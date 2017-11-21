Ah, Black Friday. The time of year when carriers and retailers fall all over themselves to outdo each other's phone deals.

It's also the time of year when you see some of the hottest phones available with killer deals and discounts, and midprice phones that get even cheaper.

Here are the best deals for AT&T, Cricket, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and Verizon, in alphabetical order.

AT&T

CNET

AT&T's Black Friday webpage is already live, but it has yet to list any of its big deals. Still, if you're an AT&T customer, this is the site you'll want to periodically refresh.

What you should know is that AT&T is offering a Galaxy S8 for free after buying another Samsung Galaxy phone -- like the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, or Note 8 -- when buying the phone through the AT&T Next equipment installment plan.

Other deals include discounts on Samsung tablets, Otterbox phone cases and Roku streaming sticks. Check out AT&T's deals site for more Black Friday offers.

Cricket Wireless

The deals on AT&T's prepaid arm, Cricket Wireless, will chug along from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26. The carrier is selling a handful of smartphones at super-low prices -- the most expensive costs $130 -- and the deals are even sweeter if you're switching from your current carrier to Cricket.

Note that these involve entry level and midrange phones:

Sprint

Sprint has deals on a handful of different iPhone models as well as several Android devices. There's $350 off the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with the Sprint Flex lease program, when you trade-in an eligible phone -- which includes several older flagships such as the iPhone 6, LG V20, Samsung Galaxy S7 and Google Pixel.

Other Sprint deals include the following:

Find more Sprint Black Friday deals here.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is celebrating Black Friday with a big BOGO (Buy One Get One) event that includes this year's most popular phones. Here are the phones that you can BOGO:

iPhone 8



iPhone 8 Plus (second phone for $100)

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus



Samsung Galaxy S8



Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus



Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

LG G6

LG V30

LG V30+

Also, if you're hoping to get the iPhone X, you can save $300 on T-Mobile with an eligible trade-in.

T-Mobile's Black Friday deals are live now.

Now Playing: Watch this: Black Friday 2017 survival guide

US Cellular

For US Cellular, Black Friday lasts from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27. During that time it'll be giving away free phones to customers who sign up for an unlimited data plan and turn in their old smartphone, or for $10 a month with no phone turn in. Here are the "free" phones:

Samsung Galaxy S8

iPhone 8

LG G6

Moto Z Force

To get one of these phones, customers will have to turn in an iPhone 6 or later, a Galaxy S6 or later, or an LG G6, V20 or V30. The phone has to be undamaged and in working condition.

Other US Cellular promos include deals for Google Home speakers, LG Tone headphones and Parrot drones.

Verizon

Black Friday starts Thanksgiving day for Verizon, and even though its Black Friday webpage is active, it has yet to list any deals.

You'll want to check in with Verizon later, but in the meantime you can take advantage of several buy one get one half off deals for phones these phones:

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Galaxy S8

Galaxy Note 8

Moto Z2 Force

Black Friday deals: See every Black Friday 2017 deal we've found so far

Holiday Gift Guide: CNET's full gift guide, including dozens of products priced under $25, $50 and $100