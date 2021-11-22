Star Wars and Harry Potter stand out across Black Friday deals at BoxLunch

Black Friday is less than a week away and BoxLunch is already dropping great deals on fandom inspired decor, apparel and more. You'll find deep discounts on t-shirts, bags, games and accessories featuring the best of pop culture. BoxLunch is offering Black Friday deals on merchandise starring your favorite characters from popular movies and TV shows including Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel and Disney.

The retailer launched the "first dash" of its season's savings event with up to 50% off select holiday styles today. For a limited time you can get 40% off select t-shirts and 20% off select styles sitewide. If you spend $60 or more, you'll get free standard shipping with your purchase. You'll also earn a coupon for $15 of BoxLunch money for qualifying purchases over $30 through Jan. 4.

Looking for the perfect gift for the super-fan in your life? Whether you're searching for a Funko Pop stocking stuffer or a movie-themed holiday sweater, you'll find a wide range of unique gift ideas at BoxLunch. Here's our list of some of the best Black Friday BoxLunch deals currently available and you can find more holiday discounts on the BoxLunch website.

Inspired by The Lord of the Rings, this crewneck features the Leaves of Lorien and Ring Verse in Tengwar scripture on the sleeves. The BoxLunch exclusive is currently available for $10 off its regular price.

BoxLunch This portable Funko character makes a great stocking stuffer idea for the Funko collector or Mandalorian fan. The metal and vinyl keychain from Funko features the titular bounty hunter from The Mandolorian.

BoxLunch Add a little magic to this holiday's baking with the Disney Princess Baking Cookbook, featuring over 70 fun recipes for special-occasion cakes, cookies and even healthy snacks. The hardcover cookbook celebrates classic Disney characters including Belle, Mulan, Ariel and more.

BoxLunch This The Nightmare Before Christmas tarot card deck comes with a guidebook and collectible coffin-shaped box. Each card features unique stylized graphics showcasing the characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas including Jack Skellington, Sally and more.

Disney fans will enjoy this unique waffle-maker that received rave reviews on BoxLunch. The non-stick waffle-maker creates mini-Mickey themed waffles and includes waffle recipes to try out.