Best Black Friday deals 2018

Black Friday is Nov. 23 this year, but major retailers have revealed their big Thanksgiving holiday sales earlier than ever. From "leaked" newspaper circulars to splashy web reveals, we've already started to see some of the biggest stores' Black Friday sale prices hit the internet.
As usual, it's hard to discern which Black Friday deals really are deals. But fear not, we've got a host of CNET editors busy culling the list and highlighting what we think are the best deals out there this holiday season.
We'll be updating this roundup as we see more deals and push the most current deals -- the sales you can access right now -- to the front of the gallery.
Check back for more top deals in the coming days!
Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured here.
Samsung 42mm Galaxy Watch: $260 at Target (or $280 right now)
Target and Amazon are currently running a sale on both the 42mm ($280) and 46mm ($300) Galaxy Watches right now. But the deal will get a little sweeter on the 42mm model come Black Friday. It'll be $250.
Availability: In-store only, sale begins Thanksgiving evening, Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., continues Black Friday starting at 7 a.m.
Amazon's largest tablet, the Fire HD 10, which comes with 32GB of storage (as well as a slot to add memory cards), will be $100 starting on Nov. 16. That's $50 off. You won't see it for cheaper than that.