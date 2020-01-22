Sarah Tew/CNET

There's no other way to say it: The bigger the TV, the better the football. (Come to think of it, that's true for baseball as well. Also basketball. And movies. TV shows. Pretty much everything.) So with some exciting sports events just around the corner, the time is right for an upgrade -- especially when there's a deal like this. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the TCL 65R625 65-inch QLED Roku TV for $693, with free scheduled delivery. That's after a $7.07 coupon that should be applied automatically. This beats Black Friday pricing on this model, though Best Buy briefly had it for 15% less last week.

Actually, if you're hoping for an in-store (or at least ship-to-store) option, Best Buy is still offering the 65R625 for $699.99, and you can get it for that price at Walmart as well.

Last year, CNET awarded this TV an Editors' Choice nod, praising it for delivering the "best TV picture quality for the money" -- and that was based on an $800 price tag.

The feature highlights include quantum dots, HDR10, Dolby Vision, four HDMI ports and, of course, the excellent Roku user interface.

There are definitely 65-inch TVs available for less, but if you want to splurge a bit, this model should make the big game -- and everything else you watch -- look fantastic. (If you already own it, be sure to hit the comments and share what you like and/or don't like!)

Now playing: Watch this: TCL 6-Series Roku TV review: Simply the best TV for the...

