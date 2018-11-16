Livestream

This is it, folks: Peak holiday-shopping season. You've got Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, followed by Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, Festivus and all those other giftworthy celebrations.

Have no fear: We're going to help you find the perfect presents for everyone on your list -- and maybe win a sweet special something for yourself (see below). CNET's Best Holiday Deals 2018 show will air live at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT). You can watch the livestream right here, embedded above.

Join hosts Brian Cooley and Lexy Savvides for a look at some of our top gift picks for 2018, along with money-saving tips and tricks from yours truly. Also on hand: Dan Ackerman, David Katzmaier and Scott Stein to talk about their favorite TVs, laptops, wearables and more.

As if all that geek-talk goodness wasn't enough, we'll also be running a giveaway for a brand spankin' new HP laptop. (Entry details on that are below.) You'll also have the chance to win something from our big bag of mystery prizes by asking a question during the show! Just call in -- 888-900-CNET -- or tweet to #CNETLIVE.

This is going to be a fun time, folks, so mark your calendars and remember to tune in!

Holiday Live Show Deals

1) 1MORE Quad-Driver In-Ear Headphones



Get the amazing Quad-Driver at an all time low price. Now just $129 with $70 Off code QUAD20

2) Canary All-in-One Home Security + 1 Year Monitoring



Save $119 when you select either a white or black Canary AIO and 1 year membership. Now just $149 with code CANARYNETWl (white), CANARYNETB (black).

3) Mighty Vibe Portable Spotify Player

The All New & Improved Mighty Vibe Portable Spotify Player. Was $86, now just $69 w/code: CNET20

4) LG 65-Inch (LOEDB8P) TV

LG's least-expensive OLED is the best high-end TV value. A CNET Editors' Choice, 4.5 star rating. Save $247 now! Just $2250 w/ code CNETLG

