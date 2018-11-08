Top Best Buy Black Friday deals 2018

Best Buy's Black Friday deals have been revealed and there some good ones, including many you can get right now.
While some of these products are from 2018, be aware that some of the products that are discounted are older models. And note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured below.
Top deals you can get now
- Save $50 on Jabra Elite 65t ($120)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-inch (Core m3/128GB) with Keyboard for $600 (save $360)
- Samsung 50-inch NU6900 4K LED TV for $328 (save $122)
- Toshiba 55-inch 4K LED TV with Fire TV for $350 (save $130)
- Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 3
- Save $100 on Apple iPad 128GB ($330)
- Lenovo touchscreen 11.6-inch Chromebook for $179 (save $100)
- Save $150 on certain Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch laptops (starting at $1,150)
- Save $250 on certain Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch laptops (starting at $2,150)
- HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14-inch touchscreen laptop for $550 -- Core i5, HD display, 128GB SSD (save $180)
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom for $100 (regularly about $150)
- Logitech Harmony Ultimate One for $60 (about $110 on Amazon)
- Skullcandy Method Wireless in-ear headphones for $25 ($35 off)
- 50 percent off select myCharge battery chargers
- 50 percent off select Speck cases
- Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Quart Pressure Cooker for $50 (save $50)
- Save up $200 on select Dell computers
Top deals starting Thanksgiving Day, 5PM
Ring Doorbell 2 + free Echo Dot 3rd gen for $130 (doorbuster -- limited quantities, in-store only)
Toshiba 43-inch 4K LED with Amazon Fire TV for $130 (doorbuster -- limited quantities, in-store only)
Sony WH-1000XM2 noise-cancelling headphone (2017 model) for $200 (doorbuster -- limited quantities, in-store only)
Google Home Mini for $25 (doorbuster -- limited quantities, in-store only)
Sharp 55-inch Roku TV for $250 (Friday doorbuster -- limited quantities, in-store only)
LG 55-inch C8 Series OLED TV for $1,700 (save $200)
PlayStation 4 + Spider-Man for $200 (regularly $300)
Xbox One S + Minecraft for $200 (regularly $300)
Xbox One X + Battlefield 5 and extra controller for $430 (list price for Xbox One X is $500)
Save $100 on all PlayStation VR bundles
Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart Deluxe for $300 (console alone lists for $300)
iPad 4 Mini 128GB for $250 (save $150)
MacBook Air 13-inch (old version) for $800 (save $200)
Google Home Hub with Google Assistant for $99 (save $50)
Roku Ultra for $50 (save $50)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 ($15 savings)
Sonos One with Alexa for $175 ($25 savings)
