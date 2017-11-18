CNET también está disponible en español.

The absolute best Black Friday deals

Xbox One S for $190 ($90 off), or $250 with 3 or more games

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim for $200 ($100 off)

Amazon Echo Dot (2nd-generation) for $30 ($20 off)

Amazon Echo (2017) for $80 ($20 off)

Google Home Mini for $29 ($20 off), plus $10 gift card

Google Home for $80 ($50 off)

UE Boom 2 for $80 ($120 off)

Fitbit Charge 2 for $100 ($50 off)

Fitbit Alta HR for $100 ($50 off)

TCL 55-inch S405 4K TV for $400 ($200 off)

LG B7A series OLED TV at the lowest prices of the year

Dell Inspiron 15 for $670 ($130 off)

Lenovo IdeaPad 320 for $650 ($210 off)

Apple MacBook Pro models up to $250 off

Apple MacBook Air for $800 ($200 off)

Apple iPad 2017 for $250 ($80 off)

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017) for $525 ($125 off)

Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 ($30 off)

Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 ($50 off)

Amazon Echo Show for $180 ($50 off)

Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $48 ($22 off)

Google Chromecast for $20 ($15 off)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $25 ($15 off)

DJI Spark drone for $400 ($100 off)

GoPro Hero5 Session 4K bundle for $250 ($90 off)

GoPro Hero 5 Black 4K for $350 ($50 off), plus $50 gift card

Bose QuietComfort 25 for $180 ($120 off)

Bose SoundSport Wired for $50 ($50 off)

BeatsX for $100 ($50 off)

Beats Studio Wireless for $160 ($220 off)

Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd generation) for $200 ($50 off)

Even more Black Friday deals to come

We've spent days combing through every major retailer's Black Friday circular and what follows represents the cream of the crop. 

Some of these deals are available now, others will come online between now and Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23) or Black Friday itself (Nov. 24). Some are available at nearly all major big box stores and online retailers, others are exclusives. And then we have the "doorbusters" -- those items that will go on sale in limited quantities starting on Black Friday or the day before. 

If you're itching to get started, check out our picks for the best deals available now. Buy stay tuned -- we'll continue to update this roundup as more deals are announced. 

We haven't come across a Black Friday sale this year that doesn't include the Xbox One S. But Target has the best deal we've seen for the hardware, due to the included $25 gift card bonus that brings the net price down to $165. 

That said, we're more inclined to some of the incredible bundle deals at the Microsoft Store, where you can start with console including a game (such as Halo 5, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 or Madden NFL 18), and then add two more titles of your choice. The pick list isn't infinite, but it includes many brand new titles, including Call of Duty World War II and Destiny 2. Walmart has a similar bundle deal that includes 5 Halo games, Call of Duty and an additional title of your choice. If you don't already have an Xbox, this is a pretty great way to make the leap.

See Xbox One S bundles at the Microsoft Store

See Xbox One S bundles at Walmart

See the Xbox One S at Target (discounts start Thanksgiving Day)

Another one that will show up nearly everywhere on Black Friday. You can pick up the Sony PS4 Slim for $200. We're not seeing any good bundles yet, but you do get a roomy 1TB hard drive versus the 500GB one with the previous Xbox deal.

See PS4 Slim at Newegg (discounts start by Black Friday)

The Dot is the biggest hit in Amazon's smart speaker lineup because it's the least expensive way to access all of Alexa's skills and control a wide array of smart home gadgets. Amazon and virtually every other retailer will have it for $30 on Black Friday, making it a slam dunk.

See the Echo Dot (2nd gen) at Amazon (discounts start by Black Friday)

Another one of the deals that will be available at all of the big box retailers this Black Friday. The updated Echo features improved audio quality with a dedicated woofer and tweeter and Dolby sound. 

See the Echo (2nd gen) at Amazon (discounts start by Black Friday)

WalmartBest BuyTarget and many others will offer the Google Home Mini for $29 -- and throw in a $10 gift card to boot. Bottom line: don't pay more than $29 up-front for the Mini this week. 

See the Google Home Mini at Target (discounts start by Thanksgiving Day)

Google's Home voice-enabled speaker will be available for $80 during the Black Friday sale window at many retailers. That's $50 off.

See the Google Home at Best Buy (discounts start by Black Friday)

One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, the UE Boom 2 can be had for $80 during Best Buy's Black Friday sale. Unlike its new step-up sibling, the UE Blast, it's not a smart speaker -- but it's waterproof and sounds great.

See the UE Boom 2 at Best Buy (discounts start by Black Friday)

During the Black Friday sale window, the highly rated Fitbit Charge 2 activity tracker will be $100 ($50 off) at many retailers, including Best Buy.

See the Fitbit Charge at Best Buy (discounts start by Black Friday)

Fitbit's best basic all-around fitness tracker monitors heart rate and tracks everything automatically -- and it's a popular item this year, showing up in many Black Friday sales. Good battery life and a compact design make it the best Fitbit of 2017.

See the Fitbit Alta HR at Target (discounts start by Thanksgiving Day)

Roku's best-in-class smart TV operating system will make an appearance at a few Black Friday sales. At $400, this 55-inch 4K TV is a sweet deal -- and it's available now at Amazon.

