Pre-Black Friday special still available: Get 2 Echo speakers at QVC for just $100 total

Ready to score a sweet discount on the Amazon Echo smart speaker this Black Friday?

Alexa, hold your horses.

Sure, Amazon will offer its flagship Alexa speaker for $69 next week -- but QVC already has that deal beat, with an offer that'll net you two Echo speakers for $100. That means you're essentially getting them for what you'd normally pay for a pair of pint-size Echo Dots.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

The deal is especially interesting in light of the recent addition of Amazon's stereo pairing feature, which lets you sync two Echo speakers for audio playback with the left and right channels split between them. Add in the new Echo Sub, and you're looking at a bona fide 2.1 stereo sound setup with full voice controls. Total cost of that setup with this deal factored in: $230. Tempting!

The deal was listed as "Today's Special Value" on Nov. 14, and as of right now, on the morning of Nov. 15, it's still available. Who knows how much longer that lasts... Go, go, go!

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category

Black Friday 2018 deals by store

Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage