundSport Wireless sports earphones will be $50 at Target. They list for $150.

Availability: In-store only, sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

PlayStation VR bundle: $250 at Target

This is a nice deal on a PlayStation VR bundle that includes a PSVR headset, PlayStation Camera, Move controllers, Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR for $250. It normally costs $350.

Target will also be discounting its other PSVR bundles (with different games) by $100. Some cost $200, but don't include Move controllers.

Availability: In-store only, sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

See it at Target.com.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker: $70 at Target

Bose's SoundLink Micro is a pocket-sized speaker that sounds great for its tiny size. It lists for $100 but Target will have it for $70. 

Availability: In-store only, sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker: $60 at Target

JBL's compact Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker normally lists for $100 (though you can get it for around $85). Target will have it for $60 on Black Friday.

Availability: In-store only, sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

PlayStation 4 Slim (1TB) + Spider-Man: $200 at Target

Expect to see a few 1TB PS4 Slim plus game deals, including this one from Target that includes the excellent Spider-Man, all for $200.

Availability: In-store only, sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

Fitbit Versa: $150 at Target

We're fans of the Fitbit Versa. It's a little expensive at its list price of $200, but Target will have it for $150 on Black Friday.

Availability: In-store only, sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

Roku Ultra 4K HDR streamer: $50 at Target

The Roku Ultra 4K HDR streamer normally costs around $100. Target will have it for $50 on Black Friday.

Availability: In-store only, sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $35 at Amazon and Target

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K is a good deal at $50. Amazon will have it for $35 starting on November 18. Target will have it on sale on November 22. 

Availability: In-store only, sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

See it at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 3: $200 at Target ($300 with cellular)

The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS will be $200 at Target starting November 22 (list price is $280) while the cellular version will be $300 (usually $380). 

Availability: In-store only, sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

Fitbit Charge 3: $120 at Target

We like Fitbit's Charge 3 -- and like it a little better when it's $120 instead of $150.

Availability: In-store only, sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

Vizio 50-inch 4K HDR smart TV: $350 +100 Dell Gift card at dell.com

Dell.com will have one of our favorite budget TVs, the Vizio 50-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model E50-F2) for $350 + $100 Dell gift card. It's usually $400.

Availability: Thanksgiving, 3 p.m. ET

See it at dell.com.

Google Home Hub: $99 at Target ($50 off)

Target will have the Google Home Hub on sale for $100 or $50 off its list price of $149. This is Google's version of Amazon's Echo Show.

Availability: In-store only, sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $50 at Amazon ($30 off)

Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is a good deal at $80. For $50 it's an even better deal.

Availability: Nov. 22

See it Amazon.

Echo Dot (3rd-generation): $24 at Amazon ($26 off)

This will be Amazon's cheapest price ($24) on its newest Echo Dot.

Availability: Nov. 22

See it Amazon.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $30 at Amazon ($20 off)

Amazon's entry-level tablet will be $30 starting on Nov. 22. That's $20 off. You won't see it for cheaper than that.

Availability: Nov. 22

See it Amazon.

Echo Spot: $90 at Amazon ($40 off)

We didn't love the Echo Spot, but it's more appealing for $40 off or $90. That said, it is $100 right now.

Availability: Nov. 22

See it Amazon.

Echo Plus (2nd gen): $110 at Amazon ($40 off)

Amazon will drop the price of the its 2nd gen Echo Plus by $40 starting on November 22. It lists for $150.

Availability: Nov. 22

See it Amazon.

Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen): $180 at Amazon ($50 off)

The new improved Echo Show (2nd gen) will cost $180 ($50 off) starting Nov. 22.

Availability: Nov. 22

See it Amazon.

Amazon Echo (2nd gen): $70 at Amazon ($30 off)

You can save $30 on the Amazon Echo (2nd gen) starting Nov. 22. It lists for $100.

Availability: Nov. 22

See it Amazon.

