This All-Clad Dutch oven is a steal during Sur La Table's Cyber Monday sale

One of our favorite luxury kitchen and home retailers, Sur la Table, is joining in on the holiday fun by announcing some amazing Cyber Monday deals online.

If you've been coveting a Nespresso coffee maker or you're simply in search of the perfect serving tray for Christmas, look no further than Sur La Table's Cyber Monday deals. We've rounded up a list of everything we're adding to our carts, but be sure to check out the website throughout the day because new deals will be announced as Cyber Monday continues.

Sur La Table Give your stove a little color with one of these Le Creuset pans, which come in a bright orange, yellow and deep blue. This set actually boasts two pans in one: The lid double as a pan, so you get two for the price of one.

Sur La Table You know the brand, you love the brand and now's the time own the brand with this gorgeous Le Creuset cast iron skillet at a whopping $70 off. That turquoise one has us seeing stars.

Sur La Table Your slicing, dicing, chopping and mincing has never looked more beautiful with these colorful and modern knife blocks (with matching handles!). In fact, your outdated kitchen appliances and tools may be jealous when this is work-of-art is sitting front and center. Sorry, not sorry?

Sur La Table Ready for those cold weather days and warm stew nights? Meet the All-Clad Dutch oven (usually $220), which is ideal for cooking those dishes that simply make you warm inside: roasted meats, slow-cooked chilis, stewed vegetables and casseroles. The domed lid locks in moisture and keeps things hot, so you don't have to worry about undercooking your favorite dish.

Sur La Table Blending anything is a whole lot different once you've got your hands on a Vitamix blender (originally priced at $700). Select on the touchscreen panel whether you want to blend smoothies, hot soups, dips, spreads or frozen desserts, then let the blades do the rest of the work. The Ascent series blenders are big enough to do the work, but short enough that they'll fit underneath your cabinets.

Sur la Table These silicone baking mats (normally $27) are a holiday cookie season staple -- and just as handy all year round for lining sheet pans when roasting vegetables or toasting nuts. Get a couple of these and stop wasting money on aluminum foil or wrestling with parchment paper.

Sur La Table Perfect for crafting your next charcuterie or cheese board, this round marble serving tray (normally $40) is sure to come in handy during Thanksgiving. Its thin circumference and light weight mean should be good for carrying to and from the kitchen. Pick up one for yourself or gift one to a holiday party host.

Sur La Table This Japanese knife brand is one of our favorites, so we can't help but splurge whenever they're on sale (this paring knife was originally $113). The knife's small, light size means you'll feel comfortable and in control when you're chopping garlic and peeling potatoes.

Sur La Table This Staub cocotte is just begging to be used all winter long. Available in 11 muted colors with enamel finishing, this traditional French cooking vessel is meant to be filled with soups, casseroles, stews, roasts and so on. Normally priced between $407 and $443, at its starting price of $100 (on select colors) it's a real steal.

Sur La Table We've had our eyes on this sleek coffee machine by Nespresso for a while, and now's the perfect time to grab one, thanks to this nearly 50% off discount (the coffee machine is normally $378). Make single-serve coffee, espresso, cappuccino and latte with Nespresso capsules, which will be ready in a matter of seconds. Plus, the attached milk frother whips up both cold and hot milk in under a minute.

Sur La Table This Breville Smart Oven (originally priced at $750) just about does it all: You can toast up to nine slices of bread at once, air-fry, broil, bake a tray of muffins and even roast a 14-pound turkey with this kitchen appliance, which easily fits on your counter. And thanks to its built-in quartz heating elements, the oven is able to maintain the accurate temperature and timing for everything you cook.

This article was written by Grace Gonzalez for Chowhound.