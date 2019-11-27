This Black Friday desktop monitor deal is the best I've ever seen

AOC

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

In the market for a new monitor? You've come to the right Black Friday deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Staples has the AOC 24B1H 24-inch desktop monitor for $64.99. That's after applying promo code 57031 at checkout. Regular price: $179.99.

I don't recall ever seeing a lower price on a monitor of this size. Every so often, maybe $90 or even $80. But this is a record, at least if memory serves.

This being Staples, though, supplies may be very limited. In the past I've shared deals that sold out very quickly. So I'll just note that the AOC offers VGA and HDMI inputs and a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution, but doesn't have built-in speakers. Despite that, it has a 4.5-star average rating from 33 buyers.

I'd say if you're in the market for a bigger screen than what you already have or a second one to expand your workspace, this is a deal to grab. Pronto.