See the TCL 55-inch Roku TV at Amazon (discount available now)

During Black Friday, the LG B7A series will drop the price threshold for an OLED-based TV to the lowest price of the year for new 2017 models: $1,500 for the 55-inch OLED55B7A and $2,300 for the 65-inch OLED65B7A. This sale is the time to pull the trigger, and this is the OLED TV to get.

See the LG B7A OLED 4K TV at Amazon (discounts start November 19)

An entry-level gaming laptop on the cheap. Get in the game for under $700.

See the Dell Inspiron 15 at Newegg (discounts start by Black Friday)

We don't have first-hand experience with this model, the 80XL03BQUS, but we're fans of the midrange IdeaPad series. And these specs -- Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce 940MX GPU -- make this a Black Friday deal well worth considering. 

See the Lenovo IdeaPad 320 at Newegg (discounts start by Black Friday)

Best Buy is discounting Apple MacBook Pro laptops by up to $250 during the Black Friday sale window. It's a good deal on a product line that isn't often discounted.

See the MacBook Pro models at Best Buy (discounts start by Black Friday)

Apple's entry-level MacBook Air 13.3-inch (128GB, 8GB of RAM) will be discounted by $200 at Best Buy on Thanksgiving. Step-up MacBook Air models will also be discounted by $200. If you can live without a high-res Retina screen, this is otherwise a great workhorse laptop.

See the Apple MacBook Air at Best Buy (discounts start by Black Friday)

Apple's entry-level iPad (the 32GB model) will be on sale for $250 at Target, Best Buy and Walmart. Take your pick.

See the 9.7-inch 2017 Apple iPad at Target (discounts start by Black Friday)

Best Buy will have the new iPad Pro 10.5-inch on sale for $125 off. The 64GB model ends up costing $525. Other retailers will have deals in a similar price range.

See the Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch at Best Buy (discounts start by Black Friday)

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is basically the best tablet you can get for under $100. It will be a available at Best Buy and Amazon at $50, which is a great deal. 

See the Fire HD 8 at Amazon (discounts start Nov. 23)

If you need something larger than the 8-inch Fire HD 8, the 10-inch Fire HD 10 is a great choice, too. And at $100, it's less than half the price of the 9.7-inch iPad, even when that Apple model is discounted.

See the Fire HD 10 at Amazon (discounts start by Black Friday)

We thought the Echo Show -- the Amazon speaker with a screen -- was a little expensive at $230, but at $50 off during the Black Friday sales window, it's much more enticing -- though you should know that YouTube videos are currently disabled on this device.

See the Amazon Echo Show at Best Buy (discounts start by Black Friday)

The brand new Roku Streaming Stick Plus is already a great deal at its normal price of $70, but Walmart will have it for just $48 during the Black Friday weekend.

See the Roku Streaming Stick Plus at Walmart (discounts begin by Thanksgiving Day)

You won't be able to walk into a Black Friday sale this year without coming across the Google Chromecast. But not every store will go as low as Best Buy, where you can it pick up for $20. 

See the Google Chromecast at Best Buy (discounts start by Black Friday)

Widely available on Black Friday this year, the Fire TV Stick is a great value for heavy users of Amazon TV shows and movies.

See the Fire TV Stick at Amazon (discounts start by Black Friday)

We've seen this one pop up in a bunch of Black Friday sales. Wherever you buy it, $100 off the the incredibly cool DJI Spark is a killer deal. 

See the DJI Spark Mini Drone at Target (discounts start by Thanksgiving Day)

Both Target and Best Buy will reduce the GoPro Hero5 Session 4K bundle to $250 during the Black Friday sale. A crazy good price.

See the GoPro Hero5 Session 4K bundle at Best Buy (discounts start by Thanksgiving Day)

On Thanksgiving Thursday, Best Buy will give you a $50 Best Buy store gift card when you buy a GoPro Hero 5 Black camera for $350, which is $50 off the list price. Target is offering the same deal.

See the GoPro Hero 5 Black at Best Buy (discounts start by Thanksgiving Day)

See the GoPro Hero 5 Black at Target (discounts start by Thanksgiving Day)

They're our favorite wired noise-cancelling headphones three years running, our favorite headphones for virtual reality, and generally quite expensive. But the Bose QC25 are seeing a truly deep discount ahead of Black Friday.  

See the Bose QC25 at Amazon (discount available now)

See the Bose QC25 at Best Buy (discount available now) 

Like last year, Bose's well-liked SoundSport Wired goes on sale half price around Black Friday. It comes in multiple color options. 

See the Bose SoundSport Wired at Best Buy (discount available now)

They may lack the hipster coolness of the AirPods, but the BeatsX wireless headphones sound great, charge via Lightning and -- at just $100 -- are cheaper than ever.

See the BeatsX headphones at Amazon (discount available now)

We've seen good deals on other Beats models, but Best Buy has the goods on the original Beats Studio Wireless -- on sale now for $220 but available as a doorbuster deal on Thanksgiving Thursday for $160.

See the Beats Studio Wireless at Best Buy (discounts start Thanksgiving Day)

Nest occasionally discounts its smart thermostats, and while $50 isn't a huge discount, it's about as good as it gets for Nest price drops. This is Nest's top-end thermostat, which lists for $250. It'll be available for $200 during the Black Friday sale window.

See the Nest Learning Thermostat Third-gen at Best Buy (discounts start by Thanksgiving Day)

Those were the best deals we've found so far this year. But we continue to add more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and you can browse through our complete Holiday Gift Guide, too.

